What Essentials Did You Need to Have This Year?

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: The best items have been for ways to better use our outdoors spaces—we hung a TV in our large porch. Great for family movie nights. And just a few days ago we bought electric blankets to keep us extra warm around our fire pit.

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: For my new work-from-home life, I made a desk out of many things: two pine end tables bought many years ago, a white laminate top from the desk I used at my first real job, a new topper from work that gives me an elevated surface and lets me stand all day if I want, and a menagerie of little treasures rescued from the basement and garage that help me organize my workday and make me happy. It’s not a perfect or pretty desk (it’s actually quite cluttered in fact), nor is it very ergonomic, but it’s gotten me through all the rough patches these last many months. And the view out the deck door just to my right, from sunrise to sunset on days like these, is glorious.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Leggings and whiskey, tie.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: A gigantic Chinese television.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: Cliché answer alert: Essential oil diffuser, house slippers, sweat sets, puzzles, and an outdoor furniture set by local brand Yardbird.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: A stationary bike! I’m a spin instructor in my free time, and bought a cheapish model online just before the second round of gym shutdowns. Being able to take virtual classes several times a week made a huge difference for my mental and physical health—and now I love tons of new material for being back in the studio!

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Noise cancelling headphones, for self-explanatory reasons.

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: We upgraded to Wifi 6 in our home, so everything runs smoother now. Very necessary when working from home.

Lisa Rounds, Studio MSP Director: I was spoiled with an unexpected gift from my parents: a fat tire bike. It has cured my cabin fever and provided an occasional escape from my children.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: My best pandemic purchase was (drum roll please) a candle that has the 👌 sign on it. The scent is called “It’s OK” and looking at it on my bedside table reminds me that everything is okay—even if some days it totally isn’t. It will be.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: I bought a film camera in Berlin right before I had to come back to the states in March. Then I ended up with another one over the summer and it's kind of spiraled from there. I've bought a lot of film and spent a lot of money getting it developed! I really have fun with it. The memories are so cool.

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Definitely my slippers. Inside life has gotten me used to walking around on sherpa and I'll be leading the movement to make them acceptable attire outside of the house.