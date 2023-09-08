All Things AutuMN: Your Guide to Fall in Minnesota

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand All photos courtesy of explore Minnesota Tourism except where noted; Photo by Alyssa Hei autumn-header

Color Outside the Lines

Lace up your boots and take to the trails to get an up-close peek at Mother Nature’s masterpiece. Trek trusty trails and wander off beaten paths—here’s where to hike it up this fall.

Superior Hiking Trail

Is it even fall without drinking in a few North Shore views? We think not. A classic tour, the Superior Hiking Trail spans 300 miles from the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Duluth to the Canadian border. With views of rivers, streams, waterfalls, and—of course—the frigid expanse of Lake Superior, these hikes are as quintessentially Minnesotan as ope. Hike for a day or a weekend, beginning at one of the many trailheads along the route, or channel Cheryl Strayed on an ambitious through-hike of the entire trail. superiorhiking.org, 218-834-2700

Moose Lake State Park

Watercolors, anyone? Soak in that special magic when the fall foliage vistas are mirrored in remote glassy waters at Moose Lake State Park, off I-35 between Hinckley and Duluth. It’s small—at just 1,200 acres—but it packs a placid punch with Moosehead and Echo Lakes and a plethora of ponds to reflect the colorful canopy. Moose Lake, dnr.state.mn.us, 218-460-7001

Maplewood State Park

Forget rose-colored glasses—this season is all about shades of red. The 9,000 acres of Maplewood State Park straddle western prairie and dense forest to the east, which knit together a diverse habitat of varied foliage, other flora, and fauna. A half-mile one-way hike leads to an overlook at Hallaway Hill, where the hardwood landscape surrounding Lake Lida is awash in warm tones. Pelican Rapids, dnr.state.mn.us, 218-863-8383

Photo by Kurt Barclay Hiking in Minnesota

St. John’s Abbey Arboretum

Catch that satisfying crackle of leaves underfoot at St. John’s Abbey Arboretum, with a web of trails throughout almost 3,000 acres of prairie, lakes, and forest. Nearby, the painterly landscape dribbles into the Mississippi and lush foliage seeps onto brick paths at Munsinger Clemens Gardens. The lower Munsinger Gardens color in the towering pines along the river’s edge. Picnic, anyone? Collegeville, csbsju.edu/outdooru/abbeyarboretum, 320-363-3126; St. Cloud, munsingerclemens.com, 320-257-5959

He Mni Can-Barn Bluff

Putting the red in Red Wing: the fiery foliage views from 340-foot-high He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, gazing at Lake Pepin and downtown. Two trails, less than a mile each, lead to the cliff’s crown; the East Scenic Overlook route is longer, while the Linne Quarry trail is a shorter but steeper climb. The overlook contains prehistoric burial grounds, and it was formerly an outlook for early explorers—we’ll let you rock-paper-scissors over who wears the raccoon-tail hat. Red Wing, red-wing.org

Frontenac State Park

DYK? The limestone bluffs that rim Lake Pepin (a portion of the Mississippi south of Red Wing) comprise the wildest naturally occurring expanse of shoreline on the entire length of the Mississippi River. It’s also maybe the best place along the river to see the trees alight in autumnal blaze. In waterfront Frontenac State Park, the 1.6-mile out-and-back Sand Point Trail snakes through the forest to Sand Point Beach, a beachy jut into the blue. Frontenac, dnr.state.mn.us, 651-299-3000

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park

In Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, towering oaks, maples, and basswoods blossom in red, orange, and gold with the snap of cold and make up some of the last vestiges of the Big Woods (AKA huge deciduous forest) that historically covered much of south-central Minnesota. The park holds Hidden Falls Waterfall and a multitude of trails lined with autumnal eye candy. Nerstrand, dnr.state.mn.us, 507-384-6140

Seven Mile Creek County Park

There are, ironically, 10 miles of trails at Seven Mile Creek County Park, which encompasses 600 acres of forest hugging the park’s namesake creek. Several footbridges over the creek create an idyllic backdrop for flannel-clad fun. St. Peter, co.nicollet.mn.us

× Expand Photo by Alyssa Hei Winding road in Minnesota

Hit the Road

Avoid the elements and bring your best passenger princess impression for these scenic drives brimming with blazing leaves.

Highway 38, Itasca County | AKA Edge of the Wilderness National Scenic Byway, from Grand Rapids to Effie

Iron Range Loop, St. Louis County | Highway 169 from Virginia to Tower, Highway 135 through Biwabik and back to Virginia

Gunflint Trail, Cook County | County Road 12, 57 miles along the edge of the Boundary Waters

Forest Road 166, Cook County | AKA 600 Road, through the Superior National Forest

Highway 210 | From Duluth through Brainerd and Fergus Falls (and beyond!)

Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway | 68 miles of shoreline around gaping Mille Lacs Lake

Inspiration Peak State Wayside, Otter Tail County | Off County Road 38 and Highways 108 and 78

Spring Creek Road, Rice County | Road along Northfield Golf Club in Northfield

Highway 30 | From the state’s western border to Rushford

× Expand Photo by Lisa Mcclintick Summit Express Gondola Ride in Lutsen

Along for the Ride

From boat rides to lengthy slides, these scenic non-hiking spots around the state are sparing your quads. License to wear impractical shoes: granted.

Lutsen

Among the crags of Eagle Mountain, the Lutsen Mountains Alpine Slide is open weekends in September and October. At the tippy-top of Moose Mountain, the Summit Chalet overlooks Lake Superior and her shoreline ablaze with autumnal hues. Bathe in fall colors without ever leaving your room—a true stay-cation—at Ham’s Haus, a heckin’ cool shipping container cabin in the Lutsen mountains. Floor-to-ceiling windows, a ski lift chair for a porch swing, and a fireplace? Yes, please. lutsen.com, 218-663-7281; Instagram @hamshauslutsen

Bemidji

From a Bemidji ridge known as the Top of the World, view the latitudinal point where rivers’ water flow splits, flowing north toward Hudson Bay and south toward the Gulf of Mexico. During the Buena Vista Fall Festival, covered wagon rides trace the ridge with views of the nine surrounding lakes. The weekend also includes blacksmithing and wood carving demonstrations and more. Sept. 16–17. bvskiarea.com, 218-766-9919

Battle Lake

OK, so a surrey is technically a bike, but it’s group biking (psst, less pedaling for you!). Whiz through the swirl of technicolor foliage at Glendalough State Park on a three- or six-passenger surrey from Galloping Goose Rentals’ in-park or downtown Battle Lake locations. Day-trip date, anyone? Hop on a tandem bike and cruise the trails hugging Annie Battle Lake, Molly Stark Lake, and West Battle Lake. Wash the day down with craft beer and wood-fired pizza from nearby ABC Brewing. gallopinggooserentals.net, 218-282-1063; abcbrewco.com, 218-864-2739

Excelsior

That #lakelife doesn’t have to end on August 31—Electric Shores offers drive-it-yourself electric boats on Lake Minnetonka, with a suggested route that includes a hydration stop at Maynards. No dingy fishing floaters here! The vintage-style boats have leather seats under a hard-top canopy, plus zip-in windows, coolers, and a Bluetooth sound system. Through Oct. 1. electricshores.co/minnesota, 612-369-6946

Taylors Falls

Fast-forward through the fall colors at Wild Mountain on the 1,700-foot alpine slide. The chairlift ride to the top is a slower scenery soak, and the 21 corners on the slide down give you a full view of St. Croix Valley foliage. Sip on a local red blend that matches the maroon leaves at Wild Mountain Winery. wildmountain.com, 651-465-6365; wildmountainwinery.com, 651-583-3585

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Pump(kin) It Up

Charlie Brown isn’t the only one in search of a great pumpkin adventure. Go forth on your own pumpkin hunt and have your pick from this season’s brightest, orangiest, most carve-able prizes.

Wyoming

Get your picking fingers ready at Pinehaven Farm, a hub of all things autumn. With acres of pumpkins still on the vine, the search for the flawless gourd to adorn your front stoop may be lengthy. Apple blasters, a corn pit, a Cluck Truck, gem mining, pumpkin and corn cannons, super slides, and trolley rides are all part of the Pinehaven experience. The on-site funnel cake stand and Hillbilly Bob’s Fry Shack round out the perfect fall day. pinehavenfarm.com, 651-462-1704

Lindström

Carve out some core memories at Tom’s Pumpkin Farm in Lindström. For more than 40 years, this treasured community staple has been supplying pick-your-own pumpkins to enthusiastic Halloween-loving youngsters and their families. The charming spot has a corn maze, farm-fresh vegetables, and an always-smiling staff, making it a welcome journey come late September. 651-433-2905

Dayton

Sure, finding your perfect jack-o’-lantern-to-be is the end goal of a pumpkin-patch adventure, but when there’s a gunnysack slide, giant pumpkin jumper, corn maze, corn pit, and gourd slinger, it’s easy to get distracted. Dehn’s Pumpkins has a 20-acre field full of orange orbs primed for picking, but plan for an amusing afternoon at the attraction-laden patch. It’s not every day you get to catapult a gourd toward a ghost and live to tell the tale. dehnspumpkins.com, 763-742-3550

Litchfield

Ready your brain for a history lesson with a side of pumpkin hunting at Nelson Farm in Litchfield. Located alongside a grove of 300-year-old oak and walnut trees, the Nelson Farm’s big red barn was built at the turn of the century by 30 families, while the nearby farmhouse was completed in 1901. Fun abounds at the classic farm, with a mega corn maze, a straw maze, a hamster tube, a tire mountain, tree forts, a zip line, farm animals, and a pumpkin-chucking “flinger thinger.” Make your own version of history at the Pumpkin 500 tricycle race. nelsonfarm.com, 320-693-7750

