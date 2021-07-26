10 Twin Cities Beaches to Cool Off at This Summer

× Expand Lake Nokomis Main Beach

When humid summer heat hits, sometimes the only bearable way to spend a day is barely moving, skin out, next to a body of water. Lucky for us, Minnesota has plenty of waterfronts to frequent and these beaches offer enough ways to pass the day beyond napping in the sand. Whether you’re into commandeering a canoe, crushing an ice cream cone or cracking open a cold one, there’s a beach for you.

Before you dive in, the sweet summer heat also draws bacterial visitors to the water so be sure to check local water quality levels. Just because you have the itch to swim does not mean you want Swimmer’s Itch! Check the status of the beaches below with Hennepin and Ramsey county websites.

Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Lake Nokomis Main Beach, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis

At this local favorite, visitors can rent all sorts of watersport vessels, climb on playgrounds and explore Minnehaha Creek flowing just north of the beach. Sustenance can be found at Sandcastle, a casual eatery with shaded tables offering snacks and beverages for all ages. You’re probably wondering how many bakeries lie within two miles of this beach, and the answer is 5.

Shady Oak Beach, 5200 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka

This 85-acre park offers concessions to recharge when you’re done exploring all the water activity options, including the high dive platform. You’ll have to pay to play in these spring fed waters with a $6 daily entrance fee, but parking is free, as are life jackets.

Phalen Park Beach, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul

Located north of downtown St. Paul, Phalen Beach is a bit of a hidden gem with free parking, a couple of fishing piers, and smaller crowds than most city beaches. You’ll likely see lots of runners, rollerbladers and strollers making the 3-mile loop around the lake’s perimeter.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis

This beach is a bit smaller but makes up for it with an incomparable waterside view of the skyline. The area around Thomas Beach also offers plenty to see after soaking in the views and UV rays. Wildlife enthusiasts can walk through the Thomas Sadler Bird Sanctuary, history buffs can hike up to the Bakken Museum, and ice cream aficionados can grab a cone from Sebastian Joe’s down the street.

Lake Harriet South Beach, 4740 Lake Harriet Pkwy. E., Minneapolis

Out of all the beaches on Lake Harriet’s shoreline, the South Beach stands out with prime sunset positioning, free parking and access to Minnehaha Parkway just south of the sand. If you’re towing kiddos along, take note that lifeguards only guard the North Beach of Harriet.

Excelsior Commons Beach, 1 1st St., Excelsior

Nestled into the never ending shoreline of Lake Minnetonka, this beach is an essential stop during a day trip to the historic town of Excelsior. Close by, you’ll find an array of independently owned restaurants and boutiques along with a tiny train museum, all lining Main Street. If you swing by on a Wednesday evening, you might catch a concert at the bandshell as well.

Fish Lake Regional Park, 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove

Ideal for fans of trees, this lush beach is surrounded by forest on all sides. It’s also right next to a seven acre off-leash dog area for your four legged friends.

Long Lake Public Beach, 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills

Long Lake, large beach, more than 30 picnic tables. Here you’ll have plenty of space to stretch out, so feel free to invite the whole crew to the barbecue. The pavilion also has a pig roasting area, if you’re into that.

Wirth Lake, 3200 Glenwood Ave, Minneapolis

Pack your tackle box along with your swim trunks when visiting Wirth Lake, as it maintains a solid reputation for fishing. Venture further into Theodore Wirth Regional Park and you’ll find mountain biking trails, the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden, and the ever ethereal Quaking Bog, the last remaining Tamarack bog in Minneapolis. And you may as well stop by Utepils Brewery, located just around the bend, on your way home.

Fort Snelling State Park Beach, Snelling Lake Trail, St. Paul

A few miles into Fort Snelling State Park, located right by the MSP Airport, a wide sandy beach sits on the shore of Snelling Lake. This little oasis fits the bill for a family beach day, with showers, restrooms, and a lifeguard on duty through Labor Day. You’ve already paid the State Park entry fee, so you best take a hike around Pike Island and soak in some history while you’re there.