Art and Other Domains

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Walker Art Center okciyapi Okciyapi at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Centerpieces of the City

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Date created: 1988

Location: 726 Vineland Pl.

The city’s largest public art collection, the garden continues to draw hundreds of thousands of people annually because of its beauty and the unique experience it offers. Explore two new works in the Garden: Okciyapi (2021), a commission by Twin Cities–based artist Angela Two Stars; and Adam and Eve (2021) by Simone Fattal.

+ Check out Garden Stories: Short, interactive narratives that share the history and significance of some of Minneapolis’s favorite outdoor sculptures. walkerart.org/visit/garden

Nicollet

Date created: 1968

Location: Nicollet between Washington Avenue and Grant Street

Photo courtesy of DID/Tony Nelson thursdays-on-nicollet Thursdays on Nicollet

Art is dynamic—and so are you, when you explore Nicollet’s extensive public art collection, which encompasses 16 contemporary art pieces throughout twelve blocks of downtown Minneapolis. Take in food trucks, music, giveaways, and activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays along Minneapolis’s Main Street this summer. While you’re there, don’t miss the first piece of the collection, Jack Nelson’s Sculpture Clock, located at the corner of 11th Street and Nicollet. Most recently, a ginormous sculpture titled “Nimbus,” created by Tristan Al-Haddad, soared into its spot near the Minneapolis Central Library.

+ Take the tour! The Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District offers a virtual Nicollet Public Art Tour through the app PocketSights Tour Guide, available on the App Store and Google Play store.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meet Minneapolis/Lane Pelovsky stone-arch-bridge-festival

Art, music, culture, and food collide at the annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival—the third largest festival in the Twin Cities. This year, expect more than 200 artist booths in 15 categories, 28 live music performances, and local food trucks to boot from June 17–18 on the riverfront from West River Parkway from 11th Ave. S. to N. 4th Ave. A collaboration between the festival and the Mill City Museum enables three temporary public art installations to engage school-age children on museum field trips, which will be on display before and after the festival. stonearchbridgefestival.com

Participatory Art

Pianos on Parade

Date created: 2016

Location: 24 placements throughout downtown

Pianos on Parade presented by PNC Bank is an annual celebration of our visual arts and performance community. From June 1-30, enjoy two dozen pianos painted by local artists and youth groups with the team Minneapolis in Bloom. Then stop by and play a piano to share your own gift of music, or enjoy a scheduled performance at any of these two dozen locations on Thursdays from 12-1pm. mplsdowntown.com/pianos

Skyline Mini Golf

Date created: 2008

Location: Atop the Walker Art Center

It’s tee time on the terrace! The ten-hole, artist-designed course features a new design created by the Asian American Organizing Project’s Youth Action Team called Always Have Been Sewn. According to the Walker, the work is based upon a treasured and historical Hmong item called a paj ntaub (pronounced “pan dow”), or story cloth. Round up $5 to add gallery admission to your mini golf ticket. walkerart.org

Al Fresco Aesthetics

Photo courtesy of Meet Minneapolis prince-mural

Prince mural

Date created: 2022

Location: Parking Ramp A, 101 N. 9th St.

Nothing commemorates The Purple One’s roots quite like the 100-foot, $500K purple punch that is the Prince mural, driven by the Crown Our Prince Project and created by Black street painter Hiero Veiga, known for his work on the exterior of Miami’s Museum of Graffiti.

Photo courtesy of HennepinTheatreTrust.org x-games-mural

X Marks the Spot

Date created: 2021

Location: 730 1st Ave. N.

Located in the historic Hennepin Theatre District, and created by local artist Reggie LeFlore, the X Marks the Spot mural celebrates the talents of downtown Minnie’s youth, thanks to a partnership between X Games, Meet Minneapolis, the Hennepin Theatre Trust, and the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery. Plus: Who doesn’t love the iconic depictions of downtown Minneapolis’ thriving skateboarding scene?

Photo courtesy of Greg Gossel baby-im-a-star-mural

Schmitt Music Company mural

Date created: 1972

Location: 89 S. 10th St.

In the early 1970s, Minneapolis Star columnist Barbara Flanagan urged Schmitt Music Company, founded downtown in 1896, to do something about “the ugly wall” on the Marquette Avenue side of his store, urging him to “make that wall sing.” Then-president of the company Robert Schmitt did just that, entrusting the company’s advertising art director to get the project done. The resulting five-story musical masterpiece appeared in a 1973 issue of Time Magazine with Gov. Wendell Anderson, then notably served as the backdrop for iconic 1977 photos of classical pianist Van Clibur, then that same year of Prince. The mural most recently appeared in Lizzo’s 2018 music video for her song “Boys.” The new 900 Marquette building will occupy the current parking lot adjacent to the mural but will maintain sightlines to the iconic artwork.

The New Kids on the Block

Photo courtesy of North Loop Green north-loop-green

North Loop Green

On your way to a Twins game at Target Field this summer, you may notice the construction of a soaring mixed-use project on an expansive, almost 3.5-acre site. That’s North Loop Green, a development project by Texas-based Hines and partners AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust and Marquee Development, which will include two buildings connected by a skyway: a 36-story apartment-slash-rental complex and a 14-story office complex, complete with 17,000 square feet of commercial space by 2024. 350 N. 5th St.

Harmonia

This $400 million project—a 2.5-acre block connecting the Mill District and North Loop to the Central Business District—will include a 10-story, mid-rise apartment; a 20-plus story, high-rise apartment; and a 25-plus story, mixed-use, high-rise building. Harmonia, a project by Sherman Associates, will demolish the old Wells Fargo operations center to create these robust downtown living and working spaces, plus a food-and-beverage district developed in partnership with local chef David Fhima and his family, who plan to partner with local BIPOC restaurateurs to offer diverse food options within the block. 255 2nd Ave. S.

Northstar Center

A $200 million downtown development project by Polaris Properties Group, Taconic Capital Advisors, Wilson Street Hotel Group, and Sherman Associates will transform this 1.6 million-square-foot “city within a city” into a can’t-miss destination, complete with new offices, retail and restaurant space, apartment units, a boutique hotel, a meeting and events facility, and indoor parking. 608 2nd Ave. S.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.