Day Tripping: Northfield, Minn.

Northfield, MN Northfield, Minn.

Split between Dakota and Rice counties, Northfield has all the delights of a small riverside town.

When driving into town visitors are greeted by a sign with the town's motto painted on the front: Colleges, Cows, and Contentment. The motto aligns with Northfield’s agricultural history. Powered by the Cannon River, Northfield was a prime location for flour mills and later, several dairy operations. The manufacturing of Malt-O-Meal products has stayed local since its factory opened in 1927, serving as a testament to Northfield’s wheat-based beginnings.

Additionally, Northfield has a history of higher education and is home to two liberal arts colleges, Carleton College and St. Olaf College—the two football rivals compete every year in the “Cereal Bowl.” With both colleges, Northfield has enough arts, music, and athletics for residents and visitors alike.

Starting the day off right, fuel your day trip with a little morning joe from Goodbye Blue Monday, an independent and locally-owned coffeehouse located downtown, offering fair trade coffee and a selection of teas from its tea bar.

On Saturdays from June to mid October, visitors catch the Northfield farmers market for fresh produce, artisan crafts, and live music. While in the downtown area, take a walk along the Cannon River or check out one of Northfield’s local shops like Content Bookstore or the Rare Pair boutique.

If you’re hoping to get out in nature during your trip, the Cowling Arboretum on Carleton College’s campus consists of about 800 acres of land dedicated to both prairie and forest habitats. Just twenty minutes south of Northfield is Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. Venture onto the Boardwalk trail and hike to the Hidden Falls. This park caters to year-round recreation with wildflowers in the spring and summer, plenty of fall colors, and snowshoeing trails in the winter.

Close out the day with a trip to Imminent Brewing for a couple of local brews like the Dragon Squirrel Juicy IPA or the Cannon River Pale Ale. Imminent Brewing also offers Growlers and Howlers, so you can take a bit of Northfield home with you. Whatever daytrippers discover in Northfield, it will be sure to leave them completely content.

Goodbye Blue Monday Goodbye Blue Monday

More To-Dos:

Still hungry? Hogan Brothers is known for their classic hot hoagie sandwiches with their homemade honey-cracked wheat bread.

Or head to the Contented Cow for a British style pub experience with lots of outdoor seating and the Contented Cow’s food gazebo.