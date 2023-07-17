Burb Appeal: Standout Suburbs of the Twin Cities

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

North

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Anoka anoka

Anoka

Did you know that this small town is widely considered the Halloween Capital of the World? That’s right—it was, if not the first, then one of the first cities in the United States to host a citywide Halloween celebration, in 1920. Since Anoka’s downtown revitalization in 2012—adding new roads and stunning landscaping to complement the 120 retail and service businesses downtown—this suburb has become a hot place for local real estate. With a lower cost of living than other places in the state, plus the scenic Rum River that flows right by Two Scoops ice cream shop and Anoka High School, Anoka offers significant appeal to younger families.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the National Sports Center blaine

Blaine

This sports-centric suburb refuses to lose with its National Sports Center, the world’s largest facility for amateur sports, which offers Olympic-level training and live events. Tee up at X-Golf’s indoor golf simulators in the off-season, but once spring hits, Victory Links Golf Course is the real deal. Kids love the Sky Zone trampoline park, but it’s paw’s up for the pup-approved dog park at Aquatore Park. Young couples love the sparse residential districts filled with post–World War II starter homes, perfect for growing a family.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shoreview Parks and Recreation shoreview

Shoreview

About 13 scenic miles north of the Twin Cities, Shoreview is a nature lover’s paradise with its 11 lakes, 15 parks, and 60-plus miles of trails and sidewalks—great for bicyclists at the annual Tour-de-Trails bike ride, this year on July 23. Families love to get out and about at the summertime Slice of Shoreview Days (July 21–23 this year), make a splash at the indoor Tropics Waterpark, and go glow-golfing at Island Lake Golf Course. Plus: Shoreview Commons’ brand-spankin’-new, 23,500-square-foot playground and skate park really is the “six playgrounds in one” that it’s described to be. Don’t believe us? See it for yourself.

East

× Expand Photo courtesy of Washington County Parks lake-elmo

Lake Elmo

Don’t underestimate this lakefront burb. With a population of about 13,000—an incredible increase since the 2010 census, when the population was just over 8,000—Lake Elmo is a hot area for families searching for their forever homes. And it’s no wonder why: Small-town mainstays, including the Lake Elmo Park Reserve, offer families the perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy each other’s company.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stillwater Balloons stillwater

Stillwater

There’s never a dull day at this scenic suburb just a half hour outside of the Twin Cities. There are the historic riverboat tours over the St. Croix River; hot-air balloon rides; trolley tours around its historic downtown; and vibey live music venues, including Ziggy’s on Main, Portside, P.D. Pappy’s, and The Tilted Tiki, plus the can’t-miss annual Lumberjack Days in July and Harvest Fest in the fall, featuring a giant pumpkin weigh-off. Bad weather? Snag a seat at The Zephyr Theatre, or head to Minnesota Nice Cream with a copy of the Stillwater Gazette, one of Minnesota’s oldest newspapers.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Woodbury Days Council woodbury

Woodbury

A hustle-and-bustle kind of suburb, Woodbury offers no shortage of big and boutique shopping, as well as little and local. Though its roots are deep in the timber industry, Woodbury actually got its name from Judge Levi Woodbury of New Hampshire. The annual Woodbury Days, this year August 18–20 in Ojibway Park, include a parade, a carnival, live music, fireworks, and more. Don’t miss the Taste of Woodbury tent, which highlights more than 20 businesses.

South

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakewinds food co-op richfield

Richfield

This smaller suburb was once rich in farmland (as the name implies) but is now rich in economic opportunity. Home to the headquarters of Best Buy—a Fortune 500 company and the largest electronics retailer in the world—Richfield boasts more than three dozen restaurants and bars (and the Lakewinds Food Co-op!), plus diverse recreational amenities, including walking trails, picnic facilities, play areas, a skating rink, a skate park, and more. There’s a senior center, mini golf, a farmers’ market, an ice arena, an outdoor pool, and an arts center. Young professionals love the blend of urban and suburban, making this first-ring suburb a great place to live according to local real estate experts.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the MN Zoo apple-valley

Apple Valley

This town is the apple of our suburban eye, especially with its annual Fourth of July festival called Apple Valley Freedom Days, featuring one of the area’s largest parades, a carnival, and a fireworks display. Tucked away in Apple Valley is also the beloved Minnesota Zoo, a renowned zoological garden that is home to hundreds of animals and the new Treetop Trail.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Copperfield mendota-heights

Mendota Heights

Daytime getaway, anyone? With mainstays such as The Copperfield, Enchanted Nails Spa, and the Mendakota Country Club, Mendota Heights offers something for everyone—and that’s why it’s one of the hottest suburbs in the Twin Cities real estate market, according to local real estate agents.

West

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Plymouth plymouth

Plymouth

Known for its excellent quality of life, Plymouth boasts outdoor oases, including the 902-acre Medicine Lake—the second-largest lake in Hennepin County—the stunning Millennium Garden, and no shortage of family-friendly activities, including the Plymouth Community Center, Urban Air Adventure Park, and a first-rate park system. The same architects who designed the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis also designed the Hilde Performance Center, which welcomes the Minnesota Orchestra every summer. Plus, its school district is rated the best in Minnesota and the third-best place to teach, according to Niche.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paisley Park chanhassen

Chanhassen

Besides Paisley Park, where Prince recorded many of his musical masterpieces, this burb boasts proximity to the University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where Art in the Gardens takes place in August, and is home to the largest professional dinner theater complex in the country—the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board golden-valley

Golden Valley

This first-ring suburb’s golden years stretch beyond its agricultural history. Home to Under Pressure Brewing, 3rd Lair Skate Park, Fired Up Studios, the Animal Humane Society, and Down in the Valley—a record store that has been spinning vinyl since 1972—Golden Valley is a sought-after location for its stunning parks and neighborhoods and award-winning schools, plus its entertaining venues for fun shenanigans—we’re looking at you, Game Show Battle Rooms. Plus, its proximity to the 740-acre Theodore Wirth Regional Park offers outdoor fun in all four seasons.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of St. Louis Park and Westwood Hills Nature Center st-louis-park

St. Louis Park

Minnesota’s Sweet Spot, and the origin of the Nordic Ware Bundt pan, St. Louis Park is known for its incredible schools. Every public school in this smart suburb has been designated a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Private schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret’s School and Torah Academy, offer a competitive edge. Children are engaged hands-on with the nearby 160-acre Westwood Hills Nature Center and the Pavek Museum, which showcases antique radios and televisions from the Vitaphone system to the first “talkie.”

This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

