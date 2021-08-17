Day Tripping: Taylors Falls

× Expand Taylors Falls

On the eastern edge of Minnesota, the small town of Taylors Falls hugs the St. Croix River Valley. Despite being less than five square miles in size, it has plenty to boast about. The town’s stretch of quirky stores, drive-in eatery and geologic history that attracts rock fans from around the world, are all just a 45 minute trip from the Twin Cities.

If you’re used to traversing Minnesota’s mild rolling hills, you’ll feel a thrill driving along the steep basalt cliffs lining the St. Croix River. Those roads will eventually bring you down to level ground and into the bustling little downtown of Taylor’s Falls.

Rev up for a day of adventuring with a bev from Coffee Talk, which sits within an old house on the main stretch. After sipping some locally roasted bean juice and gazing longingly out the upstairs window for a while, take a hike.

You can choose from many trails along the river which weave through forested bluffs and offer views of phenomenal geologic features. The St. Croix’s dark grey rockscape formed about a billion years ago when lava poured out from a huge rift that stretched all the way up to Lake Superior. At least seven different lava flows are visible from Interstate State Park, as well as some dramatic fault lines.

Stay sharp on the Pothole Trail while navigating the dimples left by glacial meltwater 10,000 years ago . The smallest sink just a few inches down while the largest pothole (likely in the entire world) is 60 feet deep and playfully named “Bottomless Pit”. The pleasant Picnic Area Loop is about .5 miles and wheelchair accessible.

Replenish after your hike and celebrate not stumbling into Bottomless Pit with a stop at The Drive-In. A local institution since 1956, the quick serve restaurant still supplies homemade root beer and hand-packed burgers. In addition to the classic, they offer burgers of the veggie, bison and turkey variety as well as a gluten free bun option. Outdoor dining is the only option here, so grab a table and take in the sight of people mini golfing next door.

Just a few blocks down the street, be sure to explore Taylors Falls Bead Store. Of course, a town with famous rocks has a spot to peruse some, along with more jewelry making supplies. Head downstairs to find hidden gems of a different sort in the tucked away basement antique shop.

Continue to indulge in life’s little joys and top off the day with an ice cream cone from Schoony’s Malt Shop a few doors down.

More To-Dos

Outdoor recreation options for any season surround Taylors Falls. Check out bike trails, rock climbing and canoe/kayak rentals in the warmer months. Enjoy blazing fall colors on a scenic, handicap accessible boat tour. Embrace the chill at Wild Mountain, the ski and snowboard hill seven miles north.

Check out the one-room Town House School just off the main stretch of downtown. Built in 1852, it’s the oldest public school in Minnesota. Located kitty corner to Old Jail Bed and Breakfast, converted from a 19th century saloon with its own jail.

Sadly, Taylors Falls has no waterfall but you can get your fix on the drive home at nearby Cascade Falls in Wisconsin.

On the outskirts of town, the free Franconia Sculpture Park spans 50 acres, holds over 100 public sculptures and is open to the public 365 days a year.