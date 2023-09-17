Down in the St. Croix River Valley

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams train-header

Hope is the thing with otters, who dwell in this gorgeous place of escape—a place that may also harbor answers for how to save the planet.

Peering down into a little creek, just steps from where it joined the St. Croix River, I contemplated a corgi-sized critter, black, sleek, and wet in the low light of evening. First, it ate a black clump of…river mussels? Then it toyed with a branch, spinning it like a kid might rotate a pool noodle. Beaver—or river otter? I watched for 10 minutes, hoping it would show its tail and settle the question. Nope. It outlasted me. I put a snippet of video up on Instagram, where the world answered: Beaver! I later put the question to Deb Ryun, the director of the Wild Rivers Conservancy, who directs the nonprofit, which protects the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers in partnership with the National Park Service. Ryun speculated: Eating mussels and idly playing for a long time? Otter.

Either way, she quickly cautioned, the most important thing I could do with this story is tell all of you: Do not dig up mussels yourself. Forty species live in the ultraclean St. Croix, and the very reason it is clean is because these mussels are filter feeding out pollutants. All river mussels look identical to nonscientists; five species are endangered; all will die if moved. It seems my reputation as someone who enjoys mussels in white wine with a crusty baguette precedes me! Please know: Restaurant mussels are farmed, in the ocean. They’re farmed because humans have been terrible stewards of the oceans and coasts, and mussels cannot exist in the wild at a scale that also satisfies human appetites. With farming, we can both eat mussels and leave wild mussels to filter where they’re meant to be.

This whole mussel and otter-or-beaver situation neatly encapsulates what is truly important about the St. Croix Valley, protected as a National Wild and Scenic River since 1968. Mainly, it’s hard to know, as a human on human time, what you’re really looking at when you look at the St. Croix: ancient pristine wilderness or scrub a mere 50-odd years along on a journey recovering from near environmental death?

Environmental death, of course, is the dread shadowing us all these days. We’ve lost three billion birds, one in four, in North America since 1970, reports the Audubon Society. We’ve lost 90 percent of top predator fish in the ocean, and by 2050 all fish in the ocean will be in complete population collapse, reports the journal Science. You can try to avoid the news, but as you do, you’ll be forced to shut all your windows to block the wildfire smoke.

The human response to this human-made disaster has been very human. When faced with what seems like a fatal diagnosis, half of us go straight to anger and denial; some attack the messengers; others seek funding to build a magic solution and be the hero! Still others simply collapse in a helpless puddle of tears and despair. Thankfully, there are also people who are level-headed and clear-sighted and actually have an actionable plan for real healing. Two of those people? Jane Goodall and Walter Mondale.

Jane Goodall, the famed biologist, pulled me back from the brink of my own environmental despair with her book Hope. It’s a Socratic-style Q&A led by journalist Douglas Abrams, who pedantically peppers her with one question: Why is there any reason for hope? Over 272 pages, she provides a complex and compelling answer, which I’ll distill as: If you save nature, save the land and the animals on it, nature will build back entirely. Every time. And Walter Mondale, another visionary, pushed through the national Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968, which, in 1973, helped our legislature draw a line around the destroyed environment of the St. Croix and say, In the future, this will be saved.

The degree to which pillaging and plundering of trees destroyed the pineries of Minnesota and Wisconsin cannot be overstated. It was swift and brutal. In 1837, the so-called White Pine Treaty ceded the St. Croix pineries from Indigenous tribes to the United States. The day after ratification, wagons and boats with lumbering equipment headed out to cut down 500-year-old pines and every other tree big enough to make a board. Millions of trees were branded, hauled to the St. Croix, and floated down to every town that had a waterwheel to power a sawmill, like Franconia, Marine on St. Croix, and Stillwater. Chains strung across the river, called log booms, caught the logs, allowing them to be removed and sorted. It was not an orderly process. Logjams 200 feet high piled up repeatedly, some of which were cleared by dynamite.

