From Boom Island to Mill Ruins: Walk Downtown’s Chain of Parks

Water Works to Stone Arch Bridge

Newly opened this spring, Water Works is a six-acre development within Mill Ruins Park on the west bank of the Mississippi. The park features tree-covered city steps overlooking the Stone Arch Bridge, a riverside promenade, and a pavilion built into the mill ruins. The pavilion will house a restaurant conceived by The Sioux Chef, who will also host events in the pavilion to elevate Indigenous voices.

Central Mississippi Riverfront Park

Take the road less traveled and walk the unpaved paths along the Mississippi, lining both east and west banks between Plymouth Avenue and the I-35W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge. Enter the pathways off the North Loop Playground, and look out for landmarks you’ll pass along the way: the Bell of Two Friends on Nicollet Island, the Pioneer Statue in B.F. Nelson Park, and bronze sculptures in First Bridge Park.

Boom Island Park to Hennepin Avenue Bridge

Just across the river from downtown, Boom Island is home to some of the most Instagrammable skyline views in the city. While you’re there, pay a visit to the recently unveiled Memorial to Survivors of Sexual Violence, the only one of its kind in the United States. Later, follow the trails to the pedestrian footbridge to Nicollet Island and meander to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge for a photo op of the iconic Grain Belt sign.

Loring Park to Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

The centerpiece of Loring Park is the Garden of the Seasons. This circular garden is planted in concentric rings, each with a theme: the Woodlands Circle (center), Wheel of Color (middle ring), and Tapestry of Green (outer ring). When you’ve made the rounds, cross the Hixon Whitney Bridge to visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, home to 40 works of art spread across 11 acres.

“Over the past year, many people have rediscovered parks. As people are returning to their offices, we believe that a lot of them will continue to use parks in the same ways: engaging with nature, for physical and mental wellness breaks, and as outdoor meeting destinations.” Al Bangoura, superintendent, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

