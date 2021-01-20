Where to Get Your Winter Gear

× Expand Nordic Skiing

Last summer, it was biking and boating. Now, with many of our favorite Twin Cities attractions closed, Minnesotans—yes, even more now than usual—are turning to outdoor sports and activities to plow through a long, hard, lonely winter. And with a solid layer of snow on the ground, local shops and rental outposts are watching their gear practically fly off the shelves.

As snowshoe newbies and ski pros alike explore Minnesota’s winter landscapes in record numbers, we rounded up local spots where you can buy or rent skis, snowshoes, skates, and other cold-weather gear for living your best life in the bold north.

Gear West

This year, Gear West’s most popular winter purchases have been recreational skis and snowshoes—and women’s sizes are selling out especially fast (go girls!). Though it doesn't do rentals (Gear West actually had to sell their rental equipment because demand is so high), make sure to pay the Long Lake shop a visit if you’re in the market for touring skis, poles, and boots. New skiers, the Gear West pros recommend dressing in comfy, warm clothing and testing out the flatter ski trails on the lakes. 1786 Wayzata Blvd W., Long Lake, 877-473-4327, gearwest.com

Midwest Mountaineering

Midwest Mountaineering is working hard to keep the shelves stocked. The Mpls. staple has seen an uptick in purchases of snowshoes, traction footwear (like hikers from local boot company Vasque, Red Wing Shoe's sister company), warm clothing, and even camping gear—their bravest customers are stocking up on cold weather tents, bags, and fuel. Midwest Mountaineering doesn’t rent equipment, but they do have plenty of options to purchase. Psst: If you’re looking for snowshoes, this may be the place to go: the camping buyer has been driving all the way to Wisconsin to get snowshoes directly from the factory floor. 309 Cedar Avenue South, Mpls., 612-339-3433, midwestmtn.com

Hoigaards

Hoigaards has a selection of cross country skis, downhill skis, snowshoes and other winter gear—but like all stores, they’ve been hit by the great outdoor rush of the season. If you see something on their shelves that you like, nab it before its gone. 5425 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-929-1351, hoigaards.com

Strauss Skates

Since rinks have reopened, skaters have been pouring through Strauss Skates’ doors. Some customers are kids returning to annual winter sports like hockey and figure skating, but many are casual skaters who learned years ago. Jenelle Hastings, whose family has owned Strauss Skates since 1887, says that though many people have memories of narrow, tight skates that pinched their feet, today’s options are much more comfortable. Stop in to slip into a pair of their pond skates. 1751 Cope Ave E., Maplewood, 651-770-1344, shopstrauss.com

Joe’s Ski Shop

Due to COVID-19, Joe’s is not offering rentals for the 2020/2021 winter season, however they are still offering a kid’s leasing program to combat how quickly they grow out of equipment. Get your little ones outfitted with skis and snowboards to fit their needs and hit the slopes without breaking the bank. 33 County Rd. B E., St. Paul, 651-209-7800, joessportinggoods.com

REI

The climbing wall may be closed at REI, but its rental shop isn’t. Hurry though, because the stock is dwindling with each passing day. Call ahead to make a reservation in order to check out all their rental offers. If they don’t have what you need available to rent, they’re sure to have it in stock in the store for you to take home for good. 750 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, 952-884-4315, rei.com

Three Rivers Park District

Three Rivers boasts countless parks across the Twin Cities metro–and the equipment to go with them. Visit their website to rent cross country skis, tubes, and more. Schedule a rental in advance to allow some turnover time between customers. If downhill skiing is what you’re after, those rentals have to be done in person at Hyland Hills Park or Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area. 763-559-9000, threeriversparks.org