Lumber barons were minted, and a guesstimated million U.S. houses were built. By 1900, most of the trees were gone, and by 1912, the whole timber rush was done, a classic boom-and-bust, in which the profits of the boom were privatized and the public was left to handle the bust. By the 1950s, the community along the St. Croix was dealing with depopulation and failing infrastructure—like the Nevers Dam, which was built in 1889 and collapsed in 1954—as well as a denuded landscape known as a cutover. The potential in this raked-over land was what Walter Mondale had the wisdom to protect.

And guess what? The 30-year-old, Christmas-tree-sized pines the lumberjacks left behind in 1912? They’re now more than a century old. River otters, which were nearly extirpated (extinct in a certain range) in this part of Minnesota in 1900, are back. Beavers, also nearly extirpated by 1900, are back as well, along with sage grouse, turtles, 40 species of mussels, and Vladimir Nabokov’s favorite butterfly: the endangered Karner blue. Save the land, and you save everyone: every butterfly, every critter, and even ourselves.

The protected St. Croix and Namekagon is what saving the world looks like. Go and see it. Discover its wild side in William O’Brien State Park, St. Croix State Park, or Interstate State Park. Go to Taylors Falls and ride the paddleboat through an ancient basalt canyon. Rent a canoe or kayak. Visit the pottery studios. Find a new place for lunch. Wander historic small-town streets. Watch as the river widens as it heads south to meet the Mighty Mississippi. But all the while, remember: The protected St. Croix you see is the opposite of what giving up looks like. It takes time, but not that much time. Our elders passed it down to us. As Ben Franklin said of our democracy: “a republic, if you can keep it.” Here in the St. Croix, we have saved the world a little, if we can keep it.

As to the question of beaver or otter? I’ll never know, and that’s fine.

What’s important is: I got my chance to wonder. The humans of 1900 never got to ponder such questions because they had no beavers, no otters, just devastation. The humans of 1968 made it possible for the humans of today to contemplate and live within a world a little bit saved. Widen the frame. What was I really looking at when I gazed at that maybe-otter? Nothing less than the solution to saving the world, the answer to all our prayers, and the wet and wild, pure, mussel-eating incarnation of hope.

× 1 of 5 Expand glacial-pothole Explore cauldron-like glacial potholes, the highest concentration in the world, along both sides of the river. These deep pits, with names like Bake Oven and Devil’s Parlor, were carved 10,000 years ago during the glacial retreat. × 2 of 5 Expand cascade-falls If you’re catching the train in Osceola, make time to see nearby Cascade Falls. It’s within walking distance, but be prepared to descend many stairs to get to the water’s edge. × 3 of 5 Expand st-croix-boom-site North of Stillwater, on Hwy. 95, find the St. Croix Boom Site State Wayside, a historic site where logs were once gathered and sorted. Less than a half mile south of here, a scenic overlook affords sweeping views of the river valley. × 4 of 5 Expand lift-bridge Meander along the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge, one of only six vertical lift bridges ever built in this region. Now a bicycle and pedestrian bridge, it affords unique river views and access to the Wisconsin shore. × 5 of 5 Expand shell-gas Built in 1918, this historic and charming shell of a Shell gas station in Bayport (which now houses a small repair company) is a blast from the past that is just begging for a selfie shot! Prev Next

Places of Note

Journey between the two sides of Interstate Park and get a north and south view of the river gorge by venturing out on the pedestrian walkway of the US-8 Bridge between Taylors Falls and neighboring St. Croix Falls.

between Taylors Falls and neighboring St. Croix Falls. Another notable, otherworldly gem in this region, for kids and adults alike, is Franconia Sculpture Park .

. North of Marine on St. Croix, William O’Brien State Park ’s 1,600-plus acres along the river offer 12 miles of trails for hiking and biking; canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rental options; and access to great fishing and camping spots.

’s 1,600-plus acres along the river offer 12 miles of trails for hiking and biking; canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rental options; and access to great fishing and camping spots. Make time for a 45-minute Stillwater Trolley tour to enjoy picturesque views of this busy community, learn about its early days as a lumber town, and hear the stories behind some of its historic mansions and the lift bridge.

tour to enjoy picturesque views of this busy community, learn about its early days as a lumber town, and hear the stories behind some of its historic mansions and the lift bridge. Wander through Lowell Park , along the river’s edge: Explore the new pavilion, watch the boats (and sometimes hot-air balloons) go by, and grab some photos of this scenic stretch.

