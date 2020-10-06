Where to Buy 2020 Vote Merch

Voting is always in style. After checking in on your voter registration, reward yourself—and help spread the word—with statement-making democratic goods by local brands and shops.

1. Patina Stores

Vote face mask, from Patina Stores, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

2. Serge and Jane

Smells like democracy. Soap by Kalastyle, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, sergeandjane.com

3. BEA Your Change

Hats off to those who vote. Assorted hat designs by BEA Your Change, beayourchange.com

4. Larissa Loden

Take a page out of Michelle Obama's book and rock this local jewelry designer's statement-making baubles. VOTE jewelry, by Larissa Loden, larissaloden.com

5. Statement Boutique

Wear democracy on your sleeve—or chest. Vote tee, from Statement Boutique, thestatementboutique.com

6. Indigo and Snow

Sport around your neck, or turn into a face mask. Silk, hand-painted scarf, by Indigo & Snow, indigoandsnow.com

7. Queen Anna

Stay safe, empower others. Vote face mask from Queen Anna House of Fashion, queenanna.co

8. Clare V.

Shop this St. Paul native's collection of vote gear—from très chic tees to bag straps. clarev.com