Minneapolis

City slickers can get their pumpkin fix without heading outside the heart of the Cities. Our Lady of Peace in south Minneapolis is home to a quaint patch with more than 2,000 pumpkins. At this spot, open through the second half of October, kids can burn energy with lawn games, crafts, and a hay-bale trail, while adults will appreciate food trucks on the weekends—and the short commute. olpmn.org, 612-824-3455

Shakopee

Alliteration is merely one clever aspect of Peter’s Pumpkins and Carmen’s Corn. The working farm is run by a husband-and-wife duo whose love story started in 1997 at—of all places—a pumpkin patch. Carmen, a native of Peru, met her future husband, Peter, a descendant of several Minnesotan farmers, and together, they started a small operation in Shakopee that focused on sweet corn, watermelon, and pumpkins. Now, the farm’s roadside stand is open daily from mid-July to the end of October, serving up homegrown goods and canned delicacies. Every October, the farm is open for you-pick pumpkins and apples, with free hayrides and a small corn maze on-site for added entertainment. peterspumpkins.com, 952-906-0247

Belle Plaine

Experience the glory that is Minnesota in the fall at Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard in Belle Plaine. To get to the Great Pumpkin Patch, families ride a tractor-pulled wagon through the orchard, taking in the many autumnal sights, such as a corn pit; scarecrows; the giant hay pile; and assorted cornstalks, squash, mums, and gourds. The patch is open for harvesting in September and October, with thousands of options in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Finish off the perfect fall day with apple cider and a treat at the Emma Krumbee’s Country Store. emmakrumbees.com, 952-873-3006

New Prague

Barten Pumpkins gives new meaning to family friendly. Not only is the farm bursting with activities and fall-specific photo ops, but it’s also run by Fran Barten, with assistance from her 11 children and 35-plus grandchildren. The patch has everything from tall pumpkins and pie pumpkins to green pumpkins and even ugly pumpkins. Open late September through October, admission is free, with live music most weekends. bartenpumpkins.com, 612-227-0033

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Tourism Minnesota vineyard

Crush It

March out of summer and into fall at a grape stomp, hosted by various local wineries. There’s nothing quite like the feel of grapes smushing beneath your toes. Your feet have never smelled so sweet.

Alexandria

Some get cold feet; others have smelly feet. The second weekend after Labor Day, there will be a lot of purple feet at Carlos Creek Winery’s annual Grape Stomp Festival in Alexandria. The three-day celebration hosts more than 300 teams that stomp more than 10,000 pounds of grapes. (For reference, a bottle of wine typically holds around 600 to 800 grapes.) Non-stompers can also enjoy revelry beyond watching others jump around. There are four stages with live music, a food and art marketplace, a beer garden, and—you guessed it—a wine tasting. Sept. 15–17. ccwgrapestomp.com, 320-846-5443

Stillwater

Earning major props for originality, the annual grape stomp at Saint Croix Vineyards is not to be missed. Touted as the oldest stomp in Minnesota, the weekend-long celebration is free and a welcome change of scenery for the whole family. Kids are encouraged to lend a foot to the entertainment, and prizes are awarded by audience adoration. Live music amps up the winery all afternoon, while tours, relaxing mini massages, food, and wine are available all day. Don’t dress your best—stomping can be messy business. Sept. 9–10. scvwines.com, 651-430-3310

Minneapolis

If trekking to a charming town outside the heart of the Cities feels a little too much like a Lifetime movie, consider the grape stomp at AxeBridge Wine Co., located in the North Loop. Stompers can form teams to smush, smash, and crush ripened grapes, all while looking at the Minneapolis skyline. Teams of two will compete to “juice” the grapes—and whoever comes away with the most ready-to-be-fermented liquid wins. Sept. 9–10. axebridgewineco.com, 612-346-0138

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Tourism Grape stomping

Waconia

Competitive juicers will love the spirited environment at Schram Vineyards’ grape stomp. The ticketed event on September 4 in Waconia combines music and food with wine enthusiasts and curious stompers. Teams of two will go head-to-head against other clomping contenders to see who can produce the most juice. Various heats will result in multiple winners—but the real prize is bragging rights at your next wine night. schramvineyards.com, 952-442-5105

Harvest weekend at Sovereign Estate in Waconia is everything fall should be. There’s a yacht rock classic dance party, a free wine tasting, and a bucketload of grapes ready to be smushed. Visit the weekend of September 8–10 and enjoy the casual festivities. There are sign-ups at the gate for grape stompers, so if you feel an impromptu desire to crush something, get there early. sovereignestatewine.com, 952-446-9957

Hutchinson

Crow River Winery goes above and beyond for its grape stomp on September 23—it’s a total fall harvest extravaganza. Sure, there’s grape stomping, live music, and food trucks at the charming Hutchinson winery, but visitors can also expect quintessential fall activities like a corn maze, axe throwing, and a farmers’ market. Unexpected perks include a booth from the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter—hello, puppy snuggles—and a goat-cuddling station. Stomping may not be for everyone, but snuggles certainly are. crowriverwinery.com, 320-587-2922

New Ulm

Embrace sweater weather at Morgan Creek Vineyards’ annual grape stomp. The October 7 event in New Ulm is part of a two-week Oktoberfest celebration that includes wine, German wood-fired food, live music, craft beer, and a landscape of fall colors that will make Joseph’s Technicolor Dreamcoat feel dull. morgancreekvineyards.com, 507-947-3547

Get Lost!

Wind your way around these cornstalk labyrinths for an added dose of autumnal adventure. Pick a maze that’s right for you—some are long; some are scary; all are twisty, turny, and a poppin’ good time.

Warroad

For a lesson in tangled maize at the far-north reaches of the state, look no further than the connoisseurs at Country Corn Maze. Not only will the two and a half miles of trail take you in and around the bustling property, but the experts on-site can help explain the science behind the eight-acre property, too. For instance, did you know that the maze is intentionally planted in two directions so the corn will grow in a grid? Once the stalks reach 6–10 feet, they’re cut by hand and the path is recorded on a game card you can carry through the property. If you get lost, don’t fret. There are “corn cops” on-site to help wayward travelers find their way out. Hayrides, campfires, and a mini maze make this family friendly, while the night maze experience is a spooky option for teens and adults. countrycornmaze.org, 218-469-3390

Kelsey

Get a taste of traditional Laura Ingalls Wilder fun at Simek’s Farm. In addition to hay bales and Holstein cows grazing in the distance, the four-acre corn maze is set against the backdrop of the classic red barn. Pick up a bounty of delicious produce while you’re there, and sample the farm’s fresh smattering of pumpkins, squash, beets, and carrots—fall flavors at their finest. simeksfarm.com, 218-461-0891

St. Joseph

If you’re tired of the same old fall festival, make A and G Corn Maze part of your yearly routine. With a new theme each year, the St. Joseph spot has eight acres of twists and turns of entertainment, open Saturdays and Sundays. Festivalgoers can also try their hands—or feet—at a real-life foosball game. The human hamster wheel is another bout of dizzying delight you won’t want to miss. aandgcornmaze.co

Monticello

Take a deep breath of the farm-fresh air at Fresh Acres Farm in Monticello—your lungs will thank you. The farm was born out of a mission to produce healthy, organic, locally grown food, and the maze is no exception. The corn for the winding labyrinth is grown without spraying any harsh chemicals, while weeds are pulled the old-fashioned way—by the farm’s owners. Usual activities such as a petting zoo, inflatables, and corn cannon round out this wholesome afternoon. freshacresmn.com, 763-290-0156

Photo courtesy of Ferguson’s Orchards corn-field

Lino Lakes

Tiny tykes won’t feel left out when they venture into Phase 1 of the corn maze at Waldoch Farm. Lasting only 15 minutes, this portion of the labyrinth heads right into the ever-busy Joyer Adventure Farm. Complete with pedal carts, apple blasters, trains, tractors, and playhouses, it’s truly a family-friendly experience. The honeybee observation station is buzzing with excitement, while the Pumpkin Castle awaits a visit from its next king or queen. Meanwhile, curious corn-wanderers can enjoy Phase 2 of the maze, which takes roughly 45 minutes and has a hidden phrase within the stalks. Phase 3 is rest and relaxation at home after a long and unforgettable day. waldochfarm.com, 651-780-1207

White Bear Lake

Located near the shores of Pine Tree Lake, Pine Tree Apple Orchard rolls excitement and top-notch views into one easy outing. Take a jaunt through the corn maze—it typically takes about 30 minutes to navigate—before enjoying picturesque wagon rides, live music, and the apple orchard. Maze-ing begins September 23; come early in the season while the picking is good, the weather is mild, and the scenery is impressively colorful. pinetreeappleorchard.com, 651-429-7202

Shakopee

Home to one of Minnesota’s most well-known tangles of cornstalks, Sever’s Fall Festival is equipped with a legendary challenge that could line your pockets with cash. The annual contest presents puzzling fun facts on your winding adventure, and winners are chosen throughout the season. If trivial pursuit isn’t your thing, the farm also includes iconic options like a corn pit and obstacle course, animal-friendly outings like pony rides and a petting zoo, and wacky seasonal draws like pumpkin blasters and straw sculptures. Don’t be surprised to see Sever’s classic corn-themed photo backdrops as you scroll the ’Gram this fall. Open September 16 through October 29. seversfestivals.com, 952-270-6293

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ferguson’s Orchards Apples from Ferguson's Orchards

Barrels of Yum

Consider this your harvest headquarters for plucking those ruby-red temptations from the trees and getting all the pre-pie crunches you can handle.

Grand Rapids

What started as a strawberry passion project has evolved into Lavalier’s Berry Patch, growing strawberries, blueberries, apples, sour cherries, lingonberries, and haskaps, available to pick yourself and pre-picked. Berry good, you might say. lavaliersberrypatch.com, 218-327-9199

Lake Park

On eight acres with eight varieties of apples, Lake Ida Apple Farm overlooks her namesake lake amid the undulations of the western ’Sota landscape. Note: Embrace the old days and bring your cash—the orchard doesn’t accept credit cards. lakeidaapplefarm.com, 218-532-3025

Frazee

Photo courtesy of Aamodt’s Apple Farm Cider Flight at Aamodt's Apple Farm Cider flights at Aamodt’s Apple Farm

As an orchard, it’s only natural to put the earth first. Maple Hills Orchard uses sustainable practices and ditches pesticides on all its crops: apples and you-pick pumpkins, raspberries, and grapes, plus raw honey from the resident bees. The farm also avoids plastic whenever possible and provides compostable and reusable products for food and bevvies. (The caramel apple parfait is calling your name.) Besides crunching into all that unadulterated produce, walk trails throughout the property, stroll the orchard, and earn a hole punch in your MN Card for playing yard games. Tetherball sure brings you back to elementary recess, doesn’t it? maplehillsorchard.com, 218-325-0199

Aitkin

New owners took over Gilby’s Nursery and Orchard last November and are ready to carry on the growing tradition this year. Besides ample apples, the orchard concentrates efforts around fruit trees—from picking your baby trunk-ling to caring for it and storing its fruit. gilbysorchard.com, 218-670-1232

Finlayson

If, like Buddy the Elf, you don’t go anywhere without a flask of maple syrup, Maple Run Orchard is your new BFF. The orchard, started in 2011, churns out apples (a few rarer antique varieties), honey, beeswax-based products, and maple syrup, tapped on-site. Cider is fresh-pressed each Thursday—guess Fridays equal PTO. maplerunorchard.net, 320-400-0444

Pine City

Opening September 23, Peaceful Pines Farm knows family activities ring up real fast. That’s why admission, parking, and activities are free here. Stock your pie and front porch with apples, pumpkins, gourds, and squash from the patches. Fall Fun Fest includes additional free autumn activities on October 7 and 8. peacefulpinesfarm.com, 320-591-0007

Alexandria

Photo courtesy of Afton Apple Apple Tree at Afton Apple Afton Apple in Hastings

Bring your bushel basket to Country Blossom Farm and pick apples, raspberries, aronia berries, and pumpkins (plus strawberries and honeyberries during summer). Give your picking hands a break in the seven-acre corn maze or exhaust the kids on the tire mountain and jumping pillow. countryblossomfarm.com, 320-334-1620

Shafer

A 71-acre family farm that’s been going at it for more than three decades, Pleasant Valley Orchard wants you to leave full. Beyond pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, the plethora of autumnal bites include apple turnovers, apple brats, and an apple cider slushy that makes the brain freeze totally worth it. Opening Labor Day weekend, Pleasant Valley only offers apple picking on weekends, along with live music. pleasantvalleyorchard.com, 651-257-9159

Hugo

Applecrest Orchards isn’t a pick-your-own situation for pears or apples on the property, but it welcomes leashed dogs (and cats!) and stocks its store with local jams, jellies, honey, mustard, fruit syrups, frozen pies, and more. applecrestorchards.com, 651-583-5209

Stillwater

Aamodt’s Apple Farm doesn’t stop at crunchy-fresh slices and fan-fave pie. This fourth-generation family farm has wagon rides, a goat farm, and ample pick-your-own options, and it’s home to Saint Croix Vineyards and Thor’s Hard Cider (pressed from apples in the orchard). aamodtsapplefarm.com, 651-439-3127

Delano

There’s no candlestick jumping at Apple Jack Orchards, but there is a ropes course (opening September 2) and plenty of ruby-red deliciousness on the property. The bakery serves up pies, donuts, crisps, and more (all made from orchard-fresh apples). Is your mouth watering yet? The AJO team aspires to open an event venue in the near future as well—stay tuned for fêtes among the fruit trees. applejackorchards.com, 763-972-6673

Minnetrista

Go to Minnetonka Orchard for the apple picking; stay for the caramel hut, hot cider station, cornhole, and wine and cheese classes. For those of us whose holiday season starts at midnight on October 31, the orchard also has fresh-cut Christmas trees—two seasons, one stone. Dress Fido in flannel, too. minnetonkaorchardmn.com, 763-325-4024

Hastings

Photo courtesy of Ferguson’s Orchards Caramel apples at Ferguson's Orchards Caramel apples at Ferguson’s Orchards

At Afton Apple, pumpkins, apples, fall raspberries, gourds, squash, and sweet corn are ripe for the picking (literally!). Dog-ear this one for next summer: Raspberries, strawberries, cherries, and blueberries litter the fields. Parfait, anyone? aftonapple.com, 651-436-8385

Jordan

The family behind the Ferguson’s Orchards empire added a historic farm to their bucket last year. One of four locations in the Ferguson’s empire, Minnesota Harvest offers pumpkin picking, an orchard, a corn maze, a store with farm-fresh goodies, and Apple Blossom Park for the littles (think apple cannons, farm animals, a corn pit, duck races, a hay-bale pyramid, and more). fergusonsorchard.com

Webster

Picnic with pigs, sample house-made hard cider, and wade through the orchard at Sweetland Orchard, opening for the season on September 9. It doesn’t offer pluck-it-yourself fruit, but you can sample and take home tasties from the more than 100 varieties of apples, pears, and tart cherries grown on the grounds. Bonus bites: Dogs are allowed, and packing your own picnic is welcome. sweetlandorchard.com, 651-252-4337

× Expand Photo by Max Haynes Skeleton Halloween display in Minnesota

Pick Your Poison

We’ve curated the creepiest hangs of the undead to hold you over for the next 365 days, from larger-than-life puppets to zombie shoot-outs and a crawl through an abandoned campsite.

Henning

You could call the folks behind the scenes at Henning Haunted House mission drivers—not only is it their duty to scare the living daylights out of you, but proceeds from admissions go back into the community to support the local fire department and community-funded initiatives. In other words, they scare you for good. The behind-the-scenes crew includes law enforcement luminaries, teachers, farmers, restaurant workers, and other community groups who are committed to “keep the tradition of tormenting the community alive.” The spooky antics take place on the upper floor of a 100-plus-year-old building (with original brick and a bell tower intact!), and this year’s theme involves a certain guy who dons a dirty red and green sweater and keeps his fingernails, er, razor sharp. Since its 2012 beginnings, admissions have stayed at a modest $5—that’s not to say they’ll take it easy on you, they say!—and donations and nonperishable food items are always welcome. Scare nights are always the last two Fridays and Saturdays of October from 7 to 10 pm. facebook.com/henninghauntedhouse

Minneapolis

If you’re furrowing your brow at the idea of puppets being spooky, we have two words for you: LADY. FAIRCHILDE. (Hear us out.) The beloved co

Photo by Shutterstock Zombie makeup

mmunity org BareBones Productions is putting on its annual Halloween Outdoor Puppet Extravaganza, starring larger-than-life puppetry, stilting, dance, fire, music, and more. It’s typically held in a neighborhood park—which needs to be big enough to accommodate their camp of 250-plus artists, puppeteers, musicians, techs, and other helpers instrumental in putting on a performance of this scale. This year, the cast is returning to the Midtown Greenway and celebrating a milestone birthday since its inception—the big 3-0!—so expect extra spooks, tricks, and thrills. Oct. 27, 28, 29, and 31. barebonespuppets.org

Inver Grove Heights

With the help of actual psychology pros, the folks at Nowhere Haunted House have mastered the art of the jump scare. From a slow-burn buildup to a fast-paced finish, and with dank hallways and corridors structured with the goal to disorient, Nowhere subverts the predictable haunted house tactics. Groups are greeted with an emphatic, “Welcome to Nowhere! Where you can follow your path…to nowhere,” and left to their own devices as they creep through a variety of scare zones. If you’re looking to take your adrenaline to the next level, try “Insomnia,” a fully immersive experience for adults 18 and over where wanderers have to solve their way out of a chilling sleep study they never signed up for. Nowhere is a truly emo bunch at heart—they hope to be open all year long with haunts offered on Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and St. Paddy’s Day (season’s screamings!), with plans to open a mini golf course and arcade in the spring. Sept. 22–Nov. 4. nowherehauntedhouse.com

Shakopee

If you can’t beat the undead, you may as well join ’em. The first-ever zombie apocalypse paintball experience, Zombie Rampage After Dark is an IRL version of your Walking Dead nightmares. Aboard the monster bus that whisks you through the abandoned ruins of an “infested Twin Cities,” you enter slayer mode. You’ll find paintball guns mounted at every window to shoot a gaggle of feet-shuffling, limb-dragging zombies while en route. Thursdays–Sundays in October. zombiemonsterbus.com

St. Peter

Put on every year by the Nicollet County Trails Association, the Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride is a tractor-drawn wagon that weaves through the backwoods of the Minnesota River Valley and abandoned campsites of the Mill Pond (Blair Witch Project, anyone?), filled with more than 20 scenes featuring creepy clowns, chain saw–wielding madmen, and more. Before the eeriness escalates at dusk, the hayride welcomes the whole fam to enjoy typical fall-time faves: mini train rides, bouncy house, corn pit, straw pile climb, s’mores, and more. Oct. 19–21 and 27–28. facebook.com

Photo by Doug Hughes new-ulm-haunted-house A haunted house in New Ulm

Harmony

Founded to offset costs of band and choir trips at Fillmore Central High School, Monster Bash Haunted House has since supported myriad school theater and arts programs and activities. Students, families, and volunteers plan, build, decorate, and execute the rooms. While the staff is one big, happy family, that doesn’t mean they’re not purveyors of fright—they have, after all, received the prestigious Haunt of the Year award from minnesotahauntedhouses.com. This year’s theme, “New Life Cemetery,” teases suspicious activities happening beyond the rusty gate at the cemetery outside of town. Weekends Oct. 13–29 and Oct. 31. monsterbashhauntedhouse.org

New Ulm

What’s better than one haunted house? Two of ’em, says Doug Hughes, creator of New Ulm Nightmares. At the Brown County Fairgrounds—er, scaregrounds—visitors are greeted by a phantom bellhop in the lobby of The Olson Hotel and led to the conservatory. “If you meet our gardener, beware,” cautions Hughes. “She likes to keep the hotel full of…plants.” In the basement, groups are provided a lantern to make their way through underground nooks and tunnels. New to this year’s lineup: two five-minute escape rooms. Oct. 20–21, 27–28, and 31. newulmnightmares.com

× Expand Photo by Paul Flessland Drinks

Fun Is Brewing

As the leaves fire up in autumnal glory, breweries around the state put on their best plaid paloozas—Oktober and otherwise. You won’t have the wurst time at these festivals celebrating cold gold.

Big Muddy Brew ’n Que | Make like Don McLean and drive on down to Levee Park for a riverfront fest, ripe with Bloody Marys, food trucks, and a cornhole competition. Flex your flip in the grill-off. Sept. 2–3. Winona, bigmuddybrewnque.com

Foragerfest 2023 | At Rochester’s Forager Brewery, this annual beer release party begins at 10 am and continues until they’re all tapped out. Kiddos and Fidos are welcome, too. Sept. 9. Rochester, foragerbrewery.com

St. Cloud Craft Beer and Ciderfest | OK, technically this is an apple fan fair. The celebration loops in some traditional brews but centers on hard ciders and alt beers. Sept. 9. St. Cloud, craftbeertours.com

Photo courtesy of Schell’s Brewery Oktoberfest at August Schell Brewing Co.

Tap 2023 | More than 40 breweries gather in downtown Shakopee for this beer bash. That’s a lot of steins! Sept. 9. Shakopee, eventbrite.com

Duluth Oktoberfestival | From stein-holding contests to a dachshund derby (wear all the big hats!) and helicopter rides, this pint party overflows with fun. Sept. 15–17. Duluth, duluthoktoberfestival.com

Fall Beer and Wine Fest | Lanesboro restaurants are giving you an actual punch card to enjoy seasonal sips as you stroll the town. Sept. 23. Lanesboro, lanesboro.com

Klocktoberfest | For the sixth year, Klockow Brewing’s fall fest is serving up brews, tacos, ice cream, live music, and a bounce house. Bring your best flannel. Sept. 30. Grand Rapids, klockowbrewing.com

Beer Tasting Train | Cold ones to match the crisp air wisping by the windows? Sample suds and watch the Technicolor scene during a two-and-a-half-hour train ride. Oct. 6. Duluth, duluthtrains.com

Oktoberfest | Lederhosen take over New Ulm during October as Schell’s Brewery and Morgan Creek Vineyards raise glasses together. Oct. 6–7 and 13–14. New Ulm, newulm.com

Twin Cities Oktoberfest | At the State Fairgrounds, the tallboy of MN German fests brings together beer, bites, and shops—all wrapped up in plaid. Oct. 6–7. St. Paul, tcoktoberfest.com

Autumn Brew Review | Liquid gold grain is the main character at the oldest beer festival in the Twin Cities, backed by blazing river views. Oct. 14. Mpls., mncraftbrew.org

Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort Oktoberfest | This three-day German celly marks its 37th year. Oct. 20–22. Deerwood, ruttgers.com

× Expand Photo by Chris Guibert biking

Rough Riders

The Midwest may get flack for its so-called uniformity, but real locals—like our riding community—know that Minnesota offers great topographical variety. Whether it’s on-trail or off-road, on two wheels or four, kick up the dust and see some of our great state’s most scenic treasures.

Spider Lake Trails

This former Best ATV Trail winner (voted by WCCO viewers) is a real crowd-pleaser, with 29 miles of something to offer for every machine, every speed, every mood. The trails wind through the picturesque Foot Hills State Forest and lead riders through an ever-changing landscape. There are sandy and wide routes for those craving an easy ride and rugged terrain tracing ridgelines, lakes, and ponds for the hardier bunch. The trails are kept open year-round so riders can marvel at nature’s beauty in every season. Pro tip: Family-owned-and-operated Wahoo Valley Bar and Grill, located right off of the Crow Wing River, is within riding distance and known as the quaint, quintessential burger joint in town. Cass County, dnr.state.mn.us

Redhead Mountain Bike Park

Redhead was carved out of 1,200-plus acres of old mining-impacted land and repurposed to serve as a year-round outdoor recreation destination. The scenery is marked with rich reds, rugged rock ledges, lush emerald forestry, and water-filled mine pits. The park contains 25 miles of handcrafted mountain bike trails, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced routes. (The Minnesota Discovery Center serves as the trailhead.) Visitors have access to free parking, restrooms, the Miner’s Daughter Gift Shop (where bike accessories are sold), and The Rustic Pig Food Court. It’s no wonder Redhead is poised as a national recreation destination. St. Louis County, goredhead.com

Split Rock Wilds

The origin story of this trail system goes like this: When it comes to flow trails, Duluth has no shortage of ’em, but area bikers were looking for something a little more rugged and off the beaten path. So a local forester (and rider himself) proposed 22 miles of rough and rocky trail in a section of remote forest; thus, the marvel that is Split Rock Wilds was born. The trail connects Split Rock Lighthouse State Park and Beaver Bay, featuring an 850-foot rock garden at the base of a cliff. But not everything will be a black diamond—trails front-loading the network, right off of the Split Rock Lighthouse State Park campgrounds, are easy and accessible for the casual rider. The farther you go up the shore, the more challenging the route is. Lake County, trailforks.com

Nemadji State Forest Trail

This one’s for the ATV devotees among us: Experience fall on four wheels at Nemadji, a 93,000-acre timber land located on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border in Carlton and Pine Counties, characterized by a series of narrow wooded trails, creek and stream crossings, and the sporadic wildlife greeter along the way. Nemadji is home to more than 100 miles of trails specifically designed for ATV and OHV use, with 27 of those open to motorcycles only. Miles of additional riding can be found on the Matthew Lourey State Trail and Gandy Dancer Trail, a picturesque rail-trail canopied with double rows of deciduous trees. Pine County, dnr.state.mn.us

Soo Line South Trail

Following the route of an abandoned railroad grade, the Soo Line South Trail extends from the small town of Royalton in central Minnesota to the southern edge of Mille Lacs Lake, featuring an abundance of diverse terrain, including rolling farmland, trestle bridges, wetlands, old railroad beds, and woodlands that cut through five Minnesota counties. This 114-mile trail is an easy ride, suitable for ATV riders of all abilities—however, those seeking more of a backcountry challenge have off-roading options, such as the Foxy Loop, the Red Top Trail (located between Isle and McGrath), and the Solana Loop (passing through the Solana State Forest). The route is fully open for motorized travel. Morrison County, dnr.state.mn.us

This article originally appeared in the September 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Print Advertisers

ArtReach St. Croix, St. Croix Valley, takemetotheriver.info

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Crosby, cuyunalakes.com

Discover Stillwater, Stillwater, discoverstillwater.com

Edge of the Wilderness Resort Area, Marcell, edgeofthewilderness.com

El Burrito Mercado, St. Paul, elburritomercado.com

Experience Rochester, Rochester, experiencerochestermn.com

Explore Alexandria, Alexandria, explorealex.com

Explore Minnesota Tourism, St. Paul, exploreminnesota.com

Germanic-American Institute, St. Paul, gaimn.org

Giants Ridge, Biwabik, giantsridge.com

Glensheen Mansion, Duluth, glensheen.org

Iron Range Tourism Bureau, Eveleth, ironrange.org

Kohl’s Resort, Bemidji, kohlsresort.com

Visit Lake City, Lake City, visitlakecity.org

Lake of the Woods Tourism, Baudette, lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Lakeville Chamber Of Commerce, Lakeville, lakevillechamber.org

Lora, Stillwater, lorahotel.com

Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior, Lutsen, lutsenresort.com

Meet Minneapolis, Minneapolis, minneapolis.org

Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul, mnhs.org

North Shore Camping Co., Beaver Bay, northshorecampingco.com

Northfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Northfield, visitnorthfield.com

Perham Area Chamber of Commerce, Perham, perham.com

Pier B Resort Hotel, Duluth, pierbresort.com

Quarterdeck Resort on Gull Lake, Nisswa, quarterdeckresort.com

International Falls, Rainy Lake and Ranier Convention and Visitors Bureau, International Falls, rainylake.org

Spiral Brewery, Hastings, spiralbrewery.com

The Hotel Landing, Wayzata, thehotellanding.com

Water Street Inn, Stillwater, waterstreetinn.us

Westin Edina Galleria, Minneapolis, mariott.com

Wilderness Point Resort, Brainerd, wildernesspointresort.com