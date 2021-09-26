Day Trip: Niagara Cave Falls in Harmony, MN

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Niagara cave falls Water Watching: The story goes that in 1924, a farmer lost three pigs. After searching everywhere, he found them at the bottom of a sinkhole. He roped down to save his pigs and discovered what would become Niagara Cave. The cave and its 60-foot waterfall are privately owned, so you’ll have to book a tour (and you’ll want to bring a jacket, as it’s a constant 48 degrees down there). The one-hour, one-mile guided tour travels nearly 200 feet underground, with a round-trip total of 550 stairs that wind through caverns with 100-foot ceilings and drippy stalactites.

As the penultimate scene of The Goonies proves, not all waterfall journeys need happen aboveground. And nowhere is that more evident than the myriad caves of southeastern Minnesota. Indeed, a trip to the Driftless Area—that slice of bluff country left untouched by pesky glaciers—finds one such waterfall in the farm town of Harmony. That you’ll also find bike trails, a chef-driven eatery, and a distillery—all among the largest settlement of Amish in Minnesota—makes a trip to Niagara Cave even better.

× Expand Pink house

Solid Snacking

You can’t ignore the pink house near the train depot in the center of town. And that’s a good thing. Be it a milkshake, a Spring Grove root beer float, or ice cream nachos (waffle cone pieces covered in ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, and cookie crumbles), Breakers has you covered. 94 NW 2nd St., Harmony

Enviable Eating

Small-town restaurants can be big on charm but small on adventure. Not so at Estelle’s Eatery and Bar—owned by Matt Brown, who helped his brother Mike open Travail in Robbinsdale. The Frenchy French burger, topped with caramelized onions and smoked Gouda, and the sheet tray of carne asada fries, piled with steak, chimichurri, and queso blanco, are highlights. 121 Main Ave. N., Harmony

Swell Sipping

Two cocktails

Harmony Spirits distills with grains grown a few miles away on one co-owner’s family farm, and once done at the distillery, the spent grains are returned as cattle feed. Check out its whiskeys, aged in local oak barrels, or any of the cocktails, which can be sipped at the indoor/outdoor bar that turns this pole barn and parking lot into a hot spot most days of the week. 40 1st Ave. NW, Harmony

× Expand Amish hats

History Hunting

The area’s Amish settlement (roughly 1,000 members strong) is largely private—but also tough to miss. You’ll likely see horse-drawn carriages, and Harmony’s Village School Quilt Shop claims to have the largest selection of handmade Amish quilts in the Midwest. Because of their Old Order foundations, there is little modern convenience in their lives, but they do welcome the public to their businesses, where they sell furniture, baked goods, and textiles.

Selfie Spotting

Because of this area’s rare karst geology, the nearby town of Fountain is known as the Sinkhole Capital of the U.S., and Fillmore County more broadly claims around 10,000 sinkholes. To see one up close, and maybe show your bravery with a selfie snap from the observation deck, just head to the Karst Interpretive Site off the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail, just a half mile from the visitor’s center. 15 NW 2nd St., Harmony; the trail starts right off the back.

Photo by Steve Skjold/Alamy Stock Photo Root river state trail

Delightful Detouring: The Root River State Trail is one of the top-rated trails in the state. Great for families, it is 60-plus miles of mostly flat, paved trailway that can start in town with the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail, which joins up just outside of Fountain. The small towns it connects welcome all sorts with open arms and various antique shops, pub patios, trout fishing spots, and local historical sites. On Saturdays during September, the towns host a Taste of the Trail event, where each community offers food, music, and activities.

PRO TIP: On your way northward again, stop at the Blossom Hill Orchard, just off Highway 52 in Preston. There, you’ll find a ton of great heirloom apple varieties, pastured pork, and some of the best pies in the Driftless. 645 Hwy. 52, Preston