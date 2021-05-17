Winsome Goods Closes its Doors

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Kathryn Sterner at Winsome Goods Kathryn Sterner in her studio/shop, Winsome Goods

Heartbreak and loss reverberated through the Twin Cities’ design scene last week when Kathryn Sterner, owner of Winsome Goods, announced she was closing her studio and clothing line.

“It’s been a really difficult decision to make,” she says. “It’s not one reason, but this whole past year has been really challenging—both having to close the storefront for a while and then not being able to hold workshops in person. Those were financial blows to the business.”

Winsome Goods started in 2014 as an environmentally sustainable clothing and accessories line, in which many pieces were made to order and any textile scraps created during the construction process were used in other projects (like rugs and accessories) by Sterner herself and a small but mighty team of sewists in Northeast Minneapolis. The pieces (everything from dresses and jumpsuits to separates, plus masks after COVID hit Minnesota) are simple but thoughtfully designed, and the brand amassed a steadfast following both locally and nationally. Sterner knew from the beginning she was in the right place to create the brand she was so passionate about.

“There’s an incredible support system here,” she says. “There were a lot of people who wanted to emotionally invest in creative projects—I felt that in the very beginning. And I think there was a desire and need for a place like this.”

Support for Sterner and the Winsome team poured in via social media (and in person during the shop’s last weekend) after she announced her decision. “It has been so full of love and kindness,” she says. “Day to day it’s hard to remember just how much of a support system there is around me. Especially this past year, when everything was online and we weren’t seeing people in person, it was wonderful to hear from so many people about how many people have Winsome in their wardrobe that they love.”

In the end, the decision wasn’t just financial—although the pandemic hits strongly contributed to the closure. “Running a business is hard,” Sterner says. “It takes so much energy and so much care, and I have always loved it—and still do—but I’m burnt out. I’m excited to have the energy to be able to curious about the world and the things around me again. I truly feel like I’ve had a lot of dreams come true, running this business. There aren’t a lot of large things I feel like I haven’t done. I feel like I’ve done what I wanted and wanted to achieve with this.”

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Winsome's Studio

One of her goals was always to bring awareness to waste and environmental impact within the fashion and textile industries, something Winsome has fought and been conscious of since its inception. And since she started the brand seven years ago, she has noticed an increase in intention in customers—even more so in the past year. “I feel like people are becoming more aware of where their clothing is coming from, which obviously started long before the pandemic,” she says. “But I think with the pandemic, people are being more conscious of shopping smarter, making sure to shop independent, and I think that trend is going to continue.”

The intersection of sustainability and fashion will never leave Sterner’s mind—and will likely influence whatever she does next. While Sterner isn’t completely sure what the next few years will look like, she knows Winsome will live on as a sewing pattern shop. She started selling select patterns (the Marcell tank, Grodin robe/coat, and a few more) in early 2021, and plans to add more and keep the brand alive through the collection in a sustainable way. “It’s a nod to sustainability, teaching people about construction and being able to make things for themselves that actually fit, so they’ll keep their garments longer. It felt like a natural project to do.”

Bobbi Barron, owner of Hazel and Rose, which has shared Winsome's store space since 2019, announced on Instagram she is still planning her next move, and isn’t sure whether she will stay in the space, move to a new location, or flip her business to an online-only model. (Follow @shophazelandrose for updates.) While the studio is officially closed to the public, you can still shop Winsome’s last looks online at winsomegoods.com—and don’t miss their last-ever sample sale June 25–27.