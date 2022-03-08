Wilder Brothers Opening at Nolan Mains

Nolan Mains nabs another! Adventure and outdoor apparel and gear brand Wilder Brothers is the next store opening up in the buzzy Edina shopping district, marking only its second retail location overall.

Slated to open March 12, the Owasso, Oklahoma–based husband-and-wife-owned brand's sweet spot is designed for those looking for adventure—clothing, shoes, gear, and gifts with an outdoor aesthetic, plus an emphasis on sustainability. According to co-founders Shane and Sara Downing, the spirit behind the brand is to get back outdoors, and its selection of functional gear with a stylish edge speaks to just that.

Expect to find men's and women's gear designed for outdoor activities like camping, biking, hiking, and fishing, plus an assortment from fan-favorite brands like Patagonia, Cotopaxi, Vans, Pendleton, and ON Running.

“We’ve built our company on the power of living life outdoors, so we can’t imagine a better place to expand after enjoying a successful first year at our Oklahoma store," founder Shane Downing said in a press release. "Our drive is to provide high quality, ethically-sourced products that offer a clean foundation to any adventure, so each person can enjoy all that Minnesota’s great state has to offer."

Swing by Wilder Brothers grand opening celebration this Saturday for an Edina Coffee Roasters pop-up and gift card giveaways. March 12, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., 3913 Market St., Edina, wilder-brothers.com