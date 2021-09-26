Day Trip: Vermillion Falls in Hastings, MN

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Vermillion falls Water Watching: From the parking lot near the gargantuan flour mill, walk the paved path to the official waterfall, snap some pics, then continue along until the bridge of padlocks commemorating local love. Speculate about the likely longevity of these relationships as you continue down the path to the ruins of Ramsey Mill. Yes, that Ramsey. It burned in 1894, but today, its gorgeous red-stone ruins of soaring roofless pillars are home to sparkling dragonflies and the darting maneuvers of fork-tailed fly-catching birds.

When you live in cities like Rome or Athens, the constant presence of ruins and history gives you the opportunity to think about your life in the long arc: stuff like whether what you are doing has virtue and will last. In America, we privilege what’s new and next—and pave over our ruins and history. Thankfully, that’s not the case in Hastings, where you’ll find the spooky-gorgeous, towering Ramsey Mill ruin and Vermillion Falls—the waterfall that birthed the town. To get there, head a half hour southeast of the airport on 55, or on 61 from St. Paul. Dip down to the river walk, and while you wander, think about the decades when Mark Twain–era paddleboats puttered by beneath the same stars that peek through the missing roof of the mill a bit farther downriver. Then circle back to the town’s main street for eats, shopping, and more.

× Expand Hastions Dairy

Solid Snacking

You must stop at the metro area’s only retail creamery, Hastings Dairy Store. Sure, the cheese is from Wisconsin, but the milk from local dairy farms is as fresh as it gets, and there’s honey, too. The $1.25 milkshakes are pure and lovely. 1701 Vermillion St., Hastings

× Expand Photo courtesy Quaint and Quirky Quaint and Quirky

Bucolic Browsing

Old-fashioned SC Toys (212 E. 2nd St., Hastings) has everything from puzzles to pop sockets, and grown-up treats, like felted cacti, too. Quaint and Quirky (above) is the local maker gallery (216 E. 2nd st., Hastings) for handmade woodburned hammers, spice blends and soaps, felted flowers, and all the lovely practical things. Gifts Galore (207 E. 2nd St., Hastings) has the exquisite lace baptism sets and infant shoes that are impossible to find anymore.

Swell Sipping

Be sure to hit Spiral Brewery (named after the town’s old spiral highway ramp). Try a Sour Izzy (fruited sour ale made with blackberries and raspberries) or a Downward Spiral (its IPA). 111 E. 2nd St., Hastings

× Expand Hastings Main street

Delightful Detouring

If you haven’t been to Hastings in a bit, its old-timey main street—big enough to park a horse and buggy on each side and still guide an oxcart down the middle—has been transformed. These days, the restaurants have converted a handful of parking spots into outdoor dining spaces, giving the whole thing a sort of Italian-piazza feeling and allowing you to dine here, wander over there for a drink, and then pop to a last spot for dessert.

BBQ dinner

Enviable Eating: Hastings has an abundance of good options. Locals beeline for the American Legion (right) and its spectacular bridge view, budget-friendly steaks, and broasted chicken (50 Sibley St.). Wine, cocktail, and charcuterie fans should try the Onion Grille (100 Sibley St.). Burger-heads have many options, including, ahem, The Busted Nut, home of the peanut butter burger (118 E. 2nd St.), and Lock and Dam, which makes its own excellent salsas to serve beside a bottomless basket of chips (101 E. 2nd St.). Or drive to regional treasure Wiederholt’s for that untouched-vintage-supper-club vibe (14535 E. 240th St.).

PRO TIP:

Hastings is über wheelchair-friendly, stroller-friendly, and particularly little kid– and family–friendly, especially with all the outdoor seating and the playground on the south end of downtown. Most everything at Vermillion Falls is also on a paved trail.