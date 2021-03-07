Where to Go on a Biking Trip Around Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Kids on bikes in Autumn

Sakatah Singing Hills

This 39-mile trail connects Mankato to Faribault and moves through the remnants of Big Woods forests that open to prairies, marshes, lakes, and farmland. In the portion that runs through Sakatah Lake State Park, old-growth oak trees that were spared during Minnesota’s logging boom create an ancient canopy unrivaled in the state.

Lake Wobegon Trail

This 65-mile asphalt trail follows the corridor of the Great Northern Railroad, with trailheads and recreation and dining options in towns like St. Joseph, Waite Park, Avon, and Albany. The ride weaves through woods, farms, colleges, and even two monasteries. Take the extension by Holdingford to ride Minnesota’s longest covered bridge.

Redhead Mountain Bike Park

Located a few hours north of the Cities in Chisholm, the single-track trails of the state’s newest mountain bike park meander through a former 1,225-acre Iron Range mine. Open from dawn to dusk seven days a week, the trails, with names like Roller Derby, Boneyard, Fractured Falls, and Mine Blast, parallel the deep crystal-clear blue waters of former Iron Range mine pits. The first 15 miles of an expected 35-mile series of trail loops opened in June, and riders are already calling it world class. The trailhead is located at the Minnesota Discovery Center, and limited rentals are available. Post-ride, grab grub and suds at the Rustic Pig Food Court and tour the museum’s Iron Range history exhibits. Plan to spend a weekend exploring the Redhead trails? The Chisholm Inn and Suites is located across the street, and the Chisholm Iron Trail Campground is nearby.