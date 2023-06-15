Dinner and a Spectacle

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Were you lucky enough to snag tickets to the coveted Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, or Pink shows, or are you looking forward to a long, leisurely stroll down the Stone Arch Bridge with the fam? Whatever your summertime schedule holds this season, make the most of every moment downtown by grabbing a pre-show cocktail and snack or splurging on a chic date night at a buzzy new restaurant or classic old fave.

If it has been a while since you nabbed a bar seat at Zelo (it reopened in March!) or checked out what’s happening in East Town (add the Vincent Burger at Chloe by Vincent to your burger bucket list), this summer is the perfect time for a little culinary adventuring.

Seeing Taylor Swift, Pink, or Stevie Nicks

This summer is all about girl power, with megastars like Taylor coming to light up the night and Pink set to fly over Target Field. Fuel up before the show or wind down with something sweet at Edwards Dessert Kitchen, such as the light, summery Clementine and Yuzu Tart or the plant-based Tropical Crème Cake. 200 Washington Ave. N.

Downtown Staycation Date

Reserve a room at the historic Rand Tower Hotel and admire the art deco architecture under the hot-pink lights of the Miaou Miaou cocktail lounge before a meal at Blondette, Rand’s fifth-floor French-fusion eatery, helmed by Daniel del Prado. A zingy cocktail; a dish of fresh, plump mussels in broth; and an order of côte d boeuf for two, and you’ll feel like you wandered into Paris. 527 Marquette Ave. S.

Mill City Farmers Market

Before filling your tote bag with fresh produce and homemade bread, book a table at Farmers Kitchen and Bar for some equally fresh farm-to-table brunch fare, such as a classic Farmers Union Breakfast with local eggs or Minnesota 8-Grain Griddlecakes with lingonberry jam. Did your littles come along? Treat them to Khloe Kakes with sweet maple syrup and a side of turkey sausage. 750 S. 2nd St.

Twins Game

A summer rite of passage, watching the hometown team play on a balmy evening with the skyline illuminated in the background, is downtown at its best. Instead of perusing Target Field’s culinary offerings, as delicious as they can be, adventure outward and check out the new Butcher and the Boar. It relocated from its previous outpost near Loring Park, but the emphasis on great drinks and flavorful smoked meats remains the same. 901 N. 3rd St.

Aquatennial

Take advantage of your proximity to Loring Park during the four-day Aquatennial festival and cool off with an icy-cold house margarita and a zesty aguachile at Sonora Mexican Kitchen and Bar, or fill up before the day’s events with a hearty and customizable Sonora Bowl. 1414 Nicollet Ave.

Into The Woods at the Guthrie Theater

Instead of filling up on a big meal that will make you sleepy for the nearly three-hour musical, head to Guacaya Bistreaux to share a handful of Latin Caribbean–meets–Louisiana bites. 377 Washington Ave. N.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.