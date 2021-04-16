Home + Garden Show

Resources for your home and garden - listed alphabetically here.

For more information, make sure to check out The Virtual Showroom Now!

EXHIBITORS + BUYER'S GUIDE

#

4 Corners Contracting

A

A & A Custom Wood Products

A Backyard Farm

A.M. Burney Exteriors, Inc.

A-1 Concrete Leveling

Able Concrete Raising & Pouring

Accentual Lighting

ADT Security Services

Advantage Seamless Gutters

All Energy Solar

All Exteriors Home Improvement & Outdoor Living

All Ways Plumbing

Amazing EZ-Screen Porch Windows

American Building Contractors

American Waterworks

Amy's Classic Confections

Anchor Iron Company

Angry Minnow Vintage

Aquarius Home Services

ARC Minnesota

Arrow Lift

B

Bath Fitter

Bayer Built Woodworks

Bayport Roofing and Siding

Bemer Group

Big Skinny Wallets

BlackHawk Garage Door

Bottomless Bird Feeders Collectibles & Gifts LLC

The Brick and Stone Artist

Builders & Remodelers, Inc.

By The Woods Custom Landscaping

By The Yard

C

Cal Spas of Minnesota

Carpet Court

CDH Treasures

Champion Windows and Home Exteriors

The Charming Lily Boutique

Chellie Bock Studios

Chris Doehrmann Architect Inc.

Clear Choice Bath

ClearView Glass Railings

The Coating Crew

Commers Water

Cowsmo Compost

Craftsman's Choice

Custom Remodelers, Inc.

Curb Creations

Curtis Contracting

Cutco

D

Dakota Storage Buildings

Deer Defeat

Diamond Kote

DISH Satellite TV

Dog Guard of Minnesota

Durapro Painting

E

EB Agribiz LLC

Energy Panel Structures

Enhanced Interiors Remodeling

Enkor Interior Accents

ENVY Skin Clinics

eSBe Designs

EuroCAST Cookware

Euroshine

Every Season Landscape LLC

Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

EZ Home Solutions

F

Fairfax Asphalt

FBC Remodel

Firebuggz

Five Star Bath Solutions

Flagpole Farm

Francois & Co.

Furniture and Things, Inc.

G

Garage Force

The Garden By The Foods

Gates General Contractors

Go Green Environmental Inc.

Good Health Saunas

Gopher State One Call

Gotcha Covered

GQ Distribution

Grass Fed Cattle Company

Great Lakes Home Renovations

Greenscape Companies, Inc.

GRIPSTIC

Gutter Helmet of Minnesota/Sunesta Awnings

H

H Window Company

Haferman Water Conditioning

Hawaiian Moon

Health Mate

HealthPro Massage Chairs

Held Companies

Help Your Shelves

HexClad Cookware (Cole Control, Inc.)

Holm & Olson Landscape

HOM Furniture

Home Pro America

Homestead Remodeling

I

IX Shows

J

James Hardie Building Products

Jillene Wood Art & Laser - Engraving Specialist

Johnson Fitness & Wellness

K

KG Wholesale

Kolbe Windows & Doors

L

Lakeside Floor Coverings

Landstyle Design & Construction Ltd.

LeafFilter of Minnesota

Liberty Comfort Systems

Lightning Restoration

Lindus Construction

Loon Architects LLC

LP Building Solutions

M

M & E Sales

Mad City Windows and Bath

Marvin

Master's Touch Painting

Mathews Hardwood Floors

Mattress Firm

McDonald Remodeling

Merick Consturction

Mickman Brothers

Midwest Electric and Generator, Inc.

Midwest LeafGuard

Midwest Outdoor Resorts

Midwest Plumbing and Services

Midwest Roofing, Siding & Windows

Miller Custom Remodeling

Minneapolis Granite

Minnesota CBD

Minnesota Exteriors, Inc.

Minnesota Landscapes

Minnesota RKR

Minnesota Rusco

Minnesota Shower and Bath

Minnesota State Horticultural Society

Moen's Mouse-Mix

Mosquito Shield

MSP Exteriors

Muddy Mouth Cards

Murphy Bros. Design-Build-Remodel

MyPillow

N

NARI of Minnesota

Nature Hill NV

Nectar of the Vine

New Windows and Bath For America

NexGen Exteriors, Inc.

Niagara Prestige Comfort Products

Nicolette Design Remodel

The North Painting

Northern Cabinets & Remodeling

Northern Tool + Equipment

Northface Construction LLC

Norwex

NRD Landscape Design

O

Oflora Gardens

Organic Lawns by Lunseth

Origami Owl

The Original Driveway Design

The Original Mattress Factory

P

Paddle North LLC

Paisley Candle and Home

Paradise Grills

Paris Painting and Haven Builders

Patio Town

Patrick Miller Construction Inc.

Pella Windows & Doors

Performance Pool & Spa

Peters Billiards

Pet Wants Minneapolis

Pinnacle Renovations LLC

Plekkenpol Builders

Pond King Water Gardens

Prestige Pools

Pro-Shed Buildings

Purpose Driven Restoration

Push Pedal Pull

R

Re-Bath

Redfern Enterprises

Reface Experts

Reliable Garage Door

Renewal by Andersen

Renovations Unlimited

RetroGreen Energy

Ricki and Sons

Royal Cabinet Refacing, LLC

S

SafeBasements of MN, Inc

Sappy Pollen LLC

Scentsy

Sculptured Earth

SeneGence/LipSense

Shai Lee Enterprises

ShelfGenie of Minneapolis-St. Paul

Sierra National Products

Skip's Sprinklers

Slipcover Man

SMA Exteriors & Restoration

Smith Cole Stucco & Stone

Solar Midwest, Inc.

SolarPod

Southern Lights Inc.

Sparkle Plenty Cleaners

Standard Heating & Air Conditioning

STIHL

Stonewall Inc.

Storybook Trips

Summer Lakes Beverage

Summit Construction Groups

Sunspace Twin Cities

Super Sliders (PermaLock Permanent Roofing Solutions)

Superior Garage Floor

Superior Windows & Doors (The Andersen Guy)

Superior Sleep Experience

Slyva Corporation, Inc.

T

Taspen's Organic

TimberTech

TJ Exteriors Inc.

T-Mobile

TNR Group

Touchdown Tile

Tracer Landscape and Concrete

Traditions Classic Home Furnishing

Traeger Grills

Trinity Construction Services, LLC

Tuff Shed

Twin City Garage Door Co.

Twin City Jacuzzi

Twist Interior Design

U

UB Hardwoods

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

Universal Windows Direct

V

Villa Landscapes

Voyageur Log Homes

W

Water Doctors Water Treatment Company

Waudena Entrance System

Webster Enterprises

Wetrock Co.

Windows Concepts of MN

WOW 1 DAY PAINTING

X

Xcel Energy

Y

Young Living Essential Oils