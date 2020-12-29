Where Did You Get Your Favorite Face Mask?

× Expand Face Masks

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: My fashionable masks are from Joynoelle. My utility masks were available early on at the grocery store

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: My daughter taught herself to sew last summer, and one of her projects was to create personalized masks for the family. She made me a beautiful blue and yellow one (my Swedish heritage). It fits me so perfectly and speaks to my love of gardening. Every time I put it on, I think of her. She is very creative, and it feels so wonderful to wear something she made specifically for me. I gladly don my mask for grocery and Target runs—it makes me feel like she is running errands with me.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: My daughter Megan made me one that I love.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: My friend Carla Micu in California made me a comfortable one early on. But as this thing wore on, I found the cheap disposable paper masks to be the most convenient.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I made it! In an effort to be a little more eco-friendly, I chopped the skirt off a canvas dress that had a fabulous pattern but never fit me quite right (thrifted from Arcs Value Village a few years ago). The top of the dress is now a T-shirt, and the bottom transformed into at least four face masks for my friends and myself. Most of my fabric is from local shop Lakes Makerie or repurposed from something else!

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: From my coworker Madison Bloomquist! She made both my husband and I masks, and they are our best fitting.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: Patina! It’s leopard print (like everything else in my 2020 wardrobe).

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: I've mostly just been wearing the blue disposables, but I do have a few handmade Badger/Twins ones courtesy of a cousin who's much more talented than me.