, along the river’s edge: Explore the new pavilion, watch the boats (and sometimes hot-air balloons) go by, and grab some photos of this scenic stretch. Hike or pedal the 4.7-mile St. Croix River Crossing Loop Trail , complete with beautiful overlooks and a tunnel, that takes you over the lift bridge to Wisconsin and then back to Minnesota via the St. Croix Crossing bridge.

, complete with beautiful overlooks and a tunnel, that takes you over the lift bridge to Wisconsin and then back to Minnesota via the St. Croix Crossing bridge. Stretch your legs and explore Hudson’s Lakefront Park, which runs along the shore of the St. Croix and offers paths, picnic spots, a playground, and a band shell, not to mention great views of the busy river.

× 1 of 7 Expand rock-climbing Hands-On Fun: The St. Croix has many faces, including ones sheer enough to challenge climbers. In this stretch, you get a sense of its raw beginnings as the river corridor shows off its plunging granite and volcanic basalt walls. Interstate State Park, so called because it includes parkland in two states, straddles the river and lets adventurers gain access to the best of the river’s assets along rigorous trails that also afford treetop views. While a beauty in all seasons, this park is exceptional for fall colors. × 2 of 7 Expand the-drive-in Local Eats: The Drive In in Taylors Falls is iconic for the drive-in ordering but legendary for crafting big, juicy burgers; thick malts; and house root beer from scratch. Get the Duke Western Burger. 572 Bench St. × 3 of 7 Expand scandia Step Back in Time: If you’re looking for a little change of pace, Scandia’s Gammelgården takes you on a journey back to the life of early Swedish immigrants. Tour several historic log homes and buildings from the region, learn about life in the 1850s, discover artifacts from those early days, and find gifts with a Nordic twist in the museum’s shop. Don’t forget to grab a pic by the colorful Dala horse that stands guard. Open Wed.–Sun., May 4–Dec. 23. Admission/tours start at $10. Times and more at gammelgardenmuseum.org. × 4 of 7 Expand train All Aboard! One of the best ways to go all in on autumn is to journey through the St. Croix River Valley via train. The Minnesota Transportation Museum offers several themed 20-mile round-trip train tours May–October, including a series focused on fall colors that originates in Osceola, Wisconsin; travels along the river; and returns in the span of a couple hours. Passengers can move about the train—taking pictures, enjoying snacks, exploring different historic cars, and learning a little about local rail history—as it chugs along the bluffs, over bridges, and through the color-drenched route. × 5 of 7 Expand watershed Local Eats: Osceola’s Watershed Café (99 N. Cascade St.) serves up small-town home cooking made with the best produce and ingredients from local farms and growers, putting it a notch above the average café. Farther downriver, locals have flocked to Meister’s in Scandia (14808 Oakhill Rd. N.) since 1959 for the German Meisterburger: a beefy patty topped with ham, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on a pretzel bun. And for a cool treat, The Looking Glass in Osceola (99 N. Cascade St.) serves up not only a host of vintage and antique finds but also a mean and mighty scoop of ice cream. × 6 of 7 Expand annas-bistro Local Eats: Marine on St. Croix resident Änna Hagstrom opened Änna’s Bistro (11 Judd St.), a charming eatery with a daily fresh menu, a brief but stellar wine list, and true owner-operated hospitality. The Brookside Bar and Grill (140 Judd St.) is another option for local eats. The patio bumps with live music, the beer list is killer, fried bluegills are on the menu, and it all comes together in an old creamery that became a bar in 1939. × 7 of 7 Expand st-croix-chocolate Sweet Treats: One of the best chocolate shops in the state, St. Croix Chocolate Company (261 Parker St.) should clearly be a pin in your map. Make a weekend visit a priority, because this small-town confectionary will stun you with vibrant chocolates; creative bonbon flavors, like cherry limeade; and treats such as bourbon pecan toffee. Prev Next

The Start of Your River Story

Take advantage of the river’s wild side, from rugged rocks and rapids to breathless vistas and comfortable campsites—plus twin riverside towns Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls.

