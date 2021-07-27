Day Tripping: White Bear Lake

× Expand Cup and Cone

OK, St. Paul–adjacent White Bear Lake might not be the first place you think of when you think day trip. But the town has plenty of shopping, hiking, and snacking opportunities to keep the entire family entertained for as long as you’ve got.

Start with a short trek at Tamarack Nature Center, a 320-acre prairie-and-forest reserve filled with well-kept, mostly flat walking trails (we like the 3ish-mile loop around the park) and the Discovery Hollow Nature Play Area for kids. Planning to come back this winter? You can cross-country ski and snowshoe the trails, too; rentals are available onsite.

Then head into town, just a few miles away, for historic downtown shops filled with treasures you’d be hard-pressed to discover anywhere else. At The Minnesotan, you’ll find T-shirts and caps from bygone Minnesota high schools, teams, and eras, plus a smattering of lake-ready Hawaiian shirts and shorts. Next door, GoodThings sells gifty items like jewelry, games, home décor, pop culture–inspired candles, and kids’ toys. It’s hard to walk out without at least something to commemorate your time in town. And, just a block away, you’ll find Haus Theory, a vintage-meets-modern homewares shop that recently moved from North St. Paul, although please note the space is currently only open for curbside pickup—though new items are constantly added online. (Check the shop’s website or Instagram for updates and hours.)

If you’re day tripping on a hot day—and, let’s be honest, if you’re in town this summer you probably will be—you need to visit an institution. White Bear Lake’s Cup and Cone has been a fixture of the town since 1973, and serves up soft-serve cones, malts, ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, sandwiches, hot dogs, and more to snaking lines of customers every day during the warm-weather season. (Just BYO wet wipes; there’s no bathroom onsite for hand-washing—and you will get sticky.)

For those of us moored in the city without a cabin this summer, don’t fret: White Bear Lake can give you a serious taste of lake life. Pontoon life, to be exact. Hit up Tally’s Dockside for pontoon, fishing boat, canoe, SUP, float-mat, and kayak rentals by the hour. Grab a group, split the rental cost, and pack a cooler—you can even preorder lunch at the onsite CG Hoods BBQ Restaurant and Bar. Close the day with live music or a beer tasting event right off the dock, and head home feeling like you traveled farther than just a few miles from home for your day on the water.

