A Fit for Every Festivity

Black-Tie Summer Wedding //

MartinPatrick3

The titan of North Loop shopping added womenswear to its expansive offerings, making it a true one-stop shop for any glamorous occasion. Let the experienced sales associates help you find the perfect-fitting suit or cocktail dress for the big day. 212 3rd Ave. N. For hours: martinpatrick3.com

Bachelorette or Bridal Shower Gift //

Molly Pepper @ The Departments at Dayton’s

Former Minnesotan Molly Pepper brings her California-chic line of loungewear to The Departments at Dayton’s. Pick up a pair of patterned shortie pajamas for the bachelorette or a luxe silk slip for yourself as the ultimate indulgence. 700 Nicollet Mall. For hours: thedepartmentsatdaytons.com

Farmers’ Market //

Parc

Easy, breezy, and casual cool, Parc always hits it out of the, well, park with its versatile separates and throw-on-and-go dresses. Grab a Baggu bag in a bright print and hit the Nicollet or Mill City farmers’ markets, iced latte in hand, for the best local produce. 212 N. 2nd St. For hours: parcboutique.com

Dinner Party //

Umei

Set the table with the coolest Japanese designs from Umei, or bring a host gift or bottle of wine wrapped in reusable patterned furoshiki cloth. 903 N. 5th St. For hours: shopumei.com

Lawn Bowling at Brit's Pub //

Jaxon Grey

Enjoy the outdoors in style with pieces that are ready for anything, including flexing your lawn bowling skills. Jaxon Grey offers comfortable, stylish menswear pieces to take you from work to the rooftop, no sweat. 219 N. 2nd St. For hours: jaxongrey.com

Sculpture Garden Strolling //

Nordstrom Rack

Your family needs a few things for Sculpture Garden success: comfortable shoes for all that wandering (check), sunglasses and hats for sun protection (check), hands-free bags to keep supplies organized (check), and easy, fuss-free shirts, shorts, and dresses that you can toss in the wash after a day of exploring. Get it all at Nordstrom Rack in IDS Center. 80 S. 8th St. For hours: nordstromrack.com

Weekend Playdate //

Pacifier

The best-dressed kiddos in town shop at Pacifier. From special pieces for family photos in the garden to easy separates for playdates, it has colorful, fun, and high-quality kids’ clothes to help your littles express themselves. 219 N. 2nd St. For hours: pacifierkids.com

Grad Parties //

Warby Parker

Treat the grads in your life to a gift card from this always-bustling outpost of the popular eye- and sunglasses retailer so they can protect their eyes while cramming for chemistry or sunning on the campus quad. 113 Washington Ave. N. For hours: warbyparker.com

Popping the Question //

Filigree Jewelers

If your big summertime to-do is getting down on one knee to ask your partner to spend forever with you, North Loop’s premier jeweler, Filigree, has the perfect piece to pop the question with—from classic vintage diamond engagement rings to colorful gems. 210 N. 2nd St. For hours: filigreejewelers.com

Patio Happy Hour //

Statement Boutique

Grab your girls or your favorite coworkers and take advantage of those never-ending summer evenings on a downtown patio. Statement Boutique carries fun, flirty dresses and separates made for sipping bubbles, plus a vast selection of locally made jewelry to top it all off. 212 3rd Ave. N. For hours: thestatementboutique.com

Celebrating a Promotion //

Kindred

Mark the occasion and splurge on something luxurious at this upscale spot nestled within D.NOLO. A White and Warren cashmere sweater never goes out of style and will be a lifelong reminder of your big accomplishment. 219 N. 2nd St. For hours: dnolo.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2022 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.