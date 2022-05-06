What to Expect for Black Fashion Week

× Expand Black Fashion Week MN Black Fashion Week

Beginning next week, you can expect serious style to hit the runways at Black Fashion Week MN. Thanks to Natalie Morrow, who established BFWMN in 2019, the organization gives a platform to talented creators and artists of color to showcase their devotion to their craft. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, here’s the rundown of six events happening all around the Twin Cities.

Design of the Times

Hosted in the legendary Soundstage at Paisley Park– the first-ever fashion show at the property–the night will consist of music, a Q&A panel with a special guest designer, Debbie McGuan, and of course, fashion from local designers showcasing collections inspired by Prince. May 5. 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen, 952-495-6750

Fashion Mixer

Mix and mingle at the Influence of Fashion Mixer at the Moxy. downtown. This fashion show features colorful streetwear apparel from local brands, No Excuses and Mind Your Culture.

May 13. Moxy Downtown Mpls, 247 Chicago Ave S, Mpls., 612-400-1810

Fashion on the Rooftop

Get ready for an eclectic mix of collections by designers Scissors and Sass, Anyse Fashion, and NSOD Clothing, from the fourth floor of the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery.

May 14. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery, 1256 N Penn Avenue, Mpls.

Closet of Grace

Located in Macedonia Church off of Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis, this thrift store has great finds and deals. See their outfits shine on the runway at Hotel Emery.

May 15. Hotel Emery, 15 4th St S, Mpls., 612-340-2000

Black Girl Magic

This signature show will sprinkle a bit of magic onto the runway. Featured designers include Aert Fashion, EtheReal, Lesley Helen, and Kendoll Designs at W Minneapolis.

May 19. W Minneapolis - The Foshay, 821 S Marquette Avenue, Mpls., 612-215-3700

Black Man Magic

This show is the finale for BFWMN. Prepare yourself for a night of elegance and class at Mercedes-Benz of St. Paul. Featured designers are Coty Clothing, Renaissance, and Earle Bannister.

May 20. Mercedes-Benz of St. Paul, 2780 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, 651-483-2681

To purchase tickets for BFWMN events, visit bfwmn.com