Charm along the Way

Ride the rails through scarlet autumn corridors, and build in time to explore the history and character of the area.

More to Explore

These sights, sounds, tastes, and connections add to a layered experience.

Hidden Gems

Part of the fun of exploring this region is checking out the little shops that pop up along the way in the small towns, like Garden Gate at Crabtree’s (19713 Quinnell Ave. N.), a whimsical spot with things for home and garden, gifts, and more, just north of Marine on St. Croix.

Get Out & Explore

Hiking/Biking

This region harbors dozens of biking and hiking trails—St. Croix Falls is actually known as the City of Trails, including access to the Gandy Dancer Trail (which stretches up to Superior) and the western portion of the Ice Age Trail (which traces the edge of Wisconsin’s glacial zones). Trails in Interstate Park on either side of the river take you deep into the gorge and also afford spectacular skyline views of the valley.

Camping

State parks, like Willow River, William O’Brien, and Interstate, along with other camping options, are sprinkled along this region of the river. With access to so many recreational opportunities, like fishing, boating, disc golf, climbing, and so much to explore in the area, it may take a few days to try it all.

Canoeing/Kayaking

An ideal way to appreciate this cavernous stretch of river is from the water. Bring your own canoe or kayak for a day on the water, or take advantage of Taylors Falls Canoe and Kayak Rental, which lets you put in at Taylors Falls and paddle south to Osceola or William O’Brien State Park, where a shuttle waits to bring you back.

Birding

Cradled by forests, prairies, and wetlands, the St. Croix River is a four-season birding destination, but because it’s also in the midst of the Mississippi Flyway, it’s especially active during the spring and fall migrations. Find bird checklists for Minnesota state parks at dnr.state.mn.us.

Get on the Water

Boat Tours

Leisurely take in the change of season while enjoying a river cruise. Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours (taylorsfallsboat.com) journeys through the picturesque rock formations and lush landscape of Interstate Park and beyond and offers a range of options, including daily excursions, sundown cruises, history cruises, and musical cruises. Stillwater River Boats (stillwaterriverboats.com) offers two-hour daytime and evening public cruises with meals throughout the week and special jazz and brunch options on the weekend aboard paddle wheel boats. St. Croix River Cruises (stcroixrivercruises.com) offers public cruises with meal and beverage options and themes including brunch, fall colors, wine tasting, and Oktoberfest, departing out of Hudson.

Gondola

Looking for something a little more intimate? Try a romantic gondola ride along the St. Croix in Stillwater. Gondola Romantica (gondolaromantica.com) has daytime and evening cruises that are perfect for a special occasion but are also simply a unique way to take in the fall colors along the river. Pack a picnic and a bottle of wine and enjoy a 45-minute getaway.

Hot-Air Balloons

Or see the river from a new perspective by booking a hot-air balloon ride. Stillwater Balloons (stillwaterballoons.com) takes groups of up to 14 people on a one-hour sunrise or sunset flight over the river valley that ends with a champagne toast.

The Hub of it All

Known as the birthplace of Minnesota, Stillwater is poised to enter its modern-day prime as an idyllic setting for a little stay-and-play action.

5 Places to Wet the Whistle

Stillwater Proper

A serious dedication to locally distilled spirits and a chef’s approach to cocktail creation make this bar a must. 227 S. Main St.

No Neck Tony’s

Skee-Ball, pull-tabs, and near ridiculous yet awesome Bloody Marys. 231 E. Myrtle St.

Domaćin

A restaurant, wine bar, and wine shop perched above the fray. The wines by the glass are a journey. 102 S. 2nd St.

Matchstick

In the Hotel Crosby, the lounge seating is meant for whiskey tasting. 232 N. Main St.

River Siren Brewing

Steps off the river, find a patio and a brewery that pays homage to what water can become. 225 N. Main St.

