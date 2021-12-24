The Holiday Cookies Our Staff Is Baking

Bourbon Balls

Here’s to the women who teach you how to drink. I was maybe 10 years old when my Nana started having me pour her 4pm cocktail hour libation from the crystal decanters I would later inherit. It was always brown and it smelled like sharp honey to me, like something softly dangerous. I would pour into a low ball, just three fingers tall like she taught me, and walk the glass carefully to her as she sparked a Pall Mall (which were hidden in the soup tureen on the coffee table). She once told me that she’d been smoking since she was a campfire girl, and drinking not long after that. I eventually grew only one inch taller than she ever was, and while I closed our hereditary front tooth gap when I was sixteen, I kept her snappy wit and her love of bourbon. There is never a time when I make these, that I don’t think of her. —Stephanie March, Food and Dining Editor

3 c. Nilla Wafers, ground

1 c. shelled and ground walnuts (hazelnuts too?)

1 c. powdered sugar

2 T cocoa powder

Fresh grated nutmeg

3 T thick maple syrup

½ c. + bourbon

Granulated sugar for rolling

Select your bourbon, it should be good but not too good. You might have to sample a few to see which is best. Grind up Nillas in a food processor, or viciously pulverize them in a zip-loc bag with a rolling pin depending on how your week is going. Add them to a big mixing bowl. Do the same with the nuts.

Mix in the cocoa, grate in a few scratches of nutmeg. Pour the maple syrup into a cup and tip in the bourbon, stirring to dissolve. Take a pull off the bottle just to make sure you didn’t accidentally pick up the gin, quelle disaster. Pour that boozy sweet mash into the mixing bowl and stir until combined into a rough dough, should be sticky. If it’s too dry, do I even need to tell you what to do?

Pull off spoon-sized hunks of the dough and roll into balls with your hands. Then roll those around on a plate with sugar to coat. I like to let them cure in a sealed container for at least a week before I unleash them on the world. Now, it’s 4pm somewhere … three fingers?

Whoopie Pies

Remember the whoopie pie trend? When was that, around 2010? That was way too short-lived for me. But in my house growing up, whoopie pies weren’t a gourmet bakery treat, they were my favorite Christmas cookie—and still are today. My mom and I dutifully made tiny, cakey, chocolatey cookies, whipped up batches of shortening-and-powdered-sugar icing mixed with red or green food coloring, and spread it on thick. I will say, for years I thought this was a secret family recipe—ours is on a sticky-stained recipe card in the same wooden box we’ve had for decades—but lucky for you, readers, it just so happens to have been a Better Homes and Gardens recipe all along! The secrets you learn about your family as an adult… —Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Chocolate Crinkle

Chocolate Crinkle

As a Minnesotan and self-described cookie connoisseur, the best chocolate crinkle recipe is the classic one from Betty Crocker's Cooky Book. Chocolatey and a little gooey, you can't go wrong with these. Just make sure you don't over bake them or you won't get the signature fudgey center, and store them in the freezer so they don't dry out and you can just pull them out one at a time when you want to eat them! —Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer

Courtesy of Nina Raemont cucidatis

Cucidatis

You'll always find these cucidatis on my family's Christmas cookie spread. A traditional Italian fig cookie with loads of warm spices, orange zest, and a tender dough, these cookies remind me of making the hour-long drive down to Chicago every Christmas Eve to celebrate with my Italian relatives—and stuff my face with plenty of pasta and sweets. —Nina Raemont, Editorial Intern

Crispy Cookies

Recipe by Joan Riessen (my mom lol) —Corinne Stremmel, Editorial Intern

1 cup butter

1 cup oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla

3 ½ cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cream of tartar

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup rice krispies

1 6oz package of chocolate chips (or more)

Blend butter and oil. Then cream in sugars. Add vanilla and egg. Beat well. Stir together flour, baking soda, salt, cream of tartar, and mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bake at 350 for 12 minutes.