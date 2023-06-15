Downtown’s Fashion District: Summer Edition

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Caitlin Abrams Pacifier Pacifier

The sun is out, the patios are bustling, and you have nothing but time to sip, stroll, and shop. Skip the mall and head to the North Loop, where fashion inspiration is right at your eager fingertips. We apologize in advance for your credit card bill.

Photo courtesy of Parc Sunglasses

Throw it back to Y2K: Parc

Whether you wore tube tops and claw clips the first time around or are just tiptoeing into the trend now, you can live out your 2000s dreams with pieces from the North Loop’s fashion-forward but timeless Parc, including slinky slip skirts and slim Le Specs shades.

212 N. 2nd St.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Parc Slinky slip skirt

Family pictures: Pacifier, Jaxen Grey, and Requisite

Take advantage of the lush landscapes and summer sun and get your holiday cards sorted. But before you pose, dress the fam in Rylee and Cru or Winter Water Factory for the kids from Pacifier, and chinos and a patterned shirt from Jaxen Grey or a vibrant patterned Rhode minidress for the parents from Requisite—a stress-free way to get a frame-worthy snapshot.

219 N. 2nd St.; 226 Washington Ave. N.; 211 Washington Ave. N.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caitlin Abrams MartinPatrick3

Celebrating Wedding Season: MartinPatrick3

Look no further for the ultimate in wedding-day luxury than MartinPatrick3, the North Loop’s crown jewel of upscale retail for men and women. Tying the knot? Find a suit and have it tailored here. Attending as a guest? Slip into a colorful cocktail dress from La DoubleJ and bring a set of Baccarat crystal as a gift. Done and done.

212 3rd Ave. N.

For Your Summer Gatherings: Ūmei

Dinner alfresco is one of the major perks of a Minnesota summer. Dress up your patio table with linen gingham or hand-dyed napkins, then toss ’em in the wash and repeat all season long.

903 N. 5th St.

× Expand Photo courtesy Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices

For Marathons and Meandering: Outdoor Voices

Whether you’ve got a 5K on the calendar or prefer a scenic stroll with your dog, get those endorphins flowing in a head-to-toe activewear ensemble from Texas-based Outdoor Voices, whose Minneapolis outpost opened in 2022. Try the brand’s iconic Exercise Dress for yoga and the farmers’ market, or the men’s RecTrek shorts for an early-am run.

212 3rd Ave. N.

Find a New Signature Scent: Vivid Home

Photo courtesy Vivid Home Black Jade

This sun-soaked space is the newest spot for splurge-worthy bed linens and chic host gifts, but the homewares shop also boasts a curated luxury fragrance selection to jazz up your dresser. Try the chicer-than-chic line Lubin, including the edgy floral Black Jade, which was inspired by the scent Marie Antoinette reportedly wore.

100 2nd Ave. N.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.