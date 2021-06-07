The Changing Faces of Downtown

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Meet Taylor Smrikárova (née Cooper) [Real Estate Developer]:

Taylor Smrikárova née Cooper

I’m a 34-year-old real estate developer at Seward Redesign Inc. with no kids but a 20-pound cat named Percy. Though I’ve postponed my wedding celebration three times due to COVID-19, I legally married my boyfriend of four years, James Smrikárova, last May. I’m originally from Prince George’s County, Maryland. I also sit on the executive board of CommonBond Communities, City of Lakes Community Land Trust, the Commercial Land Trust Initiative, and the City of Minneapolis Zoning Board of Adjustments. Four years ago, we decided to find a better city life and, within six weeks, moved across the country to the Twin Cities, sight unseen and with no family connections or job offers. In the D.C. area, we left behind two jobs and two degrees (each) and seven roommates between us.

Summer 2021 Bucket List:

I’m most looking forward to outdoor festivals like Open Streets and Northern Spark, and the Green Day/Weezer/Fall Out Boy concert at Target Field.

Downtown's Most Insta-Worthy Spot:

Edwards Dessert Kitchen. Seriously, that bathroom is so beautiful.

Best Park to Read in:

The little parklet under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

Most Underrated Attraction:

Peavey Plaza with its renovated fountains. A hidden-in-plain-sight gem!

Burger of Choice:

The Connecticut Lobster Roll from Smack Shack.

Day-Off Destination:

Riding an e-bike across the 3rd Avenue Bridge, and checking out new contemporary art exhibits at the Walker.

Meet Amy Krummen [Empty Nester]:

Amy and Stewart Krummen

In July of 2019, my husband, Stewart, and I sold our home of 14 years and moved from St. Louis Park to the Encore in Minneapolis. One of the many things on my husband’s bucket list was to live downtown. It didn’t take long to convince me that this was a great location as we toured a seventh-floor apartment that overlooked the Mississippi River. We were familiar with the area since we often biked from our suburban home on Saturday mornings via the Cedar Lake Trail to the Mill City Farmers Market. Then, after a coffee and breakfast pastry from one of the food vendors, we would return on the Greenway trail between Bde Maka Ska and Cedar Lake. One of our favorite places to go on a Sunday afternoon was a production at the Guthrie Theater, so moving across the street from the theater felt like moving across the street from longtime friends.

Fave Date Night Haunt:

There are so many to list, and all within walking distance! Umbra for its amazing food and cool atmosphere, Aster patio for its beautiful view and chill vibe, Nicollet Island Inn for its historic and intimate charms, and Zen Box for having the best takeout to eat on the 12th-floor terrace of our building!

Most Memorable Live Show:

Benjamin Leftwich at 7th St Entry, and Guys and Dolls at the Guthrie.

Burger of Choice:

Beef purchased from Sunshine Harvest Farm at the Mill City Farmers Market and grilled on our own grill.

Day-Off Destination:

Bike ride along West River Parkway to Minnehaha Falls or across the campus bridge to the University of Minnesota’s agriculture campus.

Meet Jeffrey Bores + Michael Hawkins [Lawyer + Financial Operations]:

Jeffrey Bores and Michael Hawkins

Jeffrey is the managing partner at Chestnut Cambronne PA, a law firm located in Washington Square, and Michael works in financial services at Target Corp. We lived at Stonebridge Lofts for over six years and are currently renting, with the goal of moving into Eleven when it is complete. We also own taraNa Yoga, which is located at 38th Street and Grand Avenue South in the Kingfield neighborhood. All of our classes are currently online, so Jeffrey’s teaching from our apartment downtown. Jeffrey serves on the board of the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis, and we (pre-pandemic) took in about 90 live theater performances a year in the Twin Cities and elsewhere (new play festivals like the Pacific Playwrights Festival at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, CA, and the Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville).

Drink Picks:

For beer, Modist Brewing’s False Pattern and any of the Fair State Brewing Cooperative and BlackStack Brewing collaborations. For a cocktail, the boulevardier at J.D. Hoyt’s Supper Club (pairs great with the Steak Spaulding!) or a big boozy martini on Monte Carlo’s patio.

Fave Date Night Haunt:

For now, our favorite date-night spot is at home: meal kits from Jamie Malone’s Keep It Grand (formerly Grand Cafe). We splurge on the Big Kit for a week’s worth of dates or savor some of the make-at-home entrées like beef Wellington with sauce Bordelaise, potato kugel, and roasted vegetables. For a special date-night spot out: P.S. Steak. Get the Denver cut, and indulge in a seafood tower!

Everyday Hang:

Runyon’s—for the chicken wings, of course.

Most Underrated Attraction:

The mini theater district in East Town. We are walkable to the Guthrie, Open Book (where Ten Thousand Things performs), the Southern Theater (which hosts many theater performance companies), Mixed Blood (a true theater gem), and Theatre in the Round.

Most Memorable Live Show:

It was February 20, 2020, when we saw Minnesota Orchestra’s Grieg and Rachmaninoff concert program, with Tine Thing Helseth on trumpet and Eivind Gullberg Jensen conducting. The Rachmaninoff Symphony no. 2 was astonishing.

Meet Alyssa Gogil [Registered Nurse]:

Alyssa Gogil

I’m 28 years old, and I moved to Minneapolis from Manila, Philippines, in 2017. I am a registered nurse and currently working as a field RN coordinator for an organization located downtown. I love my five-minute walk to work! I’m enjoying downtown living with my husband, Aaron, and our two feathered friends, Samantha and Julien.

Summer 2021 Bucket List:

To try all the restaurants on Eat Street, along Nicollet Avenue.

Grocery Store Staple:

Trader Joe’s because I live above it, ha! It’s so convenient, and the staff has always been great. They go above and beyond, especially when we got hit by COVID-19.

Everyday Hang:

Starbucks at East End—shout-out to Cody and his team!

Meet Theo + Sarah Erasmus [Solutions Engineer + Pediatric ICU Nurse]:

We are both 24 years old, married, and just relocated from St. Paul to Minneapolis. Theo works for Apple as a solutions engineer, and Sarah works as a pediatric ICU nurse (AKA, a low-key hero) at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. No kids for us just yet. For now, we make any excuse to travel—we love to travel!

Summer 2021 Bucket List:

Riding our bikes from Mill City to Stillwater.

Burger of Choice:

Parlour (always a classic!)

Fave Date Night Haunt:

The Freehouse and JUN Szechuan Kitchen and Bar.

Day-Off Destination:

Hanging around Gold Medal Park and Stone Arch Bridge for some food trucks and spontaneous jazz bands.

Downtown's Most Insta-Worthy Spot:

Guthrie Theater, Stone Arch Bridge, the rooftop terrace at The Vicinity apartments (located in Mill District), and U.S. Bank Stadium overlooking The Commons park.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2021 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.