Wild Debuts New Retro Jersey

The NHL and adidas have introduced new, Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for each of the league’s 31 teams, including the Minnesota Wild. In a throwback to the state’s North Stars ‘78 team, the new jerseys incorporate the original green and gold alongside the Wild crest.

The new drop is the first league-wide alternate jersey program, designed for upcoming matchups between old and new rivals. It will also be the first time the Wild will be wearing the North Star’s iconic colorway, paying homage to the legends that came before them.

In a press release, Wild Senior Brand Advisor John Maher said of the new look, “We are thrilled that our Reverse Retro adidas jersey honors Minnesota's first NHL team, the North Stars. While we've worked hard to build a distinct brand for the Wild, we have always looked for creative and appropriate ways to recognize the North Stars' history in the State of Hockey." On the sentimentality of the old colors he added, "We understand that many of our fans' first NHL experience was cheering on the green and gold. These Reverse Retro games will be a fun accompaniment to the coming season."

The new jerseys will be available for preorder online and at the Minnesota Hockey Lodge stores in the Xcel Energy Center and Southdale Mall. Alongside the jerseys, fans can also order knit hats and hoodies in the same design or a baseball hat designed by the Wild’s own Zach Parise.