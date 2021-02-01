Core Strength

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by George Heinrich Gold Medal Park A vibrant East Town has drawn residents downtown.

Like downtowns across the country, Minneapolis has not escaped the shock waves of 2020. Downtown has and continues to navigate COVID-19, economic hardships, racial inequality, and social unrest.

“We’ve been knocked around, but we’ve been knocked around before and always bounce back strong,” says mpls downtown council president and CEO Steve Cramer. “We’re working on these challenges daily and collaborating with stakeholders to ensure downtown emerges stronger.”

But well-timed, long-term planning efforts over the past decade put the city in a position to navigate the global crises.

In 2011, the mdc created Intersections: The Downtown 2025 Plan to ensure that Minneapolis stays competitive with other downtowns. Among the goals were things like doubling its residential population, making Nicollet a must-see destination, and leading the nation in transportation. With the later completion of Nicollet and the addition of the Green Line, a brighter, more vibrant downtown was within reach.

“Our city has this incredible history of creating these 15-year plans and by and large executing them,” says Mike Ryan, president of Ryan Companies, North Region. “We are looked up to as a best example of how to do that.”

And while Minneapolis continues to face its current challenges head-on, the foundation built over the past decade is helping leaders keep an eye on the opportunities for a prosperous tomorrow.

“In addition to the laser-focused work we’re doing around downtown reanimation and the future of public safety, the foundational work of The 2025 Plan still remains and will be the springboard our downtown needs as we move forward post-pandemic,” Cramer says. “We know there is much work to be done—and we don’t have all the answers—but we are committed to ensuring downtown continues to be a place everyone wants to be.”

Doubling Down(town) Living

The mdc is on course to realize its goal of doubling downtown’s residential population. Since 2006, the population has grown more than 60 percent. It currently sits at over 51,000 people—up 10,000 people from 2017—and continues to grow toward its aim of 70,000.

“The fact that we have had such growth in that downtown residential population at a time like this really helps keep the lights on downtown,” Cramer says.

That boost in residents has compensated for the decrease in workers and visitors going downtown due to the pandemic.

When Laura Day, executive vice president and chief business officer of the Minnesota Twins and mdc board chair, moved to North Loop in 2009, downtown looked completely different than it does today. There was less retail, less vibrancy, and no grocery store in sight.

But more than a decade later, Nolo has become a downtown success story, filled with the hottest restaurants, bars, unique shops like MartinPatrick3 and Pacifier, the hip Hewing Hotel, and amenity-filled apartments and condos. Its residential population has steadily climbed, and it’s now one of downtown’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

“We’ve been knocked around before and always bounce back strong.” —Steve Cramer, mpls downtown council

“The change and transformation has been incredible,” Day says. “You look at the residential construction and residential population growth—you look at the local breweries and pubs that have sprouted, you look at the increase in retail. I mean, it has just been amazing.”

On the other side of downtown’s core, East Town—home to U.S. Bank Stadium, Gold Medal Park, the Guthrie, and the Stone Arch Bridge—has blown up in the past few years. Throughout the restrictions of the pandemic, the area has remained alive, as local residents and visitors are drawn to the wide-open outdoor spaces and opportunities for socially distanced activities.

Some of the things that have led to East Town’s growth, like additional residential units, new transportation options, and a Trader Joe’s, are indicators that downtown’s other neighborhoods have capacity to grow and thrive. Downtown now counts four full-sized grocery stores within its boundaries.

“That was a really easy kind of physical manifestation of something that we needed downtown because you can’t grow residential without grocery,” Ryan says. “The two are kind of codependent.”

Buses, Trains, and Bicycle Lanes

One of The 2025 Plan’s goals was for downtown Minneapolis to lead the nation in transportation options. Since 2011, the city added the Green Line, more bike lanes, Target Field Station, and more. Metro Transit also won the 2016 American Public Transportation Association Transit System of the Year.

“The transit network really helps keep downtown highly accessible to people who want to visit or work or be here for events,” Cramer says.

Day considers the transportation to downtown, in addition to the location, to be part of the experience when attending a downtown event like a Twins game. “It’s the driveway-to-driveway experience, so it really starts when people are planning their trip into downtown Minneapolis,” she says. “After the game—hopefully celebrating the Twins win—going out there, spilling out into the downtown neighborhood.”

Taking Care of Business

While many of downtown’s 218,000-plus workers transitioned to working from home this year, industries across the metro began to think in new and innovative ways about how to conduct business in the future.

“Because of COVID-19, we’ve all embraced technology tools which under other circumstances may have taken years to be accepted,” says Anna Coskran, principal of real estate services at long-time downtown tenant NTH. “Change is hard—COVID-19 was an unexpected push.”

Cramer believes that flexibility will continue. While there may be fewer people in downtown offices daily, he thinks the city can continue to build from a new economic baseline.

“Rather than simply a physical space to work, we may now see the office as a tool,” Coskran says. “If so, the question is how we leverage the investment in space to support productivity, innovation, and knowledge sharing.”

Before the pandemic, downtown Minneapolis was the chosen home for the headquarters of large companies like Ameriprise, Target, and Wells Fargo. Despite the challenges of 2020, other companies see a future there. In September, Shoreview-based Deluxe Corp. made the decision to move its headquarters to 801 Marquette. So did Iowa-based Principal Financial Group, which leased space at Two22, the former Campbell Mithun Tower.

Business leaders across the metro are joining together to come up with ways to return to downtown while keeping workers safe. Christine Ackerman, vice president of human resources at Sleep Number—which recently renovated its downtown headquarters—has provided leadership to an HR thought leadership group convened by the mdc that is working on leveraging a return to downtown. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, no one has been able to make a definite return plan yet. But they’re planning on how to make their offices safe when employees return and how to support them virtually today.

“Our region is only as strong as our core, and our ability to recruit businesses and to recruit talent is absolutely dependent as a region is dependent on Minneapolis,” Ryan says. “Where the region goes is totally dependent on where the core goes.”

Facing the Future

While some of the goals of The 2025 Plan are tangible, like building a stadium or doubling downtown’s population, others are fluid, like creating a consistently compelling downtown experience. Though some items are already checked off, it’s important to build on what was there at the start of 2020.

“I think it takes a community and everyone within the community to reinvigorate and re-instill the vibrancy and the energy of our downtown,” Day says.

For downtown to remain an exciting, fulfilling place to live, work, and play, it’s important to leverage the success that downtown Minneapolis has already seen and keep working towards The 2025 Plan goals. We’ve already made great strides toward fulfilling those goals, Day says. “The pandemic has thrown a bit of a monkey wrench into things,” she says. “But I can tell you, we’re already thinking about goals and objectives for the next [plan].”

Cramer agrees. The 2025 Plan’s origins laid the foundation for downtown Minneapolis to not only keep pace but win the race. And Cramer says downtown is poised and ready for the future.

“This is an important moment for our community,” Cramer says. “We are focused on helping lead and amplify our collective voice to make sure the full ecosystem of downtown Minneapolis reanimates as vibrant as ever.”

Highlights: The 2025 Plan

Photo by Joe McMillan Lightrail in Downtown Minneapolis

> Living Large: 51,000 residents are keeping the lights on during the downturn.

> Working It: More than 3 million square feet of office space were added.

> Going Green: Parks and plantings keep it fresh, from Nicollet to the riverfront.

> Getting Around: Transit options, including the Green Line, abound downtown.

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more of on downtown Minneapolis in 2021, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.