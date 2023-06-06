Where to Buy Graduation Gifts in the Twin Cities

× Expand Grand Frames picture frames and gifts

'Tis the season! For some, it seems you have two, three, maybe four grad parties every weekend. Whether you're looking for a quick grab to dress up the cash gift or hoping to give something a little more personalized, we've rounded up a list of local shops and businesses that have your grad gift giving needs covered.

Rose & Loon

From glassware to candles to diffusers, the grad on your list can take a bit of Minnesota home with them wherever they're heading. This Rosedale shop has a highly curated assortment of handmade goods from Midwest makers, with an emphasis on local Twin Cities artists and businesses. Rosedale, roseandloon.com

Quill and Cue

Local greeting card-subscription line Quill and Cue is the gift that keeps on giving. With each subscription, the recipient receives a cute blank card, envelop, stamp, and writing prompt every month—perfect for writing letters home. Long live snail mail! quillandcue.com

Umei

This Japense-inspired home goods store, located on North Loop's west edge, will teleport you to another place. The shop is stacked with modern homewares that blend form and function and will make the perfect addition to any dorm room (andcrafted ramen bowls make instant noodles glamorous), plus a selection desk essentials like journals, pens, trays, and more. 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., shopumei.com

Bean and Ro

Consider this Linden Hills gifting paradise the queen of all things personalized. Pick up a monogrammed bag, cooler, cups, or bracelets—all easily customizable by its in-house team—or dream up custom stationery or notebooks. 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, beanandro.com

Heritage Gear

Check out locally-based Heritage Gear, and its assortment of sustainably-made, hand-crafted bags and accessories that pay homage to a range of colleges and universities. Editor's picks include the "Ski U Mah" tote bag (perfect for lugging a laptop and books to and from class) and the U of M weekender for quick getaways and visits back home. heritagegear.com

Hosting a grad party this summer and still deciding what noshes to serve? Or expecting more than you anticipated? Here are a few quick gets to keep in your back pocket for last-minute eats.

Lu’s Sandwiches

Lu’s has you covered with Vietnamese staples available for pick up by the box. Favorites include, cream-cheese wontons, spring-rolls, and nationally-acclaimed Bahn Mi sandwiches, available for catering in multiple order sizes. 2624 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-587-2694, lusandwiches.com

Hamburguesas El Gordo

Available for easy delivery or pick up, Hamburguesas El Gordo’s taco box is the perfect option for taco fans of all tastes. The taco box includes 10 tacos, either classico or nortena-style, and can also be adapted for vegan and vegetarian guests. 1731 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-340-1483, gordoburgers.com

Spinning Wylde

For something sweet, Spinning Wylde offers an alternative to the somewhat-overdone sheet cake or brownie bites. Break the mold and cater cotton candy, available in 75 unique flavors. Classic flavors include original blueberry and classic vanilla, but for the adventurous palette, flavors such as Milk and Cereal, Rosemary and Fig, or Chilli Cherry are also available to order by the tub. 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-493-7784, spinningwylde.com

Sonny’s Ice Cream

The temps are hot, cool down with Sonny’s Ice Cream cart. This long time community favorite will bring 10 flavors of ice cream and gelato to you in the form of the Sonny Cart. Pick your favorite flavors and let Sonny’s cool your party down with someone to help scoop guests a cup or cone. 3403 Lyndale Ave., Mpls., 612-824-3868, sonnysicecream.com