Day Trip: Minneopa Falls in Mankato, MN

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Minneopa Falls Water Watching: In Dakota, Minneopa means “water falling twice.” So, Minneopa Falls means “water falling twice falls,” but we digress. From the parking lot, situated above the falls and across a picnic area, you can’t see them, but by the time you get to the bridge that spans Minneopa Creek just 20 or so yards above where it plunges, their magnitude becomes tangible. Minneopa State Park is within what was Glacial River Warren about 15,000 years ago, and the falls formed when the downcutting of the retreating glacier was halted by hard rock that resisted and became a ledge that the creek plunges over. Trails surround the falls, but the most daring and sure-footed guests go off-piste and get up to, if not behind, the curtain of diving water.

“Hop in the car—we’re taking a trip to Mankato!” is not likely a sentence that’s crossed your lips. But there’s actually darn good reason to motor that hour down 169: Minneopa Falls and all the awesome stuff that comes with seeing them. Talking statues, pristine small-town co-ops, actual bison herds, Wonka-esque candy emporiums, and the waterfalls themselves await those who do.

Enviable Eating

There’s plenty to eat along 169 south of the Cities—not to mention in Mankato itself—but for our buck, a stop at St. Peter Food Co-op is your best call, as it gets you fed and keeps you on your way. Right off 169 and right in the middle of town, St. Peter’s community market has all the normal co-op fixings, plus a full-service deli with made-to-order hot sandwiches, burritos, salads, and bowls, as well as naan pizzas, daily soups, and fresh fair-trade coffee. 228 W. Mulberry St., St. Peter

Swell Sipping

Don’t let the fact that Mankato Brewery looks like a pole barn fool you. The first production brewery in Mankato since the late 1960s is a hidden gem that’s worthy of a pre- or post-waterfall/bison beer. At any given moment, there are 15 beers on tap, including tastiness like the Mad Butcher American IPA, the Rhuby rhubarb sour, and multiple Russian imperial stouts. 1119 Center St., North Mankato

× Expand Jim’s Apple Farm in Jordan

Solid Snacking

Whether you’re stocking up for the drive or rewarding yourself on your way home, do not roll past Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store (AKA Jim’s Apple Farm) in Jordan without making a pit stop. Every candy you can ever imagine (and a bunch you can’t), oodles of flavored popcorn, exotic and old-school glass bottle sodas, haggis (seriously)—whatever you’ve got a hankering for, this massive yellow snack emporium has it. 20430 Johnson Memorial Dr., Jordan

Selfie Spotting

36 feet tall talking Happy Chef statue

If the last (and first!) Happy Chef restaurant, just outside of Mankato on 169, isn’t prolifically kitschy enough to justify a stop, the fact that its parking lot is home to the last gigantic (36 feet tall!) talking Happy Chef statue is. Grab a selfie and then push the talk button to scare the hell out of your kids. 51646 Hwy. 169, Mankato

Bison

Delightful Detouring: Before hitting the part of Minneopa State Park that has the actual falls, hang a right and hit the arguably more interesting half of the park: the bison reserve. The 331-acre prairie preserve wedged between the Minnesota River and County Road 68—open 9 am to 7 pm every day but Wednesday—is managed by the DNR and is the permanent home to a portion of the 100-plus-strong Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd. You can see the grazing bison either from your car on the road that runs through the range or via the hiking paths that encircle it.

× Expand 1860s windmill

History Hunting

From the lowlands of the bison pasture, you’ll notice a downright gothic-looking tower on the hill that buttresses the northwest end of the park from County Road 68. It’s what’s left of an 1860s windmill that powered a gristmill, and the bison range road leads right to it. Seppmann Mill—modeled after the windmills of the mill founder’s native Germany—combined with the train depot that served it and the nearby Minnesota River gave rise to the town of Minneopa. However, five years of grasshopper plagues in the 1870s had other ideas. The plagues vanquished local crops and, with them, the town itself. The windmill persisted until 1890, even after a tornado unceremoniously ripped two arms off it in 1880.

PRO TIP: Bring the dog! The trail down to and around the falls themselves is über walkable, even for the four-legged. Just maybe keep Fido on a leash when you’re visiting the bison.