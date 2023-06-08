Tee Off at Target Field

× Expand Upper Deck Golf

Trade your baseball mitt in for some golf clubs and play a round at Target Field with Upper Deck Golf. The Upper Deck Golf experience allows golfers to hit tee shots inside their favorite sports stadiums. This weekend, Upper Deck Golf brings its unique golfing experience back to Minneapolis, with tee times available by reservation only from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., June 8-10.

Started by two business buddies who share a love of golf, the event has brought golf fans into stadiums all over the country, with next stops at the Browns stadium in Cleveland, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and PNC park in Pittsburgh. Upper Deck Golf partners with charity Stand Up 2 Cancer, and donates 5 percent of their profits to the charity.

Upper Deck co-founder Frank Brown recalls that the last time they were here in 2019 it was snowing. Although the course has been updated since their last visit, Brown jokes, “the main difference is the weather is beautiful this time.” This weekend, the holes are located on real grass and there is no snow in sight. With success in 2019, and tickets quickly selling for their return, Brown notes the enthusiasm for the event in the Twin Cities, “Minneapolis is a great golf town”.

The course starts at the “clubhouse,” known as the Truly on Deck lounge for Twins fans. Here participants check in, and can also enjoy food and beverages before or after their tee time. The golf round takes participants in a loop, with 9 holes located on all levels around the entire stadium. Players have two balls per hole, and are provided with clubs. Fans are welcome to bring clubs, however no golf bags are allowed at the event. “More than just a golf event,” Brown highlights the event's ability to let the public enjoy special stadium perks. VIP ticket holders have access to additional putting and chipping challenges, and receive food and drink deals in the lounge.

This event is part of an effort to get the public involved in Target Field year-round, Twins director of communication Matt Hobson explains. “This is a beautiful stadium located in the heart of downtown… we don't want this place sitting here vacant”. With more events planned for the summer, such as the new TC Summer Fest (July 14-15), Twins fans have more opportunities beyond baseball to enjoy Target Field.

Reserve tickets at upperdeckgolfing.com

Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., 612-338-9467, mlb.com/twins/ballpark