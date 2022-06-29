The Crème de la Crème

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Downtown Core

The Butcher's Tale

When Butcher and the Boar closed during the pandemic, downtown diners felt its absence. Thankfully, the space has been brought back to life with a similar concept—with a few fun, less meat-heavy twists. In keeping with tradition, order the sausage sampler platter and an old-fashioned. // 1121 Hennepin Ave. For hours: butcherstale.com

Sushi Takatsu

The skyway requires a special dining guide all its own, but we’d be remiss not to highlight this sushi standout. For under $10, you can fill up with a flavor-packed sushi bowl and miso soup—just make sure to get there early and save your spot in line. // 733 Marquette Ave. S., Baker Center Skyway. For hours: ordersushitakatsu.com

801 Chophouse

When you’re craving a classic steak dinner, nothing else will do. 801 Chophouse is what you think of when you imagine the ideal steak house: prime steaks, lots of bourbon and hearty red wines, and personal service. // 801 Nicollet Mall. For hours: 801chophouse.com

Noa

Stop by Noa, a California-inspired eatery in IDS Center, for lunch, after-work snacks, shared plates, and craft cocktails. (Skipping the buzz? They’ve got mocktails too!) The menu boasts everything from maki to street tacos to root beer floats, perfect for a summertime happy hour. // 77 S. 7th St., IDS Center. For hours: noaminneapolis.com

Socca Cafe // Four Seasons Hotel

The new Gavin Kaysen–led café spot is bright and sunny, ideal for grabbing a quick pre-work breakfast or a Saturday sweet treat. Make your morning brighter with an artisanal fresh-roasted coffee and gourmet pastry. // 245 Hennepin Ave. For hours: soccacafe.com

North Loop

Cobble Social House

Nestled in the North Loop, this small cocktail bar feels like a true hidden gem for post-work gatherings or private events. Order one of the rotating house cocktails and snack on some happy hour–friendly tacos. // 213 3rd Ave. N. For hours: cobblempls.com

Breakfast Bar of Minnesota

Southern-style breakfast all day—need we say more? Start the weekend off right with chicken and waffles, three perfectly seasoned wings on buttermilk waffles. You can also swap the waffles for savory French toast for a twist. // 319 1st Ave. N. For hours: breakfastbarofmn.com

Rooftop at Hewing Hotel

Locals love the warm and welcoming Hewing Hotel as much as its out-of-town guests. In the summer, hit up the rooftop lounge for the ultimate Minnesota bar snack: cheese curds! // 300 Washington Ave. N. For hours: hewinghotel.com

Bev's Wine Bar

Tucked away behind J.D. Hoyt’s is Bev’s Wine Bar, a low-key spot to enjoy a great glass of wine or a cold beer, whether bellied up to the dimly lit bar or out on the small patio. Ask your server for their recommendations and get to sipping in style. // 250 3rd Ave. N.

Wrecktangle Pizza

Wrecktangle Pizza doesn’t just make great pizzas with cheeky names and exciting ingredient combinations—the shop keeps it extra fun with secret menu items you have to ask for. // 729 Washington Ave. N. For hours: wrecktanglepizza.com

Billy Sushi

The apps at this sushi destination are called “conversation starters,” and the hamachi jalapeño, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and a citrus sauce, will get the party started for sure. // 116 1st Ave. N. For hours: billysushi.net

Rise Bagel Co.

There’s a reason Rise often has a line out the door on weekends. The folks at Rise prioritize fresh, organic ingredients and know their way around a breakfast sandwich. Try the Wonton Bagel and see what we mean. // 530 N. 3rd St. For hours: risebagel.com

Loring Park

Lotus

Pop star Justin Bieber popped into this Loring Park Vietnamese restaurant while in town, and we totally get it. Order pho, com tam (grilled pork with jasmine rice and a fried egg), or the classic banh mi—if there are any left! // 113 W. Grant St. For hours: lotusdtmsp.com

Nicollet Diner

This 24-7-365 diner, soon to be relocated from Eat Street to the old Ichiban sushi spot, serves everything from classic breakfasts to craft cocktails. The sandwich offerings are not to be missed; the tuna melt and Reuben taste as good for lunch as they do at 2 am. // 1333 Nicollet Mall. For hours: thenicolletdiner.com

Mississippi Riverfront + East Town

Owamni by The Sioux Chef

Located in the Water Works Park Pavilion, Owamni has become a dining destination. It’s Indigenous food made with decolonized ingredients—plates that tell a story with every bite. Start with the Game Tartare and continue with a salad made with seasonal ingredients, or a side of hand-harvested wild rice. // 420 S. 1st St. For hours: owamni.com

Jefe Urban Cocina

Go for the creamy and sweet house-made horchata. Stay for the riverside patio and excellent people-watching. // 219 SE Main St. For hours: jefeminneapolis.com

Boludo

Order takeout from the downtown outpost of the exceptionally popular (for good reason!) Argentinean eatery and zip over to Mill Ruins Park to enjoy your pizza and empanadas as the sun goes down. // 530 S. 4th St. For hours: boludo.com

Spice and Tonic

In the mood for Indian food? Head to Spice and Tonic for the finest ingredients and freshest flavors around. The seafood specialties are a crowd fave—and don’t forget to add an oven flatbread or two to your order! // 903 Washington Ave. S. For hours: spiceandtonic.net

