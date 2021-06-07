The Hot List: Downtown's Patio Pleasures

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Courtesy of Finnegans Flight of Finnegans Beers on Patio

North Loop

The Freehouse

This brunch-friendly brewpub boasts one of the greenest patios in downtown. Leafy trees adorned with twinkle lights provide welcome shade during the day and swoon-worthy ambience at night. Pair a special-release brew with one of the pub’s signature “roto birds,” or grab a couple of fresh crowlers to go. Indoor, patio, takeout // freehousempls.com

Rise Bagel

Recently named to Food & Wine’s Best Bagels in America list, these artisan bready delights are worth getting up early and waiting in line for—both of which might be necessary to snag a dozen (or a single sandwich) before they sell out for the day. Pro tip: Sneak in on a weekday when everyone’s working. (And don’t forget to grab Rise’s signature everything spice mix on the way out!) Takeout // risebagel.com

NOLO’s Kitchen

Your friendly neighborhood eatery gets a cosmopolitan spin at NOLO’s Kitchen. Open breakfast to bar close, NOLO’s has a modern take on comfort food for every meal: French toast with salted caramel butter, an open-faced deviled eggs sammie on brioche, and ricotta gnocchi doused in miso brown butter. Drink in the views of NoLo and the sounds of live music on its stellar rooftop patio. Indoor, takeout // noloskitchen.com

Borough

The downstairs cocktail bar, Parlour, may be known for its legendary burger, but upstairs, Borough delivers expectations-defying small plates on a loading dock patio with atmosphere to spare. Get all the open-air breezes with a guarantee of no rain delay. Indoor, patio, takeout // boroughmpls.com

Smack Shack

You sink your teeth into a fresh, buttery lobster roll. The breeze is blowing, the summer sun warms your skin, and you wash the seafood down with a gulp of ice-cold Moscow Mule. No, you’re not on Cape Cod. You’re on the patio at landlocked seafood-lubber’s NoLo haven Smack Shack. Editor’s pick: Splurge on the crab legs boil (and pretend you’re in the Hamptons). Indoor, patio, takeout // smack-shack.com

The Monte Carlo

Special-occasion dining with a pup-friendly patio? Have your steak here and eat it, too. Though you won’t go wrong with a filet, the worst-kept best secret on the menu is the famous “Beijing style” chicken wings. Wash ’em down with a classic martini—a pairing as city-iconic as the Spoonbridge and Cherry. Indoor, patio, takeout // montecarlomn.com

Red Rabbit

Sister to Red Cow, Red Rabbit had a lot to prove when it debuted on the NoLo restaurant scene in 2016. In classic younger-sibling style, Red Rabbit quickly stole the show with crispy wood-fired pizzas, authentic pastas, and craveable shareables.From patio pounders like frosé and palomas to more elegant sippers like the Campari spritz, the cocktail program here is one to pay attention to. Indoor, patio, takeout // redrabbitmn.com

Sawatdee

Run by mother-daughter team Supenn and Cyndy Harrison, Sawatdee opened in 1979 as the first Thai restaurant in Minnesota. Unlike your typical warehouse-turned-restaurant, Sawatdee’s NoLo dining room features a gold-leaf ceiling and etched-glass goddesses. Signature dishes include Rama Thai Delight and pad Thai. DYK? Supenn will teach you how to make her food with cooking classes that will (hopefully!) resume this summer. Keep an eye on their socials. Indoor, takeout // sawatdee.com

East Town

Finnegans

Cool off in the oasis of the 4,000-square-foot FINNEGANS courtyard, shielded on all sides from mood killers like wind and road noise. CEO and co-founder Jacquie Berglund recommends citrus-forward brews for summer sipping. Try the flagship Clustertruck IPA or the seasonal Tipped Cow farmhouse ale. Bonus: Feel good while quaffing your craft brew—100 percent of profits go to feed the hungry. Indoor, patio // finnegans.org

Central Core

Brit's Pub

International travel may be off the table, but you can still hop the pond this summer with a visit to our very own Brit’s Pub. Get a taste of British culture with a rousing game of lawn bowling on the pub’s rooftop green, and don’t chicken out—Brit’s famous Scotch eggs are a must-order. Best-kept secret: Brit’s is prime for trying international whiskeys—not just the stalwarts from Scotland and Ireland, but also award winners from Japan, Taiwan, India, and even Wales. Indoor, patio, takeout // britspub.com

CRAVE

From all-American burgers to fresh sushi rolls, CRAVE offers something for even the pickiest eater in your party. The large open-air rooftop overlooking Hennepin Avenue makes a table at CRAVE one of the best seats downtown for summer dining. Indoor, patio, takeout // craveminneapolis.com

UNION

One of the very few heated, glass-enclosed rooftops in downtown Minneapolis, UNION delivers a winning combination of American fare with year-round skyline views. See Beyoncé and the Golden Girls on consecutive weekends during its iconic drag brunches. Indoor, patio, takeout // unionmpls.com

Loring Park

Esker Grove

Once declared by our own Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl as the “best museum restaurant in the country,” the Walker’s fancy-pants eatery (balanced out by low-key comfort faves) continues to surprise and delight, thanks to the culinary direction of head chef Sherzad Kordian. Nosh on a summertime sammie en plein air overlooking the Sculpture Garden, or get a few items to go and enjoy your spread on the vast, sloping lawn. Indoor, patio, takeout // eskergrove.com

Café and Bar Lurcat

Pick your panoramic poison: One patio overlooks Loring’s tangle of greenery and trails; the other is a back alley imbued with old-world ambience. It’s open for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm, so get your reservation in before you miss out on the seasonal burrata, heirloom tomato, and arugula pesto salad. Indoor, patio, takeout // lurcatminneapolis.com

Northeast

Jefe Urban Cocina

On the Stone Arch Bridge end of St. Anthony Main, you’ll find this upscale taqueria offering margaritas in every color of the rainbow—oh, and some showstopping Mexican street chow. For the nondrinkers, the housemade horchata hits the spot. The riverfront patio is almost always packed (and with good reason), but the vintage banquette off the Dragon Lounge is something to write home about, too. Indoor, patio, takeout // jefeminneapolis.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2021 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.