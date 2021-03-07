× Expand Photo by Dreamtown Co. Yurt extrior

We tried. We really tried. My husband and I invested in all kinds of tents, sleeping bags, and cushy mats—we once even brought an air mattress to a beach campsite only to wake up to a damp, deflated mixture of sand and fog. So when we discovered the rustic yet refined glamping sites of Under Canvas, we quickly checked ourselves into a new way of camping.

The safari-style-tent camps, which are positioned across the map near iconic national parks, often appear like a mirage. These sprawling oases of stretched white canvas over wooden beams looked instantly alluring, as did the idea of tucking into a luxe bed after multiple-mile hikes rather than cramming our family of five into a tight chamber of thin nylon walls that would be soaked in dew by morning. Glamping, by definition, delivers the best of both: adventure and aesthetics. You get to immerse yourself in nature and get all the warm fuzzies of the great outdoors—starry skies, untouched landscapes, and stunning sunrises—while indulging in more luxurious accommodations.

× Expand Photo by Dreamtown Co. Tent interior

When I was growing up, my parents’ definition of camping was taking off in our motor home during breaks in my dad’s construction projects, exploring the western half of the country while alternating between Johnny Cash and Jiffy Pop and champagne and caviar, depending on the mood. Our little house on wheels offered all the camp-like adventure without sacrificing comfort—my first memory is waking up in the “master bedroom” and waving to cars as my parents blared country and blasted us down the scenic route.

× Expand Photo by Kubrak78/Getty Images Sylvan Lake

Taking a page out of both playbooks, last summer we plotted a road trip from California to Minnesota, with strategic, socially distant stops along the way, including Under Canvas Mount Rushmore. The kids wanted to see the monument, it was mostly on the way, and the tent cabins, unlike most roadside motels, were inherently remote in design. Pulling up after a 450-mile drive in our rental Suburban, we were the image of weary, displaced urban travelers. A tiny trail led us to our little compound in the woods, where we felt pleasantly isolated. The main tent boasted a plush king bed with fluffy linens, a wood-burning stove, and a private bathroom with a pull-chain shower and organic bath soaps. Our deck had leather butterfly chairs that overlooked a bird-watchers’ dream of a forest as well as the kids’ tent, a little canvas tepee with three cots lined up inside, all made up and adorned with cheerful plaid camp blankets.

× Expand Photo by Serhii Chrucky/Alamy Stock Photo Hikers on trail to Black Elk Peak

× Expand Photo by @baileymade Mount Rushmore

The modern, rustic-luxe vibe was everywhere, from the West Elm–decorated lobby, where sling chairs paired with sleek wood tables and sparkling lights, to the tent’s vintage-style lanterns and cowhide rugs. These amenities may be part of what put Under Canvas Mount Rushmore on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Best Resorts in the World” list, but the real magic is the unique site itself. Located on an original gold-mining settlement, the camp sits less than four miles from the monument, perched up a winding road. Snug between fragrant ponderosa pines and juniper trees, it’s secluded, cozy, and so remote above the rest of the town’s bustling shops, old-time photo studios, saloons, zip lines, and chainsaw art attractions that one may (or may not) wonder why such extreme distancing was planned before distancing was a thing. Yet one foot onto the viewing deck unveiled the answer: a trees-parted, take-your-breath-away, private view of the four American presidents carved into granite. This intimate, hidden vista—even more captivating when lit up at night—was arguably better than fighting the in-park crowds, especially while sipping a glass of wine while our daughters made s’mores and listened to a former park ranger spill secrets about Rushmore.

× Expand Photo by @baileymade Campfire and s'mores

Like all the Under Canvas outposts, there are enough “intentional inconveniences,” such as no Wi-Fi, no outlets, and little to no electricity to let yourself pretend you’re camping. Phones disappear. Communal campfires spark. Live music beckons the sing-alongs. But the concept of “roughing it” evaporates somewhere between the local brew selections, the salmon with chimichurri sauce, the fluffy white towels, and the en suite bathrooms (a glamping upgrade, as some tents require shared baths). We hiked, sang, burned marshmallows, and whispered with flashlights at night. We also showered, slept through the night, and had cocoa and coffee delivered in the morning. For some, it’s a cop-out. For us, it’s a game changer. We’re camping again. Sort of. And it’s the greatest way we’ve found to experience the great outdoors.

Don't Miss

Mount Rushmore Presidential Trail Loop

This one-mile hike gets you as close as possible to the monument, offering a glimpse at the textures of the faces of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Crazy Horse

This nearby memorial of Tasunke Witco, a Lakota war leader, is the world’s largest mountain carving and is considered the Eighth Wonder of the World in progress, as it’s been in the works since 1948.

Movie Magic

On the road between Mount Rushmore and Minnesota, discover multiple locations from the filming of Dances with Wolves, including the South Dakota Film Museum.

Unique Camping

Looking for a different kind of camping experience closer to home?

Afton Yurts

Afton State Park, with its gorgeous oak-covered bluffs abutting the St. Croix River, offers two seven-person yurts for overnight getaways year-round. The yurts are $70 a night, and the park provides firewood and incredibly cozy vibes. 866-857-2757, dnr.state.mn.us

Upper Sioux Agency Tipis

Historic Upper Sioux Agency State Park, perched just outside of Granite Falls above the Minnesota River Valley, offers maybe the most unique amenity in the state park system: two 18-foot-diameter canvas tipis. Pro tip: Bring a cot and a mosquito net. 866-857-2757, dnr.state.mn.us

Pitched Glamping

Forgo the hassle of traditional camping—and save yourself a car trip—and opt for a family glamping getaway in your own backyard. Or for littles looking to stay indoors, try the “tiny tents” package. Bonus: Pitched will handle everything, from delivery and setup to styling and teardown. pitchedmpls.com