× 1 of 3 Expand hudson River City: A trek to Hudson is easier—and more fruitful—than you might imagine, and the added bonus is the charm of a very walkable town with noteworthy shops and eateries. Spend an afternoon here, or consider this a jumping-off point as you head less than 10 miles north to Minnesota’s Stillwater. × 2 of 3 Expand nova Local Eats: Hudson’s main street hosts a range of eateries for quick bites or extended celebrations. The old Nova (236 Coulee Rd.) was a wine bar, but under Brett Splinter’s watchful eye, it has become the Wisconsin dive bar of dreams. Never taking itself too seriously, Nova offers a Disco Nap (shot of Fernet and espresso with a High Life) to help lure you across the river, and then it feeds you with Boomin Barbecue or cult-favorite Private Sector smash burgers, depending on the day. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of La Rue Marche la-rue-marche Shopping Destination: Hudson’s quaint, compact downtown abounds with plenty of shop ops. Abigail Paige Antiques, one of the first retail institutions to open in the town, is something of a Hudson rite of passage with its consortium of furniture and home décor dealers. Then, hit up kitchen store Grand Fête for specialty teas, olive oils, textiles, and other functional homewares and cooking inspiration. Maker enthusiasts are sure to get lost in Seasons Gallery and its selection of pottery, glass, jewelry, art, and metalwork from more than 100 artists. Don’t miss La Rue Marché, a long-standing women’s fashion and gift boutique framed in vintage décor. Prev Next

More to Discover

Our river appeal doesn’t play state favorites, and Wisconsin’s Hudson can serve as a day-trip destination all its own or a launching point for a journey up the river.

Don’t Miss

Slip into the nearby, quieter small town of Bayport, across the river and just north of Hudson, and find this perfect date-night spot. One of the only places in the area with a reserve wine list, Manger (320 5th Ave. N.) offers elegant plates without the stuffiness of finer dining. Find a Wagyu steak frites, but also an amped-up burger.

5 Patios to Try

Mallory’s

The best rooftop bar in town. You’ll find 270-degree views of the river nearly year-round. 609 2nd St.

San Pedro Café

Flavors of the Caribbean with a chill vibe on the tucked-away back patio. 426 2nd St.

Smiling Moose

It’s a double-decker party at this good-time bar that gets dancy on weekends. 601 2nd St.

Urban Olive and Vine

Order a Puppaccino off the special Yappy Hour menu on this dog-friendly patio. 520 2nd St.

Hop and Barrel Brewing

Live bands, live wrestling, pinball, great beer, fencing—it all goes down on this patio. 310 2nd St.

Find Scoops in the Valley

Valley Sweets in St. Croix Falls

Find 20+ flavors and handmade waffle cones. 133 N. Washington St.

’Nita Mae’s in Marine on St. Croix

Banana split is the move here. 101 Judd St.

MN Nice Cream in Stillwater

Soft serve gilded with all the toppings you want. 308 E. Chestnut St.

Gloria’s To Go at Leo’s in Stillwater

Nostalgic ice cream stand with Dole Whip on Leo’s patio. 314 E. Chestnut St.

Mabel’s in Bayport

A huge rotating list of local Cedar Crest Ice Cream. 293 N. 3rd St.

Lotus Creamery in Hudson

Fresh, unique flavors made in-house. 502 2nd St.

Mark Your Calendar

Build your St. Croix River Valley excursion around one of the many happenings—big and small—that are scattered along the region and throughout the year. Here are a few to tempt your travel plans.

St. Croix Falls

Chateau St. Croix Winery Harvest Festival

September 16

Drink in the scenic views while you enjoy regional wines at this annual festival, featuring vendor booths, live music, and winery tours. chateaustcroix.com

Oktoberfest

September 30, October 14

Toast the season at Chateau St. Croix Winery with German cuisine, a game of Nagelbalken, and music. chateaustcroix.com

Don’t Miss

The 32nd annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour—featuring several regional studios showing off rustic, refined, and whimsical works—gathers potters and clay enthusiasts from around the region. May 10–12, 2024, minnesotapotters.com

Osceola

Osceola Community Fair

September 8–10

One year shy of a centenary celebration, this fall-time fair features all the trademarks of big-time small-town fun, including a sawdust pile, a tractor pull, a pop-up arcade, a grand parade, live music, rides, and—of course—fair food. osceolacommunityfair.com

