Day Tripping: Excelsior

Excelsior is more than a home to ice castles in the winter; it’s also home to ice cream in the summer and a town that captures the essence of Minnesota lake life without the two-hour long drive up to Lake Superior. The quaint town is just 20 miles from Minneapolis, and a lovely location for a tranquil day in a place with a great bike path, scenic walks around the neighborhood or a dip in Excelsior Bay.

Need a bright-and-early-pick-me-up? You’ve got options. Start the morning off with a cup of coffee and a breakfast burrito at 318 Cafe, a pastry or two at Red Bench Bakery, or a full-fledged brunch experience at Coalition—two words: walleye benedict.

Overlooking the subtle waves on Excelsior Bay, Excelsior Commons is an expansive green space where visitors can enjoy a picnic by the bay, sailboat watching, or turning some pages on a favorite summer read. If you’d rather be in water than admire it from afar, take a dip in the lake at Excelsior’s Public Beach, a three minute walk from the commons.

As the summer sun intensifies and a sandy shore no longer does the trick, grab some ice cream to cool off. Excelsior is not lost on its frozen dairy options, with three solid cream choices—Licks Unlimited, Adele’s Frozen Custard, Tommy’s Tonka Trolley—within the heart of the town. Grab a booth and a banana split and revel in the kitschy decor of Licks Unlimited. For made-fresh-on-the-daily frozen custard, make your way over to Adele’s. If you’re a die-hard Seb Joe’s fan, Tommy’s Tonka Trolley offers the goods at their stand-up trolley right along the bay. Order the Excelsior Chocolate ice cream for the culture, of course.

Once you’ve roasted in the sun and soothed your burns with a heavy dose of ice cream, stroll Water Street and window shop. Visit Lake Effect for that quintessential lake life decor, Gray Home and Lifestyle for timeless staples, TaVor for chic apparel, and Ooh La La boutique for all the Minnesota merch your land-of-lakes heart desires. Pick up a book on your to-read list at Excelsior Bay Books, only if you’re feeling bookish, and end the day with a brewski from Excelsior Brewing Company, only if you’re feeling boozey.

The Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail snakes through the lake town and takes you—if you’re up for it—to Hopkins, around 15 miles away.

Not too far off the path and only a ten minute drive from the town is Paisley Park, where you can spend a few hours in Prince’s home and studio. Paisley Park is currently offering a limited-time exhibition of Prince’s shoes. While you’re in Chanhassen, visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum for your fix of flora and fauna.