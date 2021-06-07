Living the High Life: Staycation Destinations

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand By Jim Kruger/Kruger-Images Rand Tower Club Rooftop

North Loop

This northern portion of downtown—the cool kids call her NoLo—has seen a jolt of youthful energy of late. In a 120-year-old building, the Hewing Hotel has carved out a rustic-meets-modern Scandinavian retreat where the rooms embrace Up North vibes. The boutique hotel brought life to its alleyway in spring via pop-up concerts that continue into summer. 300 Washington Ave. N., hewinghotel.com

Central Core

Bringing new meaning to the term urban jungle, Emery’s plant-laden lobby houses northern Italian fine dining joint Giulia and a semi-hidden Spyhouse Coffee (a local must-sip gem replete with goodies from Black Walnut Bakery). Post up in the top-floor Marble Suite for floor-to-ceiling city views and a marble soaking tub. 215 S. 4th St., hotelemery.com

The newly opened Rand Tower Hotel keeps its historic bones intact with original elements and aviation photography in tribute to hotel namesake and WWI fighter pilot Rufus Rand. Its signature art deco façade and focal staircase remain, but new to the scene are Rand Tower Club (the rooftop bar with a retractable ceiling) and street-level Whiskey and Soda, where big cats roam the wallpaper. 527 Marquette Ave. S., randtowerhotel.com

All eyes are on the Four Seasons as the city’s first five-star hotel, slated for a May 2022 opening. Part of the multiuse RBC Gateway building at Washington and Hennepin, the 222-room hotel embodies Minny’s multitude of seasons: indoor and outdoor pools and fitness spaces (open-air yoga on the terrace, anyone?). Renowned hometown chef Gavin Kaysen is heading up the in-house restaurant. Washington and Hennepin Avenues, fourseasons.com

Spanning two city blocks, Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot is the resurrection of the old Milwaukee Road train station. A jumping point for many a journey until 1971, its 335 rooms are now the destination. Inside, leather-clad lounge areas mingle with brown and white tile—and Edison bulbs complete the trendy vintage setting. 225 3rd Ave. S., thedepotminneapolis.com

The newly renovated Hotel Ivy is a one-stop staycation: Anda Spa for crystal-centered spa treats and subterranean Constantine for smooth drinks and cheesy patties. Indulge in fine Italian under the starry string lights at in-house restaurant Monello (hello, housemade limoncello). 201 S. 11th St., thehotelivy.com

Loring Park

Channeling our trademark Scandinavian heritage, Hyatt Regency pairs midcentury mod furniture with leather and velvety blue accents—garnished with local art. Hyatt is skyway connected for respite from the roar of returning traffic and overlooks the recently spruced-up Nicollet Mall, its wide sidewalks prime for sunny strolls. 1300 Nicollet Mall, hyatt.com

East Town

Canopy by Hilton embraces the unusual design of what was long ago two buildings, maintaining the misaligned floors (look up in the lobby). Rubbing elbows with all the hot spots we’re itching to return to—U.S. Bank Stadium, the Armory, the Guthrie—Canopy offers free bike rentals to pedal the city. Get your grub on at Umbra, the ground-floor restaurant, home to its award-winning namesake burger. 708 3rd St. S., hilton.com

The future of hotels is on smartphones, and Radisson is leading the charge. Sidestepping the front desk altogether, Radisson RED guests check in and enter their rooms via an app. (Employees are also available in the lobby for old-school check in.) RED embraces edgy tech: blackout curtains for its expansive windows, a flattering ring-light glow that percolates throughout, and in-room pairing tech for TV streaming. For furry companions, the pet program is pampering-heavy. 609 3rd St. S., radissonhotels.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2021 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.