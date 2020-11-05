Your Guide to Twin Cities Holiday Markets and Shopping Events

× Expand Bachman's Holiday – Ideas & Inspiration for the Home

While 2020 may be the year of fewer brewery craft markets and festive pop-ups in our favorite boutiques, all is not lost! Many Twin Cities brands and shopkeepers are forging ahead and coming up with new ways to create breezy local gifting and shopping experiences for us to continue making local cash registers ring while stocking up on holiday wares. Consider this your pocket guide to where the local craft purveyors and brands are popping up this season—just don’t forget to mask up and keep your distance.

Winter Markets in Minneapolis: Five fave farmers markets are teaming up to host winter outdoor markets around the city to continue celebrating local growers and producers. At each market will be a winter clothing drive site—so be sure to come with donations for adults and children—handmade or store-bought hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, boots, socks and coats—in tow. November—April, farmersmarketsofmpls.com.

Bachman's Holiday—Ideas and Inspiration for the Home: The local legacy retailer has shifted its annual festive event (formally known as the holiday idea house) from the iconic, historic Lyndale Ave. home to its flagship store (Bachman's Floral, Gift, and Garden) to provide more room for guests to socially distance while gathering inspiration for the holidays. The self-guided tour ($5 entrance fee) will take you through themed rooms and styled vignettes featuring design ideas for season. A perk? 20 percent of proceeds will benefit Spark-Y, a local nonprofit empowering youth through hands-on education rooted in sustainability and entrepreneurship. Nov. 5–Dec. 13, bachmans.com

Open Casket: Virtual Edition: Another one goes virtual! Northeast's Casket Arts Building is taking its annual open studio event, Open Casket, online. This weekend, peruse local art and handmade goods from a variety of artists and makers, plus artist interviews, demos and behind the scenes studio tours. Nov. 6-8, casketarts.com

American Swedish Institute Holiday Exhibition & Story Trail: Head to ASI's new holiday exhibition that showcases an outdoor Nordic story trail and a beautifully decorated historic Turnblad Mansion. Just be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time! Nov. 14–Jan. 10, ASImn.org

The Galleria Holiday Reimagined Experience, featuring the LAB Collective Market: Edina's luxe shopping center is teaming up with local creative team LAB to host a safe and socially distanced holiday events. Located in the former Gabbert's space, the concept boasts holiday decor inspiration, interactive activities and demos, and a makers market of goods from local brands and shops like Wit + Delight, Winsome Goods, Larissa Loden, and Excelsior's Golden Rule. To visit, guests can reserve a no-charge, ticketed 60-minute time with a charitable donation option at checkout with proceeds going to Cookie Cart. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 28–Dec. 20, labmpls.com

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: Downtown Excelsior becomes a German open-air market for this holiday festival. Bundle up and enjoy holiday foods and entertainment and shop decor and gifts for the entire family. Bonus: this year's event now runs six days, and features a Santa in a life-size ornament. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6, excelsiorchristmas.com

MN Christmas Markets: The annual pop-up is back, this time, with a charitable twist. Shop handmade gifts, sip Emiliani Coffee, while the participating brands donate 7 percent of all proceeds to a local charity that fights for kids in the Twin Cities. Saturdays, Nov. 7–21, uniondepot.org.