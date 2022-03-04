Fish Fry Judges

Fish Fry Faceoff 2022
Who will be crowned the Big Fish of our capitol city?
It’s Friday Fish Fry SZN in our Twin Cities!
Seeing that every year hundreds of locals head out with friends and family seeking the BEST fish fry each week, and often defend their choices loudly, we decided to put it to a test. Or really, a bracket.
Welcome to the first annual Fish Fry Face Off! We chose eight restaurants in St. Paul who are offering Friday fish fry specials, and pitted them against each other to find out who has the best.
We’ve enlisted a panel of judges to get the game rolling. Newscasters, rappers, foodie influencers, local sports heroes, writers, DJs and other aFISHianados came together to break batter and rate the fish fry. For each Tuesday’s bracket battle, we’ll release video of the tastings and ratings by the judges. Listen and learn from their experiences, and then go out and try for yourself that Friday!
Your vote matters! We’ll be tallying your votes (due by Saturday night) along with the judges in order to move the bracket forward. Show some love to your local restaurant pals!
What’s at stake? A Big Fish! Really, a giant fish trophy is currently being hauled in and we’ll mount it on a wall in the winner’s restaurant for one year. Even if they don’t want us to. For you the voters, we have some great prizes in the mix too!
Why not Mpls. too? For year one, we decided to keep it in the capitol city. There’s a ton of great fish fry over the river too, and we’ll be casting our hooks in that direction next year.
Are you ready?!? Tartar sauce waits for no one! You can get a jump on the action and check out a few spots today, or you can wait until you see the judgement videos on Tuesday. Fins up!
Fish Fry Face Off Bracket
