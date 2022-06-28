Walrus Makes Art Buying Accessible

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Michelle Courtright

Buying art can be intimidating. Which is exactly why Michelle Courtright created Walrus (after closing her plant-based restaurant, Fig and Farro) last year when she noted the need for a new type of gallery. Her mission is threefold: consign and sell framed art, make art more accessible to newer collectors, and spotlight artists in north Minneapolis.

Inside the historic Camden brick building, which was once home to a machine repair shop, Courtright and her partners Ron Brown and Melissa Mickelson (both local Northside artists) adorn the walls with pieces by under-the-radar and underrepresented artists, as well as secondhand works and consignment pieces in need of new homes. Find originals, prints, and vintage at a wide variety of price points.

Looking to try your hand at painting? Head to Walrus every Thursday for Sip and Paint: Happy Accidents, a series led by Brown and Mickelson designed to encourage aspiring artists (and us everyday folks) to explore their creativity.

4400 Lyndale Ave. N., Mpls., 612-619-1075, walrus.style