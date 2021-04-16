Home + Garden Show

Resources for your home and garden - listed alphabetically here.
For more information, make sure to check out The Virtual Showroom Now!
EXHIBITORS + BUYER'S GUIDE
#
4 Corners Contracting
A
A & A Custom Wood Products
A Backyard Farm
A.M. Burney Exteriors, Inc.
A-1 Concrete Leveling
Able Concrete Raising & Pouring
Accentual Lighting
ADT Security Services
Advantage Seamless Gutters
All Energy Solar
All Exteriors Home Improvement & Outdoor Living
All Ways Plumbing
Amazing EZ-Screen Porch Windows
American Building Contractors
American Waterworks
Amy's Classic Confections
Anchor Iron Company
Angry Minnow Vintage
Aquarius Home Services
ARC Minnesota
Arrow Lift
B
Bath Fitter
Bayport Roofing and Siding
Bemer Group
Big Skinny Wallets
BlackHawk Garage Door
Bottomless Bird Feeders Collectibles & Gifts LLC
The Brick and Stone Artist
Builders & Remodelers, Inc.
By The Woods Custom Landscaping
By The Yard
C
Cal Spas of Minnesota
Carpet Court
CDH Treasures
Champion Windows and Home Exteriors
The Charming Lily Boutique
Chellie Bock Studios
Chris Doehrmann Architect Inc.
Clear Choice Bath
The Coating Crew
Commers Water
Cowsmo Compost
Craftsman's Choice
Custom Remodelers, Inc.
Curtis Contracting
Cutco
D
Dakota Storage Buildings
Deer Defeat
Diamond Kote
DISH Satellite TV
Dog Guard of Minnesota
Durapro Painting
E
EB Agribiz LLC
Enhanced Interiors Remodeling
Enkor Interior Accents
ENVY Skin Clinics
eSBe Designs
EuroCAST Cookware
Euroshine
Every Season Landscape LLC
Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.
EZ Home Solutions
F
Fairfax Asphalt
FBC Remodel
Firebuggz
Five Star Bath Solutions
Flagpole Farm
Furniture and Things, Inc.
G
The Garden By The Foods
Gates General Contractors
Go Green Environmental Inc.
Good Health Saunas
Gopher State One Call
Gotcha Covered
GQ Distribution
Grass Fed Cattle Company
Great Lakes Home Renovations
Greenscape Companies, Inc.
GRIPSTIC
Gutter Helmet of Minnesota/Sunesta Awnings
H
H Window Company
Haferman Water Conditioning
Hawaiian Moon
Health Mate
HealthPro Massage Chairs
Held Companies
Help Your Shelves
HexClad Cookware (Cole Control, Inc.)
Holm & Olson Landscape
Home Pro America
Homestead Remodeling
I
IX Shows
J
James Hardie Building Products
Jillene Wood Art & Laser - Engraving Specialist
Johnson Fitness & Wellness
K
KG Wholesale
Kolbe Windows & Doors
L
Lakeside Floor Coverings
Landstyle Design & Construction Ltd.
LeafFilter of Minnesota
Liberty Comfort Systems
Lightning Restoration
Lindus Construction
Loon Architects LLC
LP Building Solutions
M
M & E Sales
Mad City Windows and Bath
Marvin
Master's Touch Painting
Mathews Hardwood Floors
Mattress Firm
McDonald Remodeling
Merick Consturction
Midwest Electric and Generator, Inc.
Midwest LeafGuard
Midwest Outdoor Resorts
Midwest Plumbing and Services
Midwest Roofing, Siding & Windows
Miller Custom Remodeling
Minneapolis Granite
Minnesota CBD
Minnesota Exteriors, Inc.
Minnesota Landscapes
Minnesota RKR
Minnesota Rusco
Minnesota Shower and Bath
Minnesota State Horticultural Society
Moen's Mouse-Mix
Mosquito Shield
MSP Exteriors
Muddy Mouth Cards
Murphy Bros. Design-Build-Remodel
MyPillow
N
NARI of Minnesota
Nature Hill NV
Nectar of the Vine
New Windows and Bath For America
NexGen Exteriors, Inc.
Niagara Prestige Comfort Products
Nicolette Design Remodel
The North Painting
Northern Cabinets & Remodeling
Northern Tool + Equipment
Northface Construction LLC
Norwex
O
Organic Lawns by Lunseth
Origami Owl
The Original Driveway Design
The Original Mattress Factory
P
Paddle North LLC
Paisley Candle and Home
Paradise Grills
Paris Painting and Haven Builders
Patio Town
Patrick Miller Construction Inc.
Pella Windows & Doors
Performance Pool & Spa
Pet Wants Minneapolis
Pinnacle Renovations LLC
Plekkenpol Builders
Pond King Water Gardens
Prestige Pools
Purpose Driven Restoration
Push Pedal Pull
R
Redfern Enterprises
Reface Experts
Reliable Garage Door
Renovations Unlimited
RetroGreen Energy
Ricki and Sons
Royal Cabinet Refacing, LLC
S
SafeBasements of MN, Inc
Sappy Pollen LLC
Scentsy
Sculptured Earth
SeneGence/LipSense
Shai Lee Enterprises
ShelfGenie of Minneapolis-St. Paul
Sierra National Products
Skip's Sprinklers
Slipcover Man
SMA Exteriors & Restoration
Smith Cole Stucco & Stone
Solar Midwest, Inc.
SolarPod
Southern Lights Inc.
Sparkle Plenty Cleaners
Standard Heating & Air Conditioning
STIHL
Stonewall Inc.
Storybook Trips
Summer Lakes Beverage
Summit Construction Groups
Sunspace Twin Cities
Super Sliders (PermaLock Permanent Roofing Solutions)
Superior Garage Floor
Superior Windows & Doors (The Andersen Guy)
Superior Sleep Experience
Slyva Corporation, Inc.
T
Taspen's Organic
TJ Exteriors Inc.
T-Mobile
TNR Group
Touchdown Tile
Tracer Landscape and Concrete
Traditions Classic Home Furnishing
Traeger Grills
Trinity Construction Services, LLC
Tuff Shed
Twin City Garage Door Co.
Twin City Jacuzzi
U
UB Hardwoods
UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation
Universal Windows Direct
V
Villa Landscapes
Voyageur Log Homes
W
Water Doctors Water Treatment Company
Waudena Entrance System
Webster Enterprises
Windows Concepts of MN
WOW 1 DAY PAINTING
X
Xcel Energy
Y
Young Living Essential Oils