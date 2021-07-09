Day Tripping: St. Peter, Minn.

× Expand St. Peter's Pearly Gates St. Peter's Pearly Gates

The small college town of St. Peter, Minn. is just an hour southwest of downtown Minneapolis, but the journey down brings plenty to do and see. The town almost became Minnesota’s state capitol, but has been home to Gustavus Adolphus College since 1876. Before you know it on the drive, the city buildings give way to farmland and the bucolic hills of the Minnesota River Valley, where if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of a bald eagle soaring above one of the state’s scenic byways.

First things first: Wake up early for a sunrise hike at one of the many trails at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge by Carver, Minn.

No drive down is complete without a stop at Minnesota’s Largest Candy store. The Big Yellow Barn can’t be missed as you pass through Jordan, like a mirage on the side of the road during the sweltering summer heat. The parking lot is rarely not packed to brim, and the large selection of sodas, imported candy, and pies truly has something for anyone with a sweet tooth.

There’s a certain energy here, something that Prince may have picked up on—pivotal scenes of him cruising on his motorcycle on the roads around Henderson made the cut for Purple Rain (as did the infamous quote, where he tells his girlfriend Apollonia in the movie to “purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka,” which would in reality be the Minnesota River). The town’s annual Prince festival commemorates its Hollywood history. Stop by the main street, pay a visit to the Prince statue that watches over the town, and sign the guestbook. On Tuesdays in summer, Henderson also hosts a Classic Car Roll-In for auto-enthusiasts.

When you do get to St. Peter’s main street, try a flaky breakfast hand pie or a slice of quiche with one of the specialty lattes at the ever-charming River Rock Coffee. The Treaty Site History Center is the headquarters of the Nicollet County Historical Society, with exhibits on the stories that shaped Nicollet County, including the Indigenous people, explorers, and settlers of the area. End it all with a nightcap at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, minutes away, with a thin-crust, brick-oven pizza to cheers away the evening.

× Expand River Rock Coffee River Rock Coffee

More To-Dos: