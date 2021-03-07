A State for All Seasons

× Expand All seasons getaways photo collage

× Expand via Shutterstock Tulip garden

03.20.21

Spring Equinox

A Migration Maximus

The river valley in the region surrounding Wabasha is a mecca for fall color, but each spring the views are all about raptors. Every March, the area is the scene of the eagle migration. The Soar with the Eagles festival is a celebration of bald eagles and golden eagles.

Take in the Blooms

We don’t really know what to expect of outdoor gatherings in the coming months, but if there’s one thing we do know, it’s that Mother Nature will continue to work her magic as flowers wake from their winter slumber. Keep an eye on schedules and events at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to tap into an epic spring spectacle of color.

× Expand via Shutterstock Kids on a raft

06.20.21

Summer Solstice

A Mighty Lodge

We call them lodges, but the top spots and travel favorites are truly full-service resorts loaded with a plethora of classic Up North activities and lake-style accommodation—such as Grandview Lodge, which recently added North, a boutique hotel, to the property. It’s the lakes region vacation you and the family have always wanted.

Fill Your Bucket

Did you know Minnesota has more miles of the Mississippi than any other state? Making the trek to Itasca State Park and the headwaters of the Mighty Mississippi is truly bucket list–worthy. Plan a weekend trip (roughly a 3.5-hour drive), and choose from several options for your stay, including historic Douglas Lodge, built in 1905.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ziplining in Autumn

09.22.21

Autumn Equinox

Earth and Sky

Never tried zip-lining? We have just the place. High above the ground (175 feet!) in the Minnesota River Valley, Kerfoot Canopy Tour is a 2.5-hour excursion through the trees and sky that’s especially beautiful in autumn. (As of press time, scheduling is week by week.) Make a day of it and grab a drink at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery (and distillery!) in Kasota, 20 minutes south.

Take a Hike

Frontenac State Park transforms into an impressionist painting of orange and yellow as far as the eye can see during the fall. Hike the park’s 13-plus miles of trails through forests and along bluffs—and don’t miss the trails’ detours down to the river beach. Pro tip: Some parts of the trail are steep and narrow, so bring proper footwear (the Red Wing shoe store, 15 minutes from the park, offers a wide array of Red Wing and Vasque boots if you need a new pair).

× Expand Courtesy of Lutsen Mountains Lutsen Mountains gondola

12.21.21

Winter Solstice

Mush the Dogs

We live in the North, so shouldn’t we immerse ourselves in experiences uniquely dependent on snow? Enter the sled dogs. Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge claims to be the nation’s oldest lodge-based dogsled destination. It was co-founded nearly 40 years ago by Paul Schurke, who was part of Will Steger’s 1986 North Pole expedition with Ann Bancroft and other explorers.

Hit the Slopes

At 1,088 feet, Lutsen Mountain is the closest thing to big-mountain skiing you’ll get in Minnesota. An hour north of Duluth on Highway 61, it’s the perfect mix: plenty of snow, plenty of steeps, and epic Lake Superior views. Stay on the property, or book accommodations in the local area, including in Grand Marais, just 17 miles north.