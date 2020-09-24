Where to Shop from Red Wing to Winona

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Shop in Red Wing Red Wing boots are a big draw, and have their own museum, but shops like Uffda give a real sense of river valley life.

Red Wing Shoe Company and Museum

A trip to Red Wing isn’t complete without checking out the hometown hero’s museum and flagship store. You’ll learn all about the heritage brand’s century-long history and peep its wall of honor, which features boots that speak to the long hours worked by the company’s “hall of famers.” Cap off your visit with some retail therapy on the main-floor store (psst: there’s also a discount outlet in the basement featuring kicks that aren’t quite up to snuff). And don’t forget to snap a selfie with the world’s largest boot—a rite of passage for any Minnesotan. 315 Main St., Red Wing, 651-388-6233

Uffda Shop

Ope! You can’t forget about this gem. Scandies, get in touch with your roots and check the kitsch off your list at this emporium flaunting quirky and quintessential Minnesota goodies. The shop is stocked with authentic imported Scandinavian kitchen and cooking essentials, Ole and Lena merch, and locally made gifts with a Norse nod. Bonus: the shop’s diverse selection of handcrafted Norwegian, Icelandic, and Finnish jewelry, dinnerware, linens, and glassware. 202 Bush St., Red Wing, 651-388-8436

Fair Trade Books

Six and a half years ago, transplant Rick Malinchoc-DeVoe was routinely hauling books from the Cities to prepare for the opening of his bookstore in a historic Red Wing building. A newbie to the river town and its community, Malinchoc-DeVoe often turned to his carload of reads to make new friends. “I’d ask people what they liked to read, and I started gifting books to them as a way to connect,” he says. “People kept saying, You’re the guy who gives away free books! And it spiraled from there.” Fast-forward almost seven years and Malinchoc-DeVoe’s knack for gifting has become a tradition that sets Fair Trade Books apart from other shops.

First-time visitors, prepare yourselves for a warm welcome by Reveler—the shop dog—and to answer questions about your personal reading preferences. Malinchoc-DeVoe will disappear for a moment and return with a special surprise—a free book handpicked just for you. All you have to say is “Books make great gifts!” and it’s yours to take home. To date, Malinchoc-DeVoe and his wife, Zoe, have gifted nearly 35,000 books to shop newcomers. Fair Trade Books dabbles in mostly gently used books and a unique assortment of gifts, games, and vinyl. 320 Bush St., Red Wing, 651-800-2030

Cultural Cloth

This beautifully curated boutique was founded by Mary Anne Wise and Jody Slocum, two local artists with passions for social justice and textiles, to promote sales that support marginalized women textile practitioners from around the world. One step into the charming little white house along the Great River Road and you’re immediately teleported to a global bazaar of diverse and vibrant fairly traded textiles, clothing and jewelry, art, and home goods. W3560 WI-35, Maiden Rock, WI, 715-448-2053

Green Thumb Artistry

The aptly named plant oasis is one of the newer shops to sprout up downtown Winona. Amy Jo Moe’s 3rd Street haven, which was inspired by both of her grandmothers’ love of plants, is filled to the brim with flora—terrariums, succulents, bamboo, and air plants—and a curated assortment of pottery, gifts, cards, and minimalist décor for home and yard. The plant playground also features “Peanut’s Corner,” a space for kiddos to try their hand at designing their own plant pal. 55 E. 3rd St., Winona, 507-615-0373

Jovy Rockey Jewelry

Local artist Jovy Rockey’s place mimics her unique style as a designer—midcentury, geometric, raw, and organic. Come for her baubles—created using unique techniques like cold forging, hammering, hand tooling, and cold connection—and stay for the works by more than 75 other artists and makers. 78 E. 3rd St., Winona, 507-474-1010

Three’s a Trend: Potting is a way of life in Red Wing.

Head to the iconic Pottery Museum of Red Wing to see a 70-gallon clay jug. Home to dozens of displays that highlight the town’s contributions to the clay industry, the museum features thousands of products from the 1800s through 1960s, many from Schleich Red Wing Pottery Museum and Minnesota Stone Company. Admission is free (or set up a guided group tour for $3 a person). 240 Harrison St., 651-327-2220

Those who love the thrill of the hunt shouldn’t leave town without stopping by Larry Peterson’s Main Street outpost, Larry’s Jugs Antiques. The multilevel shop boasts one-of-a-kind treasures—vintage jugs, stoneware, and pottery—collected by Peterson over the course of 50 years. Be on the lookout for Bud, the shop dog and mascot, who’s sure to greet you at the door. 1811 Old West Main St., 651-388-3331

Nestled deep within nearby farmland, Featherstone Pottery includes a workshop and kiln bequeathed to brothers Jeff and Tom Larkin by their uncle Ferman Featherstone. The duo has crafted pottery on the farm for more than four decades and has even trained under famous potters like Bernard Leach, arguably the most renowned British studio potter. At the old hen-house-turned-showroom you can shop a range of wood-fired stoneware and ceramics. 31998 210th Ave., 651-332-4883

Please check online or call ahead for updates and current hours.