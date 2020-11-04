Where to Shop Now: 40 of our Favorite Places and People Keeping Local Neighborhoods Vibrant

× Expand Photographs by Eliesa Johnson Nicole Jennings in her shop

The worlds of retail and fashion have always been mercurial, but 2020 is a year when many merchants might just shrug and shelve it all. Yet for many more, this has been a time to shine and show us what they’ve really got. Our fourth edition of Hidden Gems is a curated grouping of editor-approved individuals and brands—both veteran and emerging—paving the way, as well as the trends and sources that scratch the collective itch and soothe the souls of those who express themselves through their personal style. These folks have got our backs.

Here, we celebrate local retail by shining the spotlight on the ones to watch. They are meeting us where we are: dressing us for Zoom meetings, bringing products to our homes, even hosting virtual try-ons and shopping sessions. Now it’s up to us to do our part and ensure their businesses not only survive but thrive for years to come.

× Expand Larissa Loden

Behind Larissa Loden's Statement-Making Jewelry

This jewelry designer knows how to make a statement. >>Read More

5 Retailers Thinking Outside the Box

These businesses are reconsidering how they attract—and retain—their customer bases. >>Read More

× Expand Houston White

Houston White's Dream for Camdentown

The Camdentown barber has a hand steady enough to reshape an entire neighborhood. >>Read More

Return of the Gift Box

Personalized style and gift boxes aren’t exactly novel. But right now, they’re as relevant as ever. Here are three we like. >>Read More

5 Local Designers to Watch

From new-to-the-scene brands to old favorites, Twin Cities design is booming. >>Read More

× Expand Photo by Michael J. Spear Maria Stanley

Maria Stanley on Thinking Green

Meet the local designer who proves quality and environmental impact are always on trend. >>Read More

6 Local Fashion Pros on Their Go-To Shops

These six local fashion boosters wouldn’t think of skipping a showcase, runway show, or event—and they always dress to impress (even when virtual). >>Read More

3 Vintage Shops Going Virtual

You can still shop vintage, just online. >>Read More

× Expand Nicole Jennings

The House Nicole Jennings Built

All hail the queen of style, community, and connectivity. >>Read More

7 Stylish Face Masks

...With somewhere to go. Look, we’re going to be in this mask-wearing state for a while. So why not make it fashion? >>Read More

7 Stylemakers on How the Pandemic Has Changed Things

Getting dressed may feel a bit superfluous this year, but fall makes us crave new sweaters and soft, cozy scarves. We polled local retailers and stylemakers to hear what’s selling, how they’ve shifted their buys, and how they believe the pandemic has altered our priorities as consumers. >>Read More