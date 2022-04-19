Where to Shop Sustainably in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Anna Mahnke Inside of Key North Boutique

2717 E 38th St., Mpls. and 945 Broadway St. NE, Ste. 103, Mpls., thetaremarket.com

Tare Market is Minnesota’s first zero-waste shop. Selling home goods, personal care and wellness items, groceries, cleaning supplies, and zero waste kits, there truly is something for everyone. The woman-owned business strives to remain plastic free, use up-cycled materials for shipping, plant a tree for every online order, and support local makers. Soon to be located in Northeast Minneapolis’ Broadway Building, Tare Market is opening its second shop on Earth Day.

2309 W 50th St., Mpls., zeroishco.com

Sustainable and zero waste living looks different for everyone, so Zero(ish) will meet you where you're at in order to make the world a cleaner place. The company provides products, tools, resources, tips, and tricks to benefit community members and the planet. Ever since Zero(ish) started in 2017, it has had a goal of helping people improve their lifestyles without feeling pressured to achieve perfection because in reality, most people don’t have the time or resources to live entirely waste free. Now Zero(ish) is keeping its promise alive and well by making sustainable and zero waste products easily accessible to the Twin Cities community. The company opened its first store in August 2021 in South Minneapolis and its second in March 2022 at The Departments at Dayton’s.

150 2nd St. NE, Mpls., keynorthboutique.com

Looking for beautiful ethically-sourced women’s fashion? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Serving the community for over 15 years, Northeast Minneapolis’ Key North believes that the way you care and clothe yourself has a direct impact on the community and environment. The boutique sells organic, sustainable, and fair-trade clothing, jewelry, and accessories created by designers near and far.

201 6th St. SE, Ut. 2, Mpls., shophazelandrose.com

Hazel and Rose opened in 2016 with the goal of showcasing high quality brands that are well made, sustainable, and ethical. The shop sells everything from clothing and shoes, to jewelry and accessories, and home and skincare. Hazel and Rose products are made to be beautiful and long lasting. They are created with intentions of lessening environmental impact, and their designers are paid a fair and living wage.

1566 Selby Ave, St. Paul, spoilsofwear.com

Spoils of Wear offers a collection of sustainable, locally produced products made with organic textiles and fair trade practices. The shop sells clothing for men and women, accessories, and gifts, providing unique, long-lasting, affordable products that support artisans and ethical practices in the fashion industry.

692 Mendelssohn Ave. N, Golden Valley, 55427, soul-flower.com

Trendy clothes. Free spirits. And kind souls. Soul Flower knows how important it is for people to express themselves freely. They also know how important it is for us to support the planet. A business that is founded on good vibes natural fiber clothing and products, Soul Flower sells organic cotton basics, recycled fibers, and low-impact dyes.

1900 Johnson St. NE, Mpls., mossenvy.com

From organic mattresses and bedding to children’s gifts and beauty products, Moss Envy has everything you need for a perfect night of sleep. The company’s healthy, natural, and organic products that are made with organically certified materials like cotton, wool, and botanical latex.