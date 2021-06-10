Day Tripping: Balsam Lake, Wis.

× Expand shop interior

Some people plan their day trips around lakes and hikes. I hit the road to shop.

The opening of new lifestyle shop HopSack drew me to Balsam Lake, Wis. Located just 14 miles west of Taylor’s Falls, it’s an easy and scenic ride over the river and through the St. Croix River Valley—past several destination lakes and wineries.

After years of summering in Balsam Lake, Trisha and Jerry Szykulski decided to open a modern gift shop on Main Street. It’s a stunner, from the high beam ceilings to the coffee bar to the “Wisconsin Made” sweatshirts displayed in a vintage yellow milk truck imported from Belguim.

The shop presents a chic spin on cabin style that mixes preppy and vintage, from plaid picnic gear and weathered wood serving trays to jade barware by Mosser Glass. Blankets, t-shirts, gourmet sauces and jams, candles, soaps—you’ll find hostess gifts sure to earn you a return invitation. Plus, an elevated assortment of gift shop staples like reading glasses, jewelry, t-shirts, and baby gear. The Szykulskis hired retail guru Mich Berthiaume— creator of popup markets at Mall of America and Target Field among others—as their buyer, so it’s no surprise you’ll find many beloved Minnesota made brands at HopSack, including Sota Clothing, Leather Works Minnesota, and Hobby Farmer Canning Co. Always on the hunt for the next hot maker, Berthiaume brought in up and coming brands like Skotch Kooler and Winter Project, maker of the next must-have canvas backpack.

It’s easy to spend an hour browsing the spacious shop, and then enjoy an iced coffee at one of the sidewalk tables with a view of the lake. But there’s more to see and do while you’re in Balsam Lake: