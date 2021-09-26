× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Cascade falls Water Watching: The 135-step trip down to the falls may seem easy, but the trip back to the car is a bit of a butt burner. Once you reach the bottom (and snap some pics), unwind with a picnic at one of the park’s tables followed by a jaunt across the boardwalk for more views of the St. Croix River.

We know what you’re thinking: Really, a trip to Wisconsin? Hear us out. A historic downtown, good eats, craft brews, shop ops, river views, nature walks, and, most importantly, waterfalls make Osceola a day trip worth taking with the entire family. Among the bucket list sites? Wilke Glen and Cascade Falls.

× Expand The Looking Glass, famous antique store

Bucolic Browsing

You can’t roll down the main street without noticing the charming two-story historic building that houses The Looking Glass. The town’s famous antique store is not only brimming with treasures but also home to an old-fashioned ice cream parlor for curbing a sweet tooth. 117 N. Cascade St., Osceola

Pie and fruit

The Watershed Cafe looks like a quaint small-town eatery from the front, but the back patio tells a different story. Order at the counter, then head around back to a treehouse-like perch above the St. Croix River Valley. The café prides itself on its farm-to-table fare, so whatever you eat on that marvelous patio is sure to be fresh and locally sourced. 99 N. Cascade St., Osceola

× Expand Oliphant brewing patio

Delightful Detouring: Pit-stop in Osceola’s neighboring town of Somerset and reward yourself with a sample flight of 12 of Oliphant Brewing’s current taps. Or drive by and bring your brews home with a mini keg and crowler to go. Parents, don’t worry about leaving your littles at home to make this stop: The brewery offers plenty of kid-friendly activities, including games, books, and even a movie room. 350 Main St., Somerset

Swell Sipping

It may look like a hole in the wall, but Osceola Lanes’ back patio bar, The Scoreboard, is a hidden gem. Think of it as every Packers fan’s dream game-viewing and happy hour setup, equipped with TVs and a mini football field painted into the grass. It’s just what the kiddos need to blow off steam while you sip a Spotted Cow from New Glarus.104 N. Cascade St., Osceola

× Expand Falls bluff loop

Selfie Spotting

For those looking for more of a workout, go the extra mile (plus) and hike the Falls Bluff Loop (a mile and a half total, or about 45 minutes), which combines the Cascade Falls, Eagle Bluff, and Simenstad Trails and offers panoramic views of the St. Croix River Valley. 95 N. Cascade St., Osceola

PRO TIP: Plan your visit for around dinnertime—at dusk, the falls are illuminated with LED lighting designed to give the effect of a full moon.