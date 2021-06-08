Vintage Shop Moth Oddities Settles Into New Storefront

× Expand Courtesy of Moth Oddities Moth Oddities

Since starting the online and pop-up shop Moth Oddities in 2014, Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill have been traveling cross country in their 1986 wood-paneled Jeep Grand Wagoneer to find the very best vintage clothes. Starting June 11, though, they'll finally have their own 800-square-foot shop in Northeast Minneapolis to return to.

"The irony of signing a lease on a physical storefront in the middle of a pandemic is not lost on us, but when we toured the space, we knew it was the one," Pietras says. "We love the neighborhood and the potential for us to move into the upstairs apartment as we grow. Talk about a short commute!"

The couple originally planned to open fall 2020, but COVID-related concerns ended up pushing things back. Even now, their grand opening weekend is set up in one-hour appointment blocks June 11 through 13, reservable through their website.

The perfect shop home, including a den

The extra time didn't deter Pietras or O'Neill. They just used it to mold the space into their precise vision. According to O'Neill, the shop already had great bones, so the main projects were adding the racks, benches, fixtures, changing rooms, and of course, the Moth Oddities flair.

Social media followers have already seen snippets of the shop, including a '50s bike, pennants and clothes hung up on the walls, and what the Pietras and O'Neill lovingly call "the Den"—the cozy backroom where a bounty of denim, a couple of changing rooms, and a comfy couch reside. When you go in person, make sure to take a look at the map of the United States above the couch; it illustrates the many places Pietras and O'Neill have found their vintage treasures.

"We usually embark on at least one large buying trip a year, with smaller ones mixed in," O'Neill says, adding that they plan on continuing the tradition. "Traveling and collecting will always be a part of Moth Oddities, and it is exciting to have a hub to bring all the goodies home to!"

The new space doesn't change their style, which Pietras describes as "blending a more edgy urban aesthetic with a soft countryside aesthetic." It does, however, allow the two to expand their offerings.

Moth Oddities will still have its own Americana findings (think graphic tees, denim, light dresses, blouses) as well as the specialty shipments it receives from its buyer in Northern Italy, but the brand will also start offering more home goods, accessories, and locally made items. For opening weekend, the shop will stock from local brands Duke Albert, Oya Beauty, and Gigi's Flair Emporium, but Pietras and O'Neill hope to add more makers, particularly those from BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities as well as those who integrate sustainability into their business.

Landscape vibes and punchy T-shirts

Looking at a snapshot of the window display from a few months ago, it's easy to be reminded of the road trips Pietras and O'Neill love so much. Colors of the landscape are found in the hanging clothesline's curated wash of blues, greens, and earth tones. Jackets range from the classic denim to woven prints, flannel is alongside classic white long sleeves, and at the end of the line-up is a blue prairie dress with a lacy collar, black trim, and buttons. Underneath it all is an array of effortlessly compiled vases, boots, suitcases, and other items that speak both of gravel dust clouds and the comfort of being home.

Don't worry. If you're not a fan of this vibe, keep scrolling through their Instagram profile. You'll see plenty of vibrant pops of color and fun graphics. While we can't fault Moth Oddities for keeping their display so cohesive, trust us when we say there's plenty of spunk here, too. (And really, it's this sometimes hodgepodge diversity that has kept people coming back for years.)

"It has always been a goal of ours to open a brick and mortar," Pietras says. "Our favorite part of Moth Oddities is meeting our shoppers, engaging face-to-face, and seeing their reactions when they find that perfect vintage piece. Plus, we are designers by trade, and we enjoy the process of creating a feeling and experience within a space."

In the future, Pietras and O'Neill look forward to being able to host pop-ups and workshops at their shop, but for now, their main community tie is perhaps their most important: They're giving back 10 percent from every sale, right from the get-go. Opening weekend's donations will be sent to OutFront Minnesota in honor of Pride month.

Moth Oddities, 2201 NE Second St., Minneapolis, MN 55418, mothoddities.com.