Wheels and Wings

September 9

Rev your engines for hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles, plus incredible vintage planes (and an air show!) and mechanical art at the 42nd annual rendition of this event. L.O. Simenstad Municipal Airport, wheelsandwings.org

Scandia

Tomte Community Art Show

August 28–September 10

Local community members, from infants to senior citizens, were given a blank slate—er, a wooden Swedish tomte—they could paint any way they liked. See the creativity instilled on these gnomelike figures at the Barton Johnson Memorial Park, adjacent to the Gammelgården Museum of Scandia. gammelgardenmuseum.org

Taco Daze

September 9

Now in its 48th year, this fest by the Scandia-Marine Lions Club gives you something to taco-bout, with kids’ games, a pickleball tourney, arts and craft vendors, an antique car and tractor show, and a parade. facebook.com/TacoDazeinScandia

Annie’s Swedish Coffee Parties

Select Saturdays, October through December

A traditional Swedish three-course coffee party, complete with Swedish-themed eats. Gammelgården Museum of Scandia, gammelgardenmuseum.org

Marine on St. Croix

Marine Mills Folk School Marine Fall Festival

September 16

This annual Scandi fest features art demonstrations, dog sheep-herding with local family-owned Koru Farm, living history costumes, family-friendly activities, and traditional skills classes for all generations. marinemillsfolkschool.org

Stillwater

Cruisin’ on the Croix

September 6 and 20

Check out more than 100 vintage and classic cars, street rods, hot rods, and “any crazy motorized creation”—which seems subject to interpretation—at this annual car show. Lowell Park, cruisinonthecroix.com

St. Croix Vineyards’ Grape Stomp

September 9–10

Stomp, squish, and squelch on some of the juiciest grapes in Minnesota at one of the region’s premier wineries. Minnesota’s OG stomp features live music, food trucks, and prizes for the best stomp style. 6428 Manning Ave. N., scvwines.com

Rivertown Fall Art Festival

October 7–8

This annual riverfront fest features up to 150 artisans with handcrafted items, including ceramics, clay, culinary arts, fiber work, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, and wood. Now in its 46th year, Rivertown attracts more than 10,000 people from Minnesota and western Wisconsin, steps away from Stillwater’s bustling main street. Plus: Catch a ride on the Stillwater Trolley for free! Lowell Park, greaterstillwaterchamber.com

Stillwater Harvest Fest

October 14–15

You won’t want to miss some seriously jacked pumpkins at one of the Midwest’s largest fall fests, featuring the best pumpkin weigh-off in the world, plus live music, a chili cook-off, a vendor market, and kids’ activities. You’ll have a smashing time—literally: There’s a pumpkin drop from a 100-foot crane. harvestfeststillwater.com

Warden’s House Museum Tours

Through October 29

History meets peak spooky season at autumnal tours of the Warden’s House Museum, built in 1853. The museum’s 14 rooms showcase pieces of Washington County history, from the lumber industry to the 1965 St. Croix Valley flood, and historical photos of the old Stillwater prison. 602 N. Main St., wchsmn.org

Historic Trolley Tours

Throughout Autumn

Hear that bell? That’s one of many historic trolley tours that depart throughout this historic town in 45-minute increments. Climb aboard and get a glimpse of old Victorian mansions, the stunning St. Croix River, and Stillwater’s iconic lift bridge, constructed in 1931. stillwatertrolley.com

Hudson

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival

September 23–24

Breathe in the essence of the local art scene in at this annual art fair presented in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts. Check out more than 80 juried artists, hands-on demonstrations, local music, and an aerial silks performance (!), plus plenty of fall-flavored foods. Lakefront Park, thephipps.org

Hudson Hot Air Affair

February 2–4, 2024

Don your cutest snow boots for this annual hot-air balloon rally and winter fest with the theme “Rockin’ with the Coldies,” when more than 30 balloonists from five-plus states will travel to Hudson and soar over the St. Croix River Valley. hudsonhotairaffair.com