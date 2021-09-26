A Day Trip Guide to Waterfalls

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Minneopa Falls in Minneopa State Park, Mankato Minneopa Falls in Minneopa State Park, Mankato

Seize these last warm weekends with day trips dedicated to the most distinctly Minnesota thing there is: water (that falls, more specifically). Be it bison, beers, and double-decker drops in Mankato, a subterranean waterfall paired with haute eats and handcrafted quilts in the Driftless, or some Hastings falls with a side of mill ruins and strollable main streets, we’ve got next weekend planned for you. And if you only have an hour or two to spare, don’t worry: We’ve got you covered there as well.

Willow Falls in Hudson, WI

You’ll have to cross state lines—into the wild woods of Wisconsin—to reach Willow River State Park. Not even 45 minutes east of Minneapolis on I-94 lies one of the greater Twin Cities metro’s largest waterfalls, and it’s more than worthy of a mini road trip. Once you’ve paid your $13 out-of-stater entrance fee, take a hike, go for a dip (if you dare brave the freezing waters), ascend a giant staircase for the perfect photo op, and learn all about the area’s glacially formed history. And on your way (or as a last stop), head to Hudson for craft cocktails, boutique shopping, and a monster ice cream cone—you’ll definitely earn a scoop or two. Read More »

Cascade Falls in Osceola, WI

We know what you’re thinking: Really, a trip to Wisconsin? Hear us out. A historic downtown, good eats, craft brews, shop ops, river views, nature walks, and, most importantly, waterfalls make Osceola a day trip worth taking with the entire family. Among the bucket list sites? Wilke Glen and Cascade Falls. Read More »

Vermillion Falls in Hastings, MN

When you live in cities like Rome or Athens, the constant presence of ruins and history gives you the opportunity to think about your life in the long arc: stuff like whether what you are doing has virtue and will last. In America, we privilege what’s new and next—and pave over our ruins and history. Thankfully, that’s not the case in Hastings, where you’ll find the spooky-gorgeous, towering Ramsey Mill ruin and Vermillion Falls—the waterfall that birthed the town. To get there, head a half hour southeast of the airport on 55, or on 61 from St. Paul. Dip down to the river walk, and while you wander, think about the decades when Mark Twain–era paddleboats puttered by beneath the same stars that peek through the missing roof of the mill a bit farther downriver. Then circle back to the town’s main street for eats, shopping, and more. Read More »

Niagara Cave Falls in Harmony, MN

As the penultimate scene of The Goonies proves, not all waterfall journeys need happen aboveground. And nowhere is that more evident than the myriad caves of southeastern Minnesota. Indeed, a trip to the Driftless Area—that slice of bluff country left untouched by pesky glaciers—finds one such waterfall in the farm town of Harmony. That you’ll also find bike trails, a chef-driven eatery, and a distillery—all among the largest settlement of Amish in Minnesota—makes a trip to Niagara Cave even better. Read More »

Minneopa Falls in Mankato, MN

“Hop in the car—we’re taking a trip to Mankato!” is not likely a sentence that’s crossed your lips. But there’s actually darn good reason to motor that hour down 169: Minneopa Falls and all the awesome stuff that comes with seeing them. Talking statues, pristine small-town co-ops, actual bison herds, Wonka-esque candy emporiums, and the waterfalls themselves await those who do. Read More »

Minnehaha Falls

Going to the Twin Cities’ wildly popular urban waterfall (and the wildly popular seafood joint adjacent to it) isn’t as hard as lots of folks seem to think it is. Here’s what you need to know in order to do Minnehaha Falls on even the busiest day—and still maintain your sanity. Read More »