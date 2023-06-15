A Home-Run Experience

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



It wouldn’t be summer in Minneapolis without catching a Minnesota Twins ball game at Target Field. “The start of baseball season signals the beginning of the very best time to be in Minnesota,” says Meka White Morris, executive vice president and chief business officer of the Twins. “Sunshine, ice-cold beer, and good eats—all shared with your family and friends while watching exciting Twins baseball—are just a few reasons why a trip to Target Field is a must.” Catch a seat, enjoy the scenic skyline of downtown Minneapolis, and soak in one of the highlights of summer in the Twin Cities with some new events, merch, and food—and the same vibrancy, enthusiasm, and fierce competition we all know and love about the Twins.

Chomp On This

Long summer days often mean tired, hungry kiddos. Not at Target Field! Sure, there are tried-and-true eateries like Minnie and Paul’s or Truly on Deck, but don’t sleep on these five chomping grounds.

1. JonnyPops. A hot summer day is made complete with chill flavors, including Summer Strawberries and Cream; Chocolate Fudge and Oat Milk; Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks; Watermelon; and Red, White, and Boom! cherry lemonade, available in Section 126.

2. Union Hmong Kitchen. Don’t miss Kramarczuk’s Hmong sausage and khao sen rice noodle bowl, available in Section 127.

3. Mega Pretzel. Sharing is caring when it comes to the Shareable Mega Bavarian Superpretzel, served with cheese sauce and mustard, available in Sections 122 and 318.

4. Official Fried Chicken. Check out the four-piece fried chicken, chicken tenders, and fried chicken sandwich, available in Section 133.

5. T-Rex Cookies. They’re totally rawrsome. Available at Gate 34, Delta SKY360° Club, Truly on Deck Grab and Go, and the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level.

Got Swag(ger)?

Watch out for these eight exclusive merch offerings from the Minnesota Twins, thanks to Target Field’s theme nights.

1. Prince sweatshirt, as part of Prince Night on June 2

2. Pride jersey, presented by Target for Pride Night on June 16

3. Cowboy hat, as part of Country Night on July 21

4. University of Minnesota baseball cap, celebrating UMN students on July 22

5. Harry Potter scarf, as part of Harry Potter Night on August 4

6. Star Wars lightweight hoodie, as part of Star Wars Night, which will feature a drone show, on August 18

7. Marvel jersey, as part of Marvel Super Heroes Night on August 25

8. Fan appreciation beanie, as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend and Kids Appreciation Day on September 22–23 and September 24, respectively.

Scavenger Hunt

See how many of these five new sights you can check off at the next Twins game.

New Twins uniforms , thanks to the talent and eye of designer and native Minnesotan Matthew Wolff. This was the first complete design revamp since before the 1987 season. Did you notice the all-new fonts?

, thanks to the talent and eye of designer and native Minnesotan Matthew Wolff. This was the first complete design revamp since before the 1987 season. Did you notice the all-new fonts? The new home alternate uniform , which reintroduces the team’s iconic cream color seen on Twins home uniforms from 1961 to 1971 and as an alternate home jersey from 2010 to 2018.

, which reintroduces the team’s iconic cream color seen on Twins home uniforms from 1961 to 1971 and as an alternate home jersey from 2010 to 2018. New scoreboard . This made-in-Minnesota mammoth is a 178-foot-wide, edgeless high-definition LED screen.

. This made-in-Minnesota mammoth is a 178-foot-wide, edgeless high-definition LED screen. Minnie and Paul’s sign . This striking new addition pays (a huge!) tribute to our Twin Cities and the classic Target Field staple.

. This striking new addition pays (a huge!) tribute to our Twin Cities and the classic Target Field staple. Creator’s Corner. Inside Gate 34, there’s a new spot for women- and BIPOC-owned businesses to sell locally made products.

ESPN named Target Field the number one baseball stadium experience in North America in 2010, and a decade and some changes later, that still holds true. Don’t miss the postgame concerts and fireworks shows with the scenic Minneapolis skyline serving as backdrop to this premier Major League Baseball stadium, which highlights the very best the Twin Cities has to offer. “Minneapolis’s vibrancy is exhilarating,” Morris says. “We see it all around us here in the North Loop, with people coming together to enjoy everything from restaurants to retail, from the arts to sports. We’re thrilled to add to that for at least 81 [home] games a year and to provide experiences at Target Field that truly everyone can enjoy.”

Game Day for Everyone

Game day can be overwhelming, especially for neurodivergent children and adults who may find the loud sounds, wafting scents, and visual input overstimulating. That’s why last year the Minnesota Twins introduced their UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite, formerly Suite 1, which offers neurodiverse fans a safe and welcoming space to hang out and watch the game, complete with beanbag chairs, weighted blankets, noise-cancelling headphones, and—yes—a view of the game in a peaceful environment. Target Field is one of only a few professional sports venues in the country to have a sensory space with a view of the field.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Read more on downtown Minneapolis, 2023 summer-style, sponsored by the mpls downtown council, here.