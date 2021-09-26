Day Trip: Willow Falls in Hudson, WI

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Willow falls Water Watching: The multi-crest marvel that is the waterfall itself sits in the middle of a striking dolostone amphitheater and is a 0.4–mile walk from the Willow Falls parking lot. The path is well kept but involves a steeper hill, which may be challenging for little kids or people with mobility issues. If you want a longer hike, park at the nature center or at the lot next to the Pioneer Trail for a 3- or 4ish-mile round-trip walk, depending on the trail you take. As for the falls, you’ll hear them before you see them: The rushing water sounds lead the way to the falls’ base, where you’ll find park goers swimming, rock hopping, and selfie snapping.

You’ll have to cross state lines—into the wild woods of Wisconsin—to reach Willow River State Park. Not even 45 minutes east of Minneapolis on I-94 lies one of the greater Twin Cities metro’s largest waterfalls, and it’s more than worthy of a mini road trip. Once you’ve paid your $13 out-of-stater entrance fee, take a hike, go for a dip (if you dare brave the freezing waters), ascend a giant staircase for the perfect photo op, and learn all about the area’s glacially formed history. And on your way (or as a last stop), head to Hudson for craft cocktails, boutique shopping, and a monster ice cream cone—you’ll definitely earn a scoop or two.

× Expand Kenzington gift shop

Bucolic Browsing

Hudson is loaded with gift shops, bookstores, bakeries, coffee houses, and other gems worth a wander. Our faves? Stop in Kenzington (above) for classic-but-chic apparel, shoes, and accessories (509 2nd St., Hudson) and in The Purple Tree for sustainable gifts and outdoorsy goods (516 2nd St., Hudson).

History Hunting

Willow River State Park’s nature center, a charming little cottage near the playground and picnic shelter, offers a brief 500-million-year history of the park, from glacial carvings and Cambrian Period marine life depictions to info on the bedrock erosions that gave the park its rock carvings and falls we visit today. Play educational games about birds, fish, and animal tracks, and don’t forget to say hi to the real-live snakes, salamander, frogs, and turtles that live in the center.

Solid snacking

Knoke's Chocolates

Need some chocolate to power you through your day? Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts in downtown Hudson serves 40-some ice cream flavors, plus fudge, chocolate-covered potato chips, and enough truffle flavors to leave you in decision paralysis. 220 Locust St., Hudson

Selfie Spotting

The best selfie spots take a little effort to reach, right? Right? Right! From the base of the falls, head up 175 stairs (we counted). There, you’ll take in views of the deep gorge surrounding the falls and the red and white oaks that turn lush with color come fall. Don’t want to take the steep road? From the River Road parking lot, take the Burkhardt Trail for a gentler—albeit longer—trek. Inside Willow River State Park,1034 Co. Hwy. A, Hudson

Delightful Detouring: If the sky’s turning blush with sunset as you amble home, your timing is just right to end the trip at Vali-Hi Drive-In. It’s just off 94 on your way back to the Cities and offers two drive-in movies every night: first, a kid-friendly flick at dusk, then a PG-13 film. Don’t forget to bring cash for your admission ticket (Vali-Hi doesn’t accept cards) and to load up on $1 hot dogs if your snack bag has been depleted by now. 11260 Hudson Blvd. N., Lake Elmo

PRO TIP: If you plan to swim or clamber over the rocks in the pools below the falls, bring hiking boots and/or sturdy sandals—the rocks are sharp and can get slippery with algae. But if you’ve picked a hot day to visit the park, those icy waters will grant sweet and necessary relief, pointy rocks be damned.