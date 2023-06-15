Choose Your Own Theatrical Adventure

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Brave New Workshop/Darin Kamnetz orpheum-theater

You Love theater with a capital L.

Orpheum Theatre. Known as the Hennepin when it opened in 1921, this historic theater was once the largest vaudeville house in the United States but is now one of four iconic Hennepin Theatre Trust venues along Hennepin Avenue. 910 Hennepin Ave., hennepintheatretrust.org

Upcoming performance: Jagged Little Pill, August 8–13

You’re a newbie to the

Photo courtesy of Leo Aversa state-theater

theater scene.

State Theatre. This revered institution was among the most technologically savvy of its kind when it opened in 1921 with vaudeville acts, concerts, ballets, and films. It continues its legacy with a number of musical, comedic, and theatrical performances. 805 Hennepin Ave., hennepintheatretrust.org

Upcoming performance: Colin Jost presented by Live Nation, June 22

Life has been tough lately, and you’re in need of a laugh.

Acme Comedy Company. One of the top comedy clubs in the United States, Acme Comedy Company has attracted some of the best nationally touring comedians since its inception in 1991. Plus: Its on-site Sticks Restaurant accommodates parties up to 200 people. Surprise party, anyone? 708 N. 1st St., acmecomedycompany.com

Upcoming performance: Ryan Hamilton, June 8–10

You prefer peace and quiet—or you prefer to spend your afternoons spinning old-timey records of Beethoven and Bach.

Photo by Tony Nelson, courtesy of Minnesota Orchestra orchestra-hall

Orchestra Hall. Home to the Grammy Award–winning Minnesota Orchestra, this classy downtown venue is known for the orchestra’s acclaimed performances, holding about 175 concerts annually since 1974. 1111 Nicollet Mall, minnesotaorchestra.org

Upcoming performance: International Day of Music on July 15, featuring 12 hours of music from local musicians (including a free concert on Peavey Plaza!), plus dancers and visual artists. Full programming announced in early June.

You’re vibrant and energetic, though you wouldn’t mind kicking back for an hour or two in a relaxed environment.

Photo courtesy of Brave New Workshop/Meet Minneapolis/Dan Norman Photography brave-new-workshop

Brave New Workshop. It’s hard not to have a blast when you visit a performance by the longest-running satirical sketch comedy and improv group in the country, which has developed more than 400 original productions in its 65-year history. 824 Hennepin Ave., bravenewworkshop.org

Upcoming performance: It’s Not the Heat, It’s the Stupidity, June 1–August 5

The world is overwhelming, and you’re in need of some messages of hope.

The Music Box Theatre. While this historic Loring Park venue was initially one of the best venues for silent films in the country (known as The Loring Theatre) after it opened in 1920, The Music Box Theatre is anything but quiet nowadays. Owned by Wooddale Church, it produces a variety of programs and performances that offer hope in troubled times. 1407 Nicollet Ave., themusicboxtheatre.org

Upcoming performance: Dates TBA at press time

You loved reading the classics in high school English class.

Photo courtesy of Guthrie Theater/Meet Minneapolis guthrie-theater

Guthrie Theater. The Guthrie began in 1963 with its inaugural performance of Hamlet directed by founder Sir Tyrone Guthrie. Now in its 60th season, it hearkened back to its roots in the classics with its performance of Hamlet last month, with plenty more classic performances slated for the 2023–24 season. 818 S. 2nd St., guthrietheater.org

Upcoming performance: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, through July 2

You enjoy living in the moment and prioritize experiences over material goods.

Photo courtesy of Brave New Workshop pantages-theater

Pantages Theatre. While vaudeville impresario Alexander Pantages opened 500 theaters across the country, the founder of this Minneapolis theater (number 26 of 500) couldn’t have created something more unique, right here in our charming downtown. 710 Hennepin Ave., hennepintheatretrust.org/

Upcoming performance: Small Town Murder presented by Live Nation, August